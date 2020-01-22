Market Live: Nifty above 12,200 in pre-opening, Sensex up 100 pts; rupee opens higher

Live now
Jan 22, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Oil falls as amply global supply seen offsetting Libyan outage:
US Markets:
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 163.71 points or 0.40% at 41,487.52, and the Nifty up 43.20 points or 0.35% at 12,213.10.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to consolidate further; Axis Bank, L&T earnings today
Indian market witnessed profit taking for the second consecutive session in a row on January 21, and could consolidate further on January 22.
Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:
Citi on Polycab
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,246 from Rs 1,150 per share
Strong revenue growth continues in Q3FY20
Cables growth boosted by exports; FMEG continues to break even
Alert: FMEG is fast moving electrical goods
Revise up our FY20-21 revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 4-6%
Co remains our top pick in India consumer electrical/durables
CLSA on MGL
Buy call, target at Rs 1,425 per share
Co stands out with its unique blend of growth, value & yield
It is the fourth cheapest stock on PE & 3rd most attractive on yield
T cut in gas price, inclusion of natural gas U/GST, push for CNG vehicles key triggers
Buy the stock for its attractive risk-reward
CLSA on Zee Entertainment
Maintain buy Rating, target at Rs 360 per share
Subscriptions jump but ad revenue declines
Other expenses included a one-time credit-loss charge of Rs 38 Cr
ZEE5 daily average users up 28% QoQ
Ad Growth Should Return In FY21
Valuation compelling at a 50% discount to 10-year PE
Macquarie on Zee Entertainment
Outperform rating, target at Rs 425 per share
Adjusted EBITDA in-line with our estimate
Co needs to work on improving market share of its flagship GEC, Zee TV
Further delay in receivables from Dish TV & Siti is a negative
Improvement in cash generation & stronger corporate governance to drive re-rating
Morgan Stanley on Zee Entertainment
Equal-weight call, target at Rs 340 per share
Domestic ad rev down 16% as tough macro environ weighed on ad spends
Subscriber rev growth moderated on promotional reduction in a-la-carte rates
EBITDA affected by one-time charge of Rs 37.6 crore on delay in payments from two distributors
Credit Suisse on Havells
Results significantly below estimates, revenue weakness was broad-based
Cut our FY20-22 earnings estimates by 8-12%
Expect the near-term weakness to continue
Cuts in government expenditure will put further pressure on the cables & lights biz
Maintain neutral rating, target cut to Rs 615 from Rs 700 per share
Morgan Stanley on ICICI Prudential
Equal-weight call, target at Rs 540 per share
Continue to do well on VNB growth despite muted savings premiums Growth
Decline in persistency ratio remains a key risk
Stay equal-weight as valuation is rich
Increase our FY20-22 embedded value estimates by 2-5%
Nomura on ICICI Prudential
Maintain neutral call, target raised to Rs 535 from Rs 510 per share
VNB margins stable but savings growth & persistency remain key drags
Expect APE growth to lag behind peers in FY21
Expect a 20% VNB growth over FY19-22, driven by protection mix improvement
APE growth needs to pick up for any further re-rating
Credit Suisse on ICICI Prudential
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 525 per share
Changing mix continues to drive margins; growth remains a challenge
Cut FY20 EPS estimate by 6% to account for lower growth
Raise our FY20 VNB margin expectation by 70 bps
Stronger margin expansion has kept our FY21/22 VNB/EV estimates unchanged
Morgan Stanley on HDFC AMC
Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 3,300 per share
Given weak equity flows, it offers limited upside
Our EW rating is more from a one-year perspective
Stock will continue to be attractive to long-term investors
Lower scope for sustained material earnings surprise or valuation re-rating
Morgan Stanley on Info Edge
Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 2,400 per share
Transaction with Uber keeps the value of Zomato unchanged at USD 3 billion
See Zomato trying to drive better efficiencies on orders
Zomato's share in the online food delivery market increases to 50-55%
