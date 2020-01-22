Market Live: Nifty above 12,200 in pre-opening, Sensex up 100 pts; rupee opens higher

Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

Citi on Polycab

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,246 from Rs 1,150 per share

Strong revenue growth continues in Q3FY20

Cables growth boosted by exports; FMEG continues to break even

Alert: FMEG is fast moving electrical goods

Revise