Market Live: Indices fall on Indo-Pak tensions, Pakistani markets crash; India VIX soars

Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened on higher note on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 10,900 level.

The Sensex is up 216.17 points at 36189.88, while Nifty is up 52.20 points at 10887.50. About 510 shares have advanced, 98 shares declined, and 21 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech, HPCL, ICICI Bank, RIL, JSW Steel are among major gainers, while Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra are trading lower.

Among the sectors, except IT, all other indices are trading in green. Midcap and smallcap also trading with 0.5 percent gain.