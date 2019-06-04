Market Live: Indices off day's low; Sensex down 50 pts, Nifty above 12,050

Live now
Jun 04, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Gravita India's arm start commercial production of lead:
Shyam Steel Industries files IPO papers with Sebi:
Maruti Suzuki unveils Mobile NEXA terminal:
BHEL wins order:
IOC forms JV with HPCL, BPCL:
Fitch downgrades ICICI Bank, Axis Bank:
Rupee Update:
Bharti Airtel's subsidiary IPO:
Gold prices jump:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Tata Elxsi certified Widevine partner:
Tata Elxsi has expanded product offerings to include Google Widevine CAS solutions in cloud and on premise solutions.
Gravita India's arm start commercial production of lead: Recycler Ghana, a step down subsidiary of Gravita India has started commercial production of Lead from its new plant having an capacity of around 6000 MTPA.
Shares of PSU banks were trading in the positive on reports that the finance ministry is expected to infuse Rs 40,000 crore in state-owned banks in order to increase their lending capacity and strengthen the banks' balance sheet. Nifty PSU Bank index was up 0.76 percent, with Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Oriental Bank and Syndicate Bank among the top gainers. Despite the rally, SBI and Indian Bank were trading in the red, down 0.44 percent and 5.13 percent, respectively.
Shyam Steel Industries files IPO papers with Sebi: The IPO consists of fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 66.70 lakh shares, comprising up to 11.60 lakh shares by the promoter selling shareholders and up to 55.09 lakh shares by other selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Market sources said the IPO size is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore. Read more
No correction in Ibuprofen prices, prices were at $15-16 last year; don’t foresee any drop in Ibuprofen prices either, Vijay Garg, Joint MD, IOL Chemicals told CNBC-TV18.
Nifty to hit 13,000 by 2019; FII flow to continue: Indiabulls Venture
Interest rates cuts will aid in increasing the profitability of the companies, which makes us confident that Nifty will touch 13,000 by the end of CY19 and 13,500 by the end of FY20, Foram Parekh, Fundamental Analyst - Equity, Indiabulls Venture said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.
Maruti Suzuki unveils Mobile NEXA terminal: Maruti Suzuki has launched one-of-its-kind mobile NEXA terminal, taking the NEXA experience to markets where it is currently not present. The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty below 12,050.
The Sensex is down 175.62 points at 40092, while Nifty is down 62.70 points at 12025.80. About 1019 shares have advanced, 1214 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.
BHEL wins order: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company received order from Indian Railways.
PSU banks turn top gainers on hopes of repo rate cut, FY20 fund infusion
25 bps repo rate cut seems to have already priced in by the market, but if it is 50bps or more along with strong liquidity measures then there could be a rally in rate sensitive stocks
IOC forms JV with HPCL, BPCL: Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have signed an agreement for formation of a joint venture company for implementation and subsequent operation of 2757 Km long LPG Pipeline from Kandla, Gujarat to Gorakhpur, UP.
Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL would have 50%, 25% and 25% equity holding in the JV company.
'As inflation is under RBI target, rate cut of at least 50 bps expected'
Inflation control has been a major success in the last five years. Inflation is now below 4 percent.
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fell up to 1 percent on June 4 after the reports made rounds that the Director General (DG) of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence has booked cases against the oil majors for evasion of excise duty.
'MPC meet to set tone for market; volatility may rise by June-end due to Budget'
Nifty, in June, could oscillate in the range of 11,800-12,200.
GE Power Gains On Order
Shares of GE Power India soared more than 3 percent intraday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 738 crore from Aravali Power Company Private Limited.
PSU Banks in Action
PSU banks topped the buying list as most experts on the Street expect Monetary Policy Committee to go for a rate cut on Thursday, the last day of three-day meeting. The fund infusion in FY20 by the government also lifted sentiment,
Oritental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India,, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda shares gained 3-7 percent, which resulted into 2 percent rally in Nifty PSU Bank.
The government is expected to infuse Rs 40,000 crore in public sector banks (PSBs) in the current fiscal year 2019-20, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Rupee Trade
The rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 69.00 against the US dollar in opening, but wiped out most of gains to trade just 3 paise higher at 69.22 a dollar now.
Donald Trump turns to trade talks on UK state visit
After a glittering banquet thrown by Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, the second day of Trump's trip turns from pomp and ceremony to politics and business.
