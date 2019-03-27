Market Live: Indices maintain positive momentum, Sensex up 200 pts; Bank Nifty extends gains

Live now
Mar 27, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rupee trades lower
Dr Rcddy's launches Tadalafil Tablets
Alembic Pharma gets drug approval
Sheela Foam promoters offer to sell stake:
Wockhardt gets clearance certificate:
GMR Infra gains:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade lower:
Defence stocks have surged following the PM's announcement that India has joined the elite club of countries that have anti-satellite missiles.
Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has allowed the Distribution Business of Tata Power, to have a Power Purchase Arrangement (PPA) with its generation arm for 700 MW to be supplied from its Trombay Thermal and Hydro plants for a period of five years from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024.
Small & midcaps down, but not out: 6 stocks gave multibagger returns in FY19
After a disappointing run in FY19, most experts feel that the worst might be over for small and midcaps and investors can start accumulating quality stocks on declines.
Broad market indices at this hour
The Rupee is trading lower by 0.07 paise or 0.11 percent at 68.93 against the US dollar.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it has launched Tadalafil Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cialis (tadalafil) Tablets in the United States market, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Buzzing: ICICI Pru is up over 8 percent after its offer for sale issue by promoters received overwhelming response from non-retail investors.
Market update: The indices are trading off day's highs. Sensex is up 164.03 points or 0.43 percent at 38,397.44, and the Nifty up 43.50 points or 0.38 percent at 11,526.80. About 1,273 shares have advanced, 932 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Pidilite, L&T Finance among 5 stocks to buy ahead of March expiry
Volatility has seen steady rise in last couple of weeks. Hence further rise above 17 will be a cause of concern for the market.
Lupin Limited said it has received the ‘European Good Manufacturing Practice’ (EU GMP) certificate for its Mammalian Facility in Pune where Etanercept Biosimilar is intended to be manufactured.
Just In | Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received USFDA Approval for Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg. The drug is used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.
Nifty Realty is the only sectoral index in the red today, dragged by Prestige and DLF.
Bank Nifty has hit record high today. Currently it is trading at 30,034, up 251 points. The index touched an intraday high of 30,149 in the morning trade. All constituent stocks, except HDFC Bank is trading in the green.
Sensex heat map at this hour
Stocks in the news: Wockhardt, Mindtree, Jet, GMR Infra, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sheela Foam
Jet Airways | Narayana Hrudayalaya | Sheela Foam | Peninsula Land | Frontline Securities and Unitech are stocks which are in the news today.
United Breweries jumps 6%: United Breweries shares rallied 6 percent on Wednesday after a media report indicated that Heineken raised its stake in company.
Buzzing: Shares of Sheela Foam tanked 6 percent on March 27 after two promoters of the company decided to sell 8.68 percent stake in the company via offer for sale on March 27-28.
Wockhardt gains 5%: Shares of Wockhardt added 5 percent after company received clearance certificate from Ireland drug regulator.
GMR Infra gains: Shares of GMR Infra rose 9 percent in the early trade on Wednesday on proposed investment from Tata Group, GIC and SSG Capital worth of Rs 8000 crore.
Rupee trades lower: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 9 paise at 68.95 per dollar on Wednesday versus 68.86 yesterday.
Market Opens: It is strong start for the Indian indices with Nifty above 11,500 level.
The Sensex is up 171.44 points at 38404.85, while Nifty is up 40.50 points at 11523.80. About 559 shares have advanced, 239 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
IOC, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, IOC, HDFC Bank, SBI, HUL are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Rel Comm, REC, BPCL and HPCL.
Nifty Bank has reported a record high with index trading above 30000 level.
Market at pre-open: The benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty around 11,550 mark
Jet Airways, UCO Bank, PNB and BoB are among major gainers in the pre-opening.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 149.19 points or 0.39% at 38382.60, and the Nifty up 61.60 points or 0.54% at 11544.90.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 11-13% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 24 points or 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,500-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks gained on Tuesday, with financials snapping a five-day losing streak as Treasury yields stabilized above 15-month lows
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader indices in India. Nifty futures were trading around 11,504-level, down 20 points, on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Bulls were back with vengeance on March 26, driving the Nifty50 near psychological 11,500 levels and lifting the BSE Sensex more than 400 points.Backed by positive global cues and the rally in banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries in later part of the session, the market recouped most of the losses seen in the previous two sessions.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in US bond markets and the implications for the world's top economy.