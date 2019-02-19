Market Live: Indices continue positive momentum, Sensex up 150 pts; Infosys down 2%

Live now
Feb 19, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Infosys has settled with Sebi a case of alleged disclosure lapses regarding severance payment made to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal. The company paid Rs 34.35 lakh to settle the case with the markets regulator. Stock is down by about 2%.
All IT stocks except Mindtree are trading in the red. Infy is the biggest loser, down 2%.
All sectors except IT are trading in green. Nifty Realty is up around 2% and Nifty PSU Bank is up 1.25%. Nifty IT is down over 1%.
Market Update: Sensex is up 163.47 points or 0.46% at 35661.91, and the Nifty up 41.20 points or 0.39% at 10682.20. About 1201 shares have advanced, 560 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank are the biggest index gainers whereas IT majors Infosys and TCS are the biggest losers.
NLC India joins hands with NHPC: Shares of NLC India added 2.3 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company joined hands with NHPC on power trading.
Buzzing: Shares of Emami rose 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company promoters divested their stake in the company.
The promoters of Emami Group announced a sale of 10 percent stake in Emami, raising approximately Rs 1600 crore, as per company release.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian Indices with Nifty hovering around 10650 level.
The Sensex is up 51.90 points at 35550.34, while Nifty is up 15.40 points at 10656.40. About 497 shares have advanced, 249 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.
Gainers include Jet Airways, Ambuja Cements, Dr Reddy's Lab, Sun Pharma, Grasim, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Emami, while losers are Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, HDFC, Adani Port and IDFC.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are mixed in in the pre-opening trading with Nifty holding above 10,600.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 96.03 points or 0.27% at 35594.47, and the Nifty down 13.70 points or 0.13% at 10627.30.
Emami, Tata Motors, Yes Bank are trading with marginal gains in the pre-opening session.
Money market shut today on account of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Stocks in the news: Cipla, Tata Steel, Grasim, Ambuja Cements, Huhtamaki PPL, Gokaldas Exports
Crude update: Brent crude oil prices eased away from 2019 highs on Tuesday on caution that economic growth may dent fuel demand this year, although supply cuts led by producer cartel OPEC still meant markets were relatively tight.
Asian markets firm: Asian shares hovered near a four-month peak on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Sino-US trade talks were making positive progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 22.50 points or 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,675.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.