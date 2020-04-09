Market Live: Indices at day's high, Nifty above 9,100; midcap index up nearly 4%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 09, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Kolte-Patil enters into agreement with UK Co:
NLC India up 6%:
Nifty Auto Index surged over 8 percent led by Motherson Sumi, M&M, Maruti Suzuki:
Rupee ends higher:
L&T approves fund raising:
Aurobindo Pharma shares jump 6%:
Granules India gets USFDA approval:
L&T Construction bags orders:
Hindalco jumps 5%:
Astron Paper up 10%:
Cadila gets USFDA final approval:
Rupee erases gains:
Ajanta Pharma up 8%:
Titan shares climb 3%:
ICICI Bank shares rise:
IDBI Bank gains 10%:
Nifty tests 9,000:
Crude futures climb:
Gold Updates:
Wall Street closes higher:
Asian Markets trade mostly higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Slideshow | Top 5 stock ideas by BP Equities for 44-118% returns in 12-18 months
La Opala, GM Breweries, IG Petrochemicals, CDSL and BSE are the 5 stocks which BP Equities is recommending for up to 118 percent return.
Kolte-Patil enters into agreement with UK Co: The Company through its subsidiary Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) limited (KPIT) has entered into an agreement with Planet Smart City., a UK based real estate developer, for strategic land monetization of a portion of Sector R10 in KPDL’s township project Life Republic in Pune for Rs 91 crore.
NLC India up 6%: NLC India share price gained 6.7 percent on April 9 after the company resumed mining operations of Neyveli Mines.
Nifty Auto Index surged over 8 percent led by Motherson Sumi, M&M, Maruti Suzuki:
D-Street Buzz: 490 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE; volumes of Tata Motors, Cipla surge
Bulls have taken control of Dalal Street following its global peers with Sensex is up 912.80 points or 3.05 percent at 30806.76, and the Nifty jumped 268.90 points or 3.07 percent at 9017.65.
Rupee ends higher: Indian rupee erased its initial gains but ended marginally higher at 76.28 per dollar on April 9. However, it has touched a record low of 76.55 per dollar.
This fund manager shares mantra for picking sectors for post-COVID-19 world
With the low cost of money globally and various reforms carried out in the past, India should be able to attract more external capital
L&T approves fund raising: The company board approved Long-term borrowing up to RS 9000 crore, either through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate.
Bulls make a comeback as Sensex reclaims 31k; 4 factors leading the rally
D-Street is inching towards a photo finish for the week ended April 10. Bulls fuelled a smart rally which pushed the S&P BSE Sensex beyond 31,000 in trade on April 9, the last trading day for the week, while the Nifty50 reclaimed 9,000 levels.