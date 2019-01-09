Market Live: Indices off high points, Nifty holds 10,800; HPCL down 3%

Live now
Jan 09, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Update:
Jet Airways falls 1%
Media stocks rally
Market opens
Rupee opens
Market at pre-open
Rupee outlook
SGX Nifty Update:
High-conviction bets: 10 stocks that could give 15-100% return in a year
Irrespective of global or political set up on the domestic front, long-term investors should focus on stocks which can give earnings visibility, and have a high margin of safety with high corporate governance standards.
Buzzing: Shares of Transgene Biotek locked at 5 percent upper circuit after United States of America granted patent on technology for oral delivery of insulin and insulin analogues.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains as it is trading at day's low level at 70.38 per dollar, down 18 paise.
Jet Airways falls 1% Shares of Jet Airways fell over a percent in morning trade on Wednesday as investors reacted to multiple developments.
The Naresh Goyal-led airline flew 14.7 lakh passengers in November 2018, down by about 1.5 lakh passengers from January.
In January 2018, the airline had flown 16.2 lakh passengers, show statistics from the DGCA.
Additionally, investors turned wary of State Bank of India (SBI) seeking a progress of turnaround plan by the airline, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting banking sources.
Further, the report added that banks want Goyal to give up majority control and step down from the Board of the carrier. It has suggested that his son, Nivaan Goyal replace him on the Board.
Media stocks rally Shares of HT Media, Jagran Prakashan and DB Corp rose 8-17 percent as investors cheered government hiking ad rates by 25 percent.
The government on Tuesday hiked by 25 percent the rates at which the Bureau of Outreach and Communication releases its advertisements to the print media.
The government said the decision will be of great benefit especially to the medium and small newspapers, including a large number of such papers in regional and vernacular languages.
Market opens The market has begun the day on a strong note, with the Sensex jumping over 200 points up.
The Sensex is up 210.98 points or 0.59% at 36191.91, and the Nifty up 54.10 points or 0.50% at 10856.30. The market breadth is positive as 330 shares advanced, against a decline of 109 shares, while 30 shares were unchanged.
Banks, automobiles and pharmaceutical sectors are gaining the most, while the Nifty Midcap index is higher by half a percent.
Infosys, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel are the top gainers, while Tata Steel and Eicher Motors have lost the most.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 70.05 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 70.20.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a positive note in pre-opening trade.
The Sensex is up 185.20 points or 0.51% at 36166.13, and the Nifty up 66.80 points or 0.62% at 10869.00.
Rupee outlook The battered Indian rupee will take another bruising this year, despite a recent revival, weighed down by uncertainty around national elections in May and an expected economic slowdown, a Reuters poll found.
While the currency recovered nearly 6 percent after touching a record low of 74.485 per dollar on October 11, the January 2-8 poll of more than 65 analysts showed the rupee will weaken again.
However, fewer than 20 percent of contributors in the latest poll expected the rupee to breach that all-time low in the next 12 months, compared to nearly 50 percent in a November survey and about one-third in December.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to see gap-up opening; 3 stocks which could give 9-12% return
The Nifty50 is likely to open with a gap on the higher side on Wednesday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 30 points higher at 10,802 on Tuesday.
US markets end higher: The S&P 500 jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and industrial shares on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their trade war.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by optimism the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that will severely disrupt the global economy.
Stocks in the news: Infosys, Tata Steel, IndusInd, Transgene Biotek, Kridhan Infra, R Systems
NMDC | Transgene Biotek | Kridhan Infra | R Systems International | Infosys| Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gained of 74.50 points or 0.69 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,912-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.