Jun 04, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices off day's low; Sensex down 50 pts, Nifty above 12,050

Among sectors, except infra and pharma all other indices are trading lower.

highlights

  • Jun 04, 01:35 PM (IST)

    Tata Elxsi certified Widevine partner:

    Tata Elxsi has expanded product offerings to include Google Widevine CAS solutions in cloud and on premise solutions.

  • Jun 04, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Gravita India's arm start commercial production of lead: Recycler Ghana, a step down subsidiary of Gravita India has started commercial production of Lead from its new plant having an capacity of around 6000 MTPA.

  • Jun 04, 01:26 PM (IST)

    Shares of PSU banks were trading in the positive on reports that the finance ministry is expected to infuse Rs 40,000 crore in state-owned banks in order to increase their lending capacity and strengthen the banks' balance sheet. Nifty PSU Bank index was up 0.76 percent, with Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Oriental Bank and Syndicate Bank among the top gainers. Despite the rally, SBI and Indian Bank were trading in the red, down 0.44 percent and 5.13 percent, respectively.

  • Jun 04, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Shyam Steel Industries files IPO papers with Sebi: The IPO consists of fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 66.70 lakh shares, comprising up to 11.60 lakh shares by the promoter selling shareholders and up to 55.09 lakh shares by other selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Market sources said the IPO size is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore. Read more

  • Jun 04, 01:13 PM (IST)

    No correction in Ibuprofen prices, prices were at $15-16 last year; don’t foresee any drop in Ibuprofen prices either, Vijay Garg, Joint MD, IOL Chemicals told CNBC-TV18.

  • Jun 04, 01:05 PM (IST)

  • Jun 04, 12:52 PM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Mobile NEXA terminal​: Maruti Suzuki has launched one-of-its-kind mobile NEXA terminal, taking the NEXA experience to markets where it is currently not present. The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA.

  • Jun 04, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty below 12,050.

    The Sensex is down 175.62 points at 40092, while Nifty is down 62.70 points at 12025.80. About 1019 shares have advanced, 1214 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

  • Jun 04, 12:39 PM (IST)

    BHEL wins order: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company received order from Indian Railways.

  • Jun 04, 12:13 PM (IST)

    IOC forms JV with HPCL, BPCL: Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have signed an agreement for formation of a joint venture company for implementation and subsequent operation of 2757 Km long LPG Pipeline from Kandla, Gujarat to Gorakhpur, UP.

    Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL would have 50%, 25% and 25% equity holding in the JV company.

  • Jun 04, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fell up to 1 percent on June 4 after the reports made rounds that the Director General (DG) of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence has booked cases against the oil majors for evasion of excise duty.

  • Jun 04, 11:14 AM (IST)

    GE Power Gains On Order

    Shares of GE Power India soared more than 3 percent intraday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 738 crore from Aravali Power Company Private Limited.

  • Jun 04, 11:00 AM (IST)

    PSU Banks in Action

    PSU banks topped the buying list as most experts on the Street expect Monetary Policy Committee to go for a rate cut on Thursday, the last day of three-day meeting. The fund infusion in FY20 by the government also lifted sentiment,

    Oritental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India,, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda shares gained 3-7 percent, which resulted into 2 percent rally in Nifty PSU Bank.

    The government is expected to infuse Rs 40,000 crore in public sector banks (PSBs) in the current fiscal year 2019-20, according to a report by The Economic Times.

  • Jun 04, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Rupee Trade

    The rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 69.00 against the US dollar in opening, but wiped out most of gains to trade just 3 paise higher at 69.22 a dollar now.

  • Jun 04, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Fitch downgrades ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: ICICI Bank and Axis Bank shares fell around a percent each intraday on June 4 after global rating agency Fitch downgraded both by a notch saying financial health of the private sector banks has weakened.

  • Jun 04, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 13 paise at 69.13 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.26.

  • Jun 04, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Bharti Airtel's subsidiary IPO: Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel proceed with an initial public offering for admission and listing of its shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The offer is targeted to raise USD 750 million (plus a primary greenshoe option of up to 15%) and will be used to reduce the net debt. Further, Airtel Africa is also considering a listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

  • Jun 04, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Investec on Tata Steel
    Reiterate buy with a target of Rs 730 per share
    It’s a strong deleveraging story 
    Improving mining profitability makes co a preferred play in ferrous space

    HSBC on Maruti
    Maintain hold, target at Rs 7,200 per share
    Retail traction remains weak

    Citi on IndusInd Bank
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,980 per share
    Co expects growth in CV financing segment to remain healthy 

    CLSA on United Spirits 
    Sell rating, target at Rs 450 per share
    Company is working across the value chain to drive profitable growth
    Easy gains are already made; upsides look difficult 

    Nomura on M&M
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 827 per share
    Company will be ready with BS-6 vehicles before September 30

    HSBC on manufacturing PMI
    May manufacturing PMI picked up but remains below long-term average 
    Input prices rise gently while output prices continues to ease
    Growth is likely to remain weak in the next quarter, before improving in H2
    RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting

    Nomura on autos
    Industry wholesale volumes decline sharply across segments
    Measures to address liquidity & fall in crude could lead to demand recovery in H2
    Recovery is likely to be slower than our expectation 

    Citi on Bajaj Auto
    Company targets 25% share of overall domestic bikes over the medium term
    Overall FY20 export volume growth is expected to be in double digits
    Africa remains strong & ASEAN should revive

    UBS on Consumer Sector
    Q4 cons sector volume growth at 6.4% YoY vs 9.9% in 9MFY19
    Growth differential between rural & urban significantly narrowed in Q4
    Discretionary posted topline growth of 18.5% vs 6.3% by staples in Q4

    UBS on Auto
    May wholesales weak for cars & commercial vehicles 
    2-wheeler volumes fare relatively better
    Sequential revival can be expected in coming months

    CLSA on financials 
    Fitch cuts ratings on ICICI & Axis
    See limited impact from revision in credit ratings to below investment grade 
    Downgrade comes on the back of Fitch’s concerns about operating environment 

    CLSA on India Strategy
    Large FY19 miss, weak GST limit fiscal headroom for stimulus
    FY20 sees a sluggish start with weak GST collection growth in May at 7%
    GST compliance measures are badly needed

    CLSA on autos
    Demand remains subdued; sharp YoY decline across segments
    In FY20-21, expect PVs to see a 5% CAGR
    2-wheelers to witness a 4% CAGR 
    Trucks to see flat volumes in FY20 followed by a 14% decline in FY21

    Credit Suisse on GST Collection
    At Rs 1 Lakh crore, GST collection below the required run-rate of Rs 1.13 lakh cr
    Worrying part is growth falling to an 8-month low of 6.7% YoY
    Weak take in May reflects a broad consumption slowdown

  • Jun 04, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold climbed more than 1.5% on Monday to its highest level in more than three months on concerns that U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and Washington's threat of tariffs on Mexico would hurt the global economy.

  • Jun 04, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: After hitting record highs in the previous session, it is gap down opening for the Indian indices on June 4 with Nifty around 12,050.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 132.09 points or 0.33% at 40135.53, and the Nifty down 37.30 points or 0.31% at 12051.20. About 300 shares have advanced, 325 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged. 

    Wipro, Dr Reddy's Lab, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing, PFC, NTPC, L&T, ITC and Titan are some of major gainers on the indices, while losers are TCS, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank HCL Tech, BPCL and HPCL.

    Among sectors, except infra and pharma all other indices are trading lower.

  • Jun 04, 09:12 AM (IST)

  • Jun 04, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.15 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.26.

