you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 22, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 12,200 in pre-opening, Sensex up 100 pts; rupee opens higher

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 29 points gain or 0.24 percent.

  • January 22, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 163.71 points or 0.40% at 41,487.52, and the Nifty up 43.20 points or 0.35% at 12,213.10.

  • January 22, 2020 08:48 AM IST

    Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Citi on Polycab
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,246 from Rs 1,150 per share
    Strong revenue growth continues in Q3FY20
    Cables growth boosted by exports; FMEG continues to break even
    Alert: FMEG is fast moving electrical goods
    Revise up our FY20-21 revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 4-6%
    Co remains our top pick in India consumer electrical/durables

    CLSA on MGL
    Buy call, target at Rs 1,425 per share
    Co stands out with its unique blend of growth, value & yield 
    It is the fourth cheapest stock on PE & 3rd most attractive on yield
    T cut in  gas price, inclusion of natural gas U/GST, push for CNG vehicles key triggers
    Buy the stock for its attractive risk-reward

    CLSA on Zee Entertainment
    Maintain buy Rating, target at Rs 360 per share
    Subscriptions jump but ad revenue declines
    Other expenses included a one-time credit-loss charge of Rs 38 Cr
    ZEE5 daily average users up 28% QoQ 
    Ad Growth Should Return In FY21
    Valuation compelling at a 50% discount to 10-year PE

    Macquarie on Zee Entertainment
    Outperform rating, target at Rs 425 per share
    Adjusted EBITDA in-line with our estimate
    Co needs to work on improving market share of its flagship GEC, Zee TV
    Further delay in receivables from Dish TV & Siti is a negative
    Improvement in cash generation & stronger corporate governance to drive re-rating

    Morgan Stanley on Zee Entertainment
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 340 per share
    Domestic ad rev down 16% as tough macro environ weighed on ad spends
    Subscriber rev growth moderated on promotional reduction in a-la-carte rates 
    EBITDA affected by one-time charge of Rs 37.6 crore on delay in payments from two distributors

    Credit Suisse on Havells
    Results significantly below estimates, revenue weakness was broad-based
    Cut our FY20-22 earnings estimates by 8-12% 
    Expect the near-term weakness to continue 
    Cuts in government expenditure will put further pressure on the cables & lights biz
    Maintain neutral rating, target cut to Rs 615 from Rs 700 per share 

    Morgan Stanley on ICICI Prudential
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 540 per share
    Continue to do well on VNB growth despite muted savings premiums Growth
    Decline in persistency ratio remains a key risk
    Stay equal-weight as valuation is rich
    Increase our FY20-22 embedded value estimates by 2-5%

    Nomura on ICICI Prudential
    Maintain neutral call, target raised to Rs 535 from Rs 510 per share
    VNB margins stable but savings growth & persistency remain key drags
    Expect APE growth to lag behind peers in FY21 
    Expect a 20% VNB growth over FY19-22, driven by protection mix improvement
    APE growth needs to pick up for any further re-rating

    Credit Suisse on ICICI Prudential
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 525 per share
    Changing mix continues to drive margins; growth remains a challenge
    Cut FY20 EPS estimate by 6% to account for lower growth
    Raise our FY20 VNB margin expectation by 70 bps
    Stronger margin expansion has kept our FY21/22 VNB/EV estimates unchanged

    Morgan Stanley on HDFC AMC
    Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 3,300 per share
    Given weak equity flows, it offers limited upside 
    Our EW rating is more from a one-year perspective 
    Stock will continue to be attractive to long-term investors
    Lower scope for sustained material earnings surprise or valuation re-rating

    Morgan Stanley on Info Edge
    Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 2,400 per share
    Transaction with Uber keeps the value of Zomato unchanged at USD 3 billion
    See Zomato trying to drive better efficiencies on orders
    Zomato's share in the online food delivery market increases to 50-55%

  • January 22, 2020 08:32 AM IST

  • January 22, 2020 08:22 AM IST

    Institutional Trading Activity

  • January 22, 2020 08:22 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on January 21

  • January 22, 2020 08:21 AM IST

  • January 22, 2020 08:19 AM IST

    Stocks witnessing aggressive new short positions

  • January 22, 2020 08:17 AM IST

    Stocks witnessing aggressive new long positions

