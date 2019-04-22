Market Live: Indices continue to trade lower with Sensex down 250 pts; ADAG stocks under pressure

Live now
Apr 22, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market Update:
Tata Coffee rises 3% post Q4 nos:
Rupee extends losses:
Market Opens:
SpiceJet, Emirates sign MoU:
SGX Nifty Update:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trade firm:
After trading sideways last week, Nifty managed to stay afloat despite profit taking at higher levels to continue with its bull run. It touched a lifetime high of 11,859.
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch new 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI engine with next generation Smart Hybrid technology in Baleno. The new BS VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid will soon be available at NEXA showrooms across the country.
We expect volatility to remain high next week due to scheduled derivatives expiry. Also, participants will be eyeing results from industry majors like ACC, Maruti, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, UltraTech Cement, Yes Bank during the week along with several others, said Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking.
The third phase of election, schedule to be held on April 23, will also be on the traders’ radar, he added.
Buzzing: Shares of Gravita India added 4.5 percent as company commenced commercial production of lead from its East Africa plant.
Nifty saw a cut of over 100 points in the trade that pushed the index below 11,700.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are continues to trade lower on Monday with Sensex around 38,900 level.
The Sensex is down 234.48 points at 38,905.80, while Nifty is down 83.80 points at 11,669.00. About 644 shares have advanced, 1389 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Mutual funds raised stake in as many as 185 companies while reducing in 178 companies in the March quarter, according to the shareholding data declared by companies and collated by AceEquity.
Just In
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives US FDA approval for Teriflunomide tablets which are indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
Oil Prices Soar by About 3%
Oil prices rallied by about 3 percent to their highest since late 2018 as the United States was set to announce that all imports of Iranian oil must end or be subject to sanctions.
Brent crude futures rose as much as 3.3 percent to $74.31 a barrel, the highest since November 1, before easing back to $73.76, up 2.49 percent from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by as much as 2.9 percent to $65.87 per barrel, the most since October 31, and were at $65.55, up 2.41 percent from their last close. (Source: Reuters)
SpiceJet, Emirates Sign MoU for Code Share Partnership
Budget carrier Spicejet announced signing of an initial pact for code share partnership with Gulf carrier Emirates.
The reciprocal partnership will allow opening of new routes and destinations for passengers of the two airlines, SpiceJet said in a statement.
SpiceJet passengers from 51 domestic destinations will be able to access Emirates' network across the US, Europe, Africa and Middle East, company said. (Source: PTI)
Investors who are already invested in RIL may remain long on the stock; but, as the view remain mixed, they should avoid fresh longs, suggest experts
Tata Coffee rises 3% post Q4 nos: Shares of Tata Coffee rose 3.5 percent after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.
The company's Q4 net profit jumped 62 percent to Rs 10.49 crore against Rs 6.46 crore in the same quarter last year.
If inflation surpasses RBI's comfort level of 4 percent, chances of a rate cut will also vanish which could put further pressure on equities
Rupee extends losses: The Indian rupee extended the morning losses as it trading lower by 46 paise at 69.82 per dollar versus 69.36 Thursday.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 320, target of Rs 345, Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1730, target of Rs 1765 and Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1110, target of Rs 1140.
Bharti Airtel's right issue to open on May 03 and will close on May 17, 2019.
Based on 'time analysis' the market has completed an important price action during the period of 54 and 89 days, which has resulted in a quick round of profit taking at new highs
Dollar Update: The dollar drifted higher against the euro and British pound on Monday, supported by the relative strength of the US economy, though moves remained small as many investors were still away for the long Easter weekend.
Market Opens: It is a negative start for the benchmark indices on Monday with Nifty slipped below 11,700 level.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 200.46 points or 0.51% at 38939.82, and the Nifty down 74.30 points or 0.63% at 11678.50. About 317 shares have advanced, 591 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.
Tata Coffee, SpiceJet, Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Reliance Undustries (RIL), Jet Airways, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Reliance Comm, SBI, DHFL and Canara Bank.
On the sectoral front except IT all other sectors are trading lower led by energy, infra, auto, bank, metal and pharma.
JUST IN: SpiceJet and Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a reciprocal codeshare agreement, which is set to open new routes and destinations for passengers travelling between India and popular destinations across America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 39 paise at 69.75 per dollar on Monday versus 69.36 Thursday.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in pre-opening with Nifty at 11,780 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 129.73 points or 0.33% at 39270.01, and the Nifty up 28.10 points or 0.24% at 11780.90.
RBL Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank are trading higher in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways is down 10 percent.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18
Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
Overweight call, target at Rs 1,230 per share
Q4 earnings 7% higher than our estimate, with a slight miss in EBITDA
Refining margin slightly better; telecom ARPU lower than expected
Kotak Instl Equities on Reliance Industries
Maintain sell call, target at Rs 1,100 per share
Revise FY20-21 consolidated EPS estimates to Rs 75 (-2%) & Rs 87 (+1%)
Factor in lower subscribers/ARPU for Jio, higher retail contribution
Nomura on Reliance Industries
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,400 per share
Refining margin recovered from the low levels
Ramp-up of petcoke gasification over next few months is positive for refining margin
CLSA on Reliance Industries
Maintain buy call, target raised to Rs 1,665 from Rs 1,500 per share
USD 15 bn cut in liabilities & capex intensity may have peaked
Lease payments for demerged assets drives a 3%-8% cut in EPS estimates
CLSA on HDFC Bank
Maintain buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,850 from Rs 2,730 per share
Uptick in CASA key to growth & profitability
Profit ahead of estimates aided by lower provisions
Credit Suisse on HDFC Bank
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 2,700 per share
Strong 23% earnings growth on the back of continued loan growth momentum
Bank remains adequately capitalised to support pick-up in growth
Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank
Overweight call, target raised to Rs 2,700 from Rs 2,550 per share
Fee growth slowed down to 11%, causing core PPoP to slow to 22%
With LCR trending down, liability growth remains the key constraint
Kotak Instl Equities on HDFC Bank
Maintain add rating, target raised to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,350 per share
A few misses but strong earnings momentum maintained for the quarter
FY20 could see a few headwinds momentum if Q4 trend persists
Nomura on L&T
Buy call, target at Rs 1,670 per share
Approval of L&T-Schneider deal big positive
Expect proceeds being realised in Q3 for L&T
A flat to negative opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 8 points lower. The futures traded around 11,800-odd levels.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 35 points or 0.30 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,773-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Goa Carbon | Lux Industries | Shirpur Gold Refinery | Jay Bharat Maruti | Bank of Maharashtra and ICICI Lombard are stocks, which are in news today.
Oil prices hit Nov 2018 highs: Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent on Monday to levels not seen since November 2018, driven up by a Washington Post opinion column that said the United States is preparing to announce all imports of Iranian oil must end or be subject to sanctions.
Benchmark indices hit record highs in the opening on April 18 but wiped gains in the first half an hour of trade. This could be partly because of profit booking as all sectoral indices closed in the red.