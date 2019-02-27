Market Live: Indices fall on Indo-Pak tensions, Pakistani markets crash; India VIX soars

Live now
Feb 27, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Update:
Rupee Update:
RBI lifts restrictions from banks:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opnes:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Amid a fall in benchmark indices, Nifty Midcap indices have surged. Likewise, smallcap indices are also in green.
L&T rose 32x since Kargil war: Why stocks ride over conflict-induced volatility
A big positive which will act as a tailwind for Indian markets is the fact that the air strike removes political uncertainty to a certain extent and brighten chances of Modi 2.0.
India VIX, the indicator of volatility, is up 9% intraday. The index is trading at 18.64.
Pakistani markets have extended their losses. The KSE100 index of Karachi Stock Exchange is down over 1,400 points, falling 3.7%.
All sectoral indices have turned into the red. Nifty IT is the most hit, down over 1%.
Rupee Update: Rupee is trading trades 40 paise lower at 71.47 per dollar.
The market is spooked on escalating Indo-Pak tension. Sensex is down 189.54 points or 0.53% at 35784.17, and the Nifty down 68.10 points or 0.63% at 10767.20. About 1,110 shares have advanced, 1,034 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
Update on Indo-Pak tensions: Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian flights. That means no Indian aeroplane can fly over Pakistan. Catch more action on our live blog
Karachi Stock Exchange's KSE100 Index is down 1,142 points, falling 2.94%.
Less than 1% Indian companies are 'AAA', ratio far lower than EM peers: CRISIL
CRISIL said that companies rated AAA cannot be compared with global ratings.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is down about 10 paise intraday against the US dollar. One US dollar currently trades at Rs 71.16.
All PSU bank stocks are trading in green. The Nifty PSU Bank index is trading 1.7% higher, led by Canara Bank (up 5%) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (up 3%).
India VIX, the indicator of volatility, is down 7% intraday. The index is trading at 15.88.
Dhanlaxmi Bank to BSE: Reserve Bank of India has decided to take Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, as the Bank is found to be not breaching any of the Risk Thresholds of the PCA Framework. The stock has surged 10% intraday and has hit the upper circuit.
Buzzing: Panacea Biotec has surged 9% on one-time settlement with lenders.
India's largest retail brokerage Zerodha had faced connectivity issues in the morning on February 27, 2019 that resulted into piling up of major trading order backlog.
Even though most of the IT stocks are trading in green with an exception of Wipro, the Nifty IT index is trading flat with a negative bias.
Fiberweb India has netted export orders of value-added and melt-blown products for Rs 14.1 crore. The stock, however, is down 0.3%.
Just In | BEML has received a contract for 7 Metro train-sets of 6 cars configuration to augment the metro services in Bengaluru valued around Rs 400 crore. The stock has ckimbed over 3% intraday.
Even as the wait continues for the banks-led resolution plan to ease its liquidity crunch, operational headaches are increasing for Jet Airways. The airline may be forced to ground 42 of its aircraft, almost one-third of its fleet of 123 planes, by the end of the month. Read the exclusive report
Fed's Powell: 'Patient' policy still warranted despite 'solid' US growth
Rising risks and recent soft data should not prevent solid growth for the US economy this year, but the Federal Reserve will remain "patient" in deciding on further interest rate hikes, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.
RBI lifts restrictions from banks: Shares of Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 4-10 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after RBI lifted restrictions imposed on the banks under RBI PCA framework.
'With fundamentals being strong, political conflicts give opportunity to buy value'
Events like the air strike add additional dimensions with added volatility. However, the fundamentals of Indian markets are on a firm footing with expected earning revival in an environment of benign inflation and robust GDP growth.
GMR bags airport project: Share price of GMR Infrastructure rose 2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company emerged highest bidder for airport in Andhra Pradesh.
GMR Airports (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, has emerged as the highest bidder for the development, operations and management of greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh (AP) on a PPP basis.
Stock Market Classroom with Udayan Mukherjee | Why capital preservation is key to long-term investing
While investing in market for longer time horizons, investors sometimes tend to take higher risks and end up losing money that they even started with or the principal amount invested.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened on higher note on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 216.17 points at 36189.88, while Nifty is up 52.20 points at 10887.50. About 510 shares have advanced, 98 shares declined, and 21 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech, HPCL, ICICI Bank, RIL, JSW Steel are among major gainers, while Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra are trading lower.
Among the sectors, except IT, all other indices are trading in green. Midcap and smallcap also trading with 0.5 percent gain.