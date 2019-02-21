Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 10,750; TechM approves buyback at Rs 950/sh

Live now
Feb 21, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NBFC debentures plummet: Here are a few lessons for investors
Retail investors should invest in the top notch names such as HDFC, LIC Housing Finance or the bonds issued by central government undertakings since there is a little credit risk, says Vikram Dalal, Founder of Synergee Capital Services
Tech Mahindra to BSE: Approved the proposal for buyback by the Company of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 5 each not exceeding 20,585,000 equity shares. The record date will be March 6, 2019 at an offer price of Rs 950 for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,956 crore. The stock surges 3%.
Nifty Media is the biggest sectoral gainer, up about 1.5%. The gain is largely led by Dish TV, which has surged around 6.5% intraday. Jagran Prakashan is the biggest loser among media stocks, down about 1.3%.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher about 9 paise or 0.12% against the US dollar. One US dollar is priced at Rs 71.03.
Buzzing: Tech Mahindra shares have touched 52-week high ahead of the board meeting to consider share buyback. The stock is currently trading at Rs 825 at the BSE, up 1.6%.
Comment | What the US Fed minutes mean for the markets
Manas Chakravarty The key word from the US central bank's last monetary policy meeting held on January 29-30 is 'uncertainty'. The markets had cheered the Fed's U-turn from its earlier hawkish stance to a more patient one.
PSU banks gain as govt announces Rs 48,239-cr recapitalisation
"With the final tranche, PSU banks are adequately capitalised. The pricing power remains strong and the credit cycle is normalising. The move is positive for corporate banks," Nomura said in a report.
Tata Steel gains: Shares of Tata Steel gained 1.2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded long term corporate family rating (CFR) by one notch to Ba2 from Ba3.
Gold Update: Gold prices were firm near a 10-month peak on February 22 , with the dollar holding steady in the wake of minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting that rekindled expectations of a possible rate hike later in the year.
Govt to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks
The government on February 20, announced final recapitalisation tranche amount of Rs 48,239 crore for as many as 12 public sector banks, in a bid to take them out of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) prompt corrective action framework.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the benchmark indices on Thursday with Nifty hovering around 10,750 mark
The Sensex is up 7.59 points at 35763.85, while Nifty is down 5.30 points at 10730.20. About 428 shares have advanced, 333 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.
Tech Mahindra, Allahabad Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, are among major gainers, while losers are Reliance Power, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Ida, TCS and Yes Bank,
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.07 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.11.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 10,750.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 109.50 points or 0.31% at 35865.76, and the Nifty up 16.50 points or 0.15% at 10752.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 37 points or 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,730 - level on the Singaporean Exchange.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 24.50 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,742.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Union Bank | Bank of India | UCO Bank | JSW Steel | Yes Bank | Tata Steel and Dynamatic Technologies are stocks which are in the news today.
Asia shares trade steady: Asian shares held near 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday after US Federal Reserve minutes affirmed it would be "patient" on interest rate rises and risk assets got a lift from hopes of further progress in US-China trade talks.
The market closed higher for the first time in last nine consecutive sessions on Wednesday with the Nifty holding 10,700 levels, backed by positive global cues and relief rally in beaten down sectors.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting reaffirmed for investors that the US central bank would be "patient" with respect to further interest rate hikes.
