Market Live: Indices off day's lows, Nifty above 10,800; realty and PSU banks drag

Feb 26, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Adani Ports falls 3% as Axis Capital downgrades stock
Axis Capital said the acquisition of Adani Agro Logistics at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore is expensive, due to which the free cash flow generation has taken the backseat.
CNBC-TV18 sources | Sources Say Adani Enterprises has emerged as the highest bidder for Guwahati Airport.
"Political strategists believe that geopolitical risk has turned for the worse with a possibility that this calamity can get extended. Market will remain watchful and eagerly assess announcements from both the sides to evaluate further risk," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services on the current market situation.
Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term
Market Update: The Sensex is down 286.86 points or 0.79% at 35926.52, and the Nifty down 80.20 points or 0.74% at 10799.90. About 475 shares have advanced, 1,528 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Realty index has fallen 2.5% as all realty stocks are trading 1-4% down.
Just In| JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited has filed an application with National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench against Hotel Leelaventure Limited. under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016. We further wish to inform you that the Company is continuing to engage with prospective investors for a resolution, Hotel Leelaventure said.
Six stocks where brokerages initiated coverage in Feb; 14-40% returns expected
There is no doubt that the market looks a bit depressing, but investors should not lose heart and remain stock specific which have their own growth stories
Market Update: Indices extended morning losses with Nifty trading below 10,750 level, while Sensex declined over 450 points.
The Sensex is down 460.18 points at 35753.20, while Nifty is down 139.90 points at 10740.20. About 331 shares have advanced, 1373 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.
Britannia Industries to replace HPCL: Shares of Britannia Industries rose 5 percent on Tuesday after it is going to replace HPCL in Nifty50 index from March 29.
Buzzing: Shares of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company board gave the approval to increase the FPI/FII investment limit in the company.
The company board in its meeting held on February 25 approved the increase of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)/foreign institutional investors (FIIs) limits from 24 percent to 74 percent in the company.
Market Opens: The geopolitical tension on Indo-Pak border has pulled the Nifty below 10,800 in the opening trade, while Sensex is down over 200 points.
The Sensex is down 241.49 points at 35971.89, while Nifty is down 81.60 points at 10798.50.
About 171 shares have advanced, 780 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Top gainers are Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints and HCL Tech, while losers include Yes Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel, Hero Moto, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta, Bajaj Fiance and Rain Industries, Jet Airways and Spicejet.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 28 paise at 71.26 per dollar versus previous close 70.98.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices slipped in the pre-opening trade with Nifty trading below 10,850 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 123.65 points or 0.34% at 36089.73, and the Nifty down 35.60 points or 0.33% at 10844.50.
Crude update: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, finding steady ground after tumbling more than 3 percent in the previous session when U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost the market.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 8-10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 31 points or 0.29 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,861-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
IAF strikes in PoK LIVE: Jets attack multiple JeM terror camps, says report
Live updates of the developing situation over IAF jets reportedly striking multiple terror camp locations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Mastek, Corporation Bank, Thermax, PC Jeweller
Mastek | Corporation Bank | Thermax | Sharda Motor Industries | PC Jeweller and Bharti Airtel are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 46 points or 0.42 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,846.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 10 things to know
The market traded strong and ended around the day's high. US President Donald Trump's statement that he would postpone tariff hike on Chinese imports, and the approval of the GST Council to lower the tax rate on real estate projects aided sentiment.
Wall Street ends higher: Wall Street's three major indexes ended higher on Monday but well below the session's highs after President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.