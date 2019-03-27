Market Live: Indices maintain positive momentum, Sensex up 200 pts; Bank Nifty extends gains

Market Opens: It is strong start for the Indian indices with Nifty above 11,500 level.

The Sensex is up 171.44 points at 38404.85, while Nifty is up 40.50 points at 11523.80. About 559 shares have advanced, 239 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.

IOC, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, IOC, HDFC Bank, SBI, HUL are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Rel Comm, REC, BPCL and HPCL.

Nifty Bank has reported a record high with index trading above 30000 level.