Fitch downgrades ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: ICICI Bank and Axis Bank shares fell around a percent each intraday on June 4 after global rating agency Fitch downgraded both by a notch saying financial health of the private sector banks has weakened.
Q4 stars: Nearly 200 cos more than doubled their profit; should you buy?
A significant rise in net profit reported by companies is a positive indicator for future performance of stocks if they can sustain the positive results.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 13 paise at 69.13 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.26.
'Technical setup for Indian markets bullish; target for Nifty at 12,430'
To conclude, though the global market setup is weak, technical setup for Indian markets indicates a continuation of the bullish trend, said Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bharti Airtel's subsidiary IPO: Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel proceed with an initial public offering for admission and listing of its shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The offer is targeted to raise USD 750 million (plus a primary greenshoe option of up to 15%) and will be used to reduce the net debt. Further, Airtel Africa is also considering a listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Investec on Tata Steel
Reiterate buy with a target of Rs 730 per share
It’s a strong deleveraging story
Improving mining profitability makes co a preferred play in ferrous space
HSBC on Maruti
Maintain hold, target at Rs 7,200 per share
Retail traction remains weak
Citi on IndusInd Bank
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,980 per share
Co expects growth in CV financing segment to remain healthy
CLSA on United Spirits
Sell rating, target at Rs 450 per share
Company is working across the value chain to drive profitable growth
Easy gains are already made; upsides look difficult
Nomura on M&M
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 827 per share
Company will be ready with BS-6 vehicles before September 30
HSBC on manufacturing PMI
May manufacturing PMI picked up but remains below long-term average
Input prices rise gently while output prices continues to ease
Growth is likely to remain weak in the next quarter, before improving in H2
RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting
Nomura on autos
Industry wholesale volumes decline sharply across segments
Measures to address liquidity & fall in crude could lead to demand recovery in H2
Recovery is likely to be slower than our expectation
Citi on Bajaj Auto
Company targets 25% share of overall domestic bikes over the medium term
Overall FY20 export volume growth is expected to be in double digits
Africa remains strong & ASEAN should revive
UBS on Consumer Sector
Q4 cons sector volume growth at 6.4% YoY vs 9.9% in 9MFY19
Growth differential between rural & urban significantly narrowed in Q4
Discretionary posted topline growth of 18.5% vs 6.3% by staples in Q4
UBS on Auto
May wholesales weak for cars & commercial vehicles
2-wheeler volumes fare relatively better
Sequential revival can be expected in coming months
CLSA on financials
Fitch cuts ratings on ICICI & Axis
See limited impact from revision in credit ratings to below investment grade
Downgrade comes on the back of Fitch’s concerns about operating environment
CLSA on India Strategy
Large FY19 miss, weak GST limit fiscal headroom for stimulus
FY20 sees a sluggish start with weak GST collection growth in May at 7%
GST compliance measures are badly needed
CLSA on autos
Demand remains subdued; sharp YoY decline across segments
In FY20-21, expect PVs to see a 5% CAGR
2-wheelers to witness a 4% CAGR
Trucks to see flat volumes in FY20 followed by a 14% decline in FY21
Credit Suisse on GST Collection
At Rs 1 Lakh crore, GST collection below the required run-rate of Rs 1.13 lakh cr
Worrying part is growth falling to an 8-month low of 6.7% YoY
Weak take in May reflects a broad consumption slowdown
Gold Update: Gold climbed more than 1.5% on Monday to its highest level in more than three months on concerns that U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and Washington's threat of tariffs on Mexico would hurt the global economy.
RBI seen cutting rates, may turn "accommodative" after dismal GDP
Beginning a three day review on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) can draw comfort from subdued inflation.
Market Opens: After hitting record highs in the previous session, it is gap down opening for the Indian indices on June 4 with Nifty around 12,050.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 132.09 points or 0.33% at 40135.53, and the Nifty down 37.30 points or 0.31% at 12051.20. About 300 shares have advanced, 325 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, Dr Reddy's Lab, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing, PFC, NTPC, L&T, ITC and Titan are some of major gainers on the indices, while losers are TCS, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank HCL Tech, BPCL and HPCL.
Among sectors, except infra and pharma all other indices are trading lower.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.15 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.26.