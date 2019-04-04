Market Live: Indices of lows, trade flat with negative bias; Hindalco, HCL Tech slip

Tata Consultancy Services said that National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), a leading bank in the region, has selected TCS BaNCS for Core Banking as part of its digital transformation to diversify its business lines, deliver superior customer experience, and leverage the power of an extended and connected ecosystem.

TCS BaNCS will standardise and streamline NBB's operations across multiple countries where the Bank operates, including its home market of Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, where NBB is continuing to expand its presence and activities.