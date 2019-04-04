Market Live: Indices of lows, trade flat with negative bias; Hindalco, HCL Tech slip

Live now
Apr 04, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sensex is trading about 65 points down dragged primarily by Reliance, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS.
Tata Consultancy Services said that National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), a leading bank in the region, has selected TCS BaNCS for Core Banking as part of its digital transformation to diversify its business lines, deliver superior customer experience, and leverage the power of an extended and connected ecosystem.
TCS BaNCS will standardise and streamline NBB's operations across multiple countries where the Bank operates, including its home market of Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, where NBB is continuing to expand its presence and activities.
Just In | India March Nikkei Composite PMI is at 52.7 versus 53.8 (MoM) and India March Nikkei Services PMI is at 52 compared to 52.5 the previous month.
Jio's EBITDA to more than double to $5 bn by FY22: Credit Suisse
Reliance Industries shares gained nearly a percent in the morning trade on April 4 as global investment firm Credit Suisse expects strong earnings growth from refining, retail and telecom businesses.
Sensex heat map at this hour
L&T bags order: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has won contracts across various business segments between Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.
RBI Policy Preview: Repo cut likely; guidance on liquidity easing measures in focus
While it's almost a given that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver a policy rate cut when the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting ends on April 4, hopes are high that the central bank will also do more to address liquidity concerns.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure offering of USD 300 Million 5.375% Senior Secured Notes of 5 year tenure.
'Midcaps could give better returns than largecaps over 12-18 months'
Top five picks are ICICI Bank, Aarti Industries, Kalpataru Power, Yes Bank, Arvind Fashions, We see scope for 25-30% upside over next one year
Gold Updates: Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the dollar eased and a rally in equities paused, while investors kept a close watch on Sino-US trade talks.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices ahead of RBI policy meeting.
At 09:19 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 45.55 points at 38922.67, while Nifty is up 5 points at 11649. About 523 shares have advanced, 307 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged.
Indiabullls Housing, Hero Motocorp, Titan, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, SRF, Godrej Agrovet are among major gainer, while losers are Wipro, HCL Tech, Zee Entertainment, UPL, BPCL, JSW Steel and Tata Steel.
On the sectoral front, except IT and metal, all other sectoral indices are trading in green.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 68.53 per dollar on Thursday versus 68.42 yesterday.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 29.29 points or 0.08% at 38906.41, and the Nifty up 28.50 points or 0.24% at 11672.50.
RIL, SRF, Bharti Airtel are trading higher, while Jet Airways, Titan fell in the pre-opening.
The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Thursday tracking Asian market which were trading near 8-month high. The index closed 69 points lower at 11,643 on Wednesday.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, with Brent edging away from the psychologically important USD 70 level after easing in the previous session on data showing a surprise build in US inventories.
KPI Global | Indo Rama | Coffee Day Enterprises | Coastal Corporation | Jet Airways and Suven Life Sciences are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks edged higher on Wednesday, extending a strong start to the quarter as a rally among chipmaker shares provided a boost to the broader market on growing hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
The market snapped a four-day winning streak on April 3 with the BSE Sensex closing below the psychological 39,000 levels.
Asia trade firm: Asian shares paused near an eight-month peak on Thursday as investors awaited developments on trade talks between the United States and China, who appear closer to signing a deal, nudging bond yields higher globally and softening the safe-haven yen.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 31.50 points or 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,744-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
