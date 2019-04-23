Closing Bell: Sensex ends 80 points lower, Nifty fails to hold 11,600; ONGC gains 4%

Market close: Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday as Nifty failed to hold 11,600 level. It opened above 11,600 and touched 11,645.95 during the day.

The Sensex was down 80.30 points at 38564.88, while Nifty was down 18.50 points at 11576. About 1132 shares advanced, 1380 shares declined, and 147 shares were unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Hero Motocorp were top losers on the Nifty, while gainers included ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

Among sectors, energy, FMCG and pharma witnessed some buying, while auto, bank, metal and infra ended in red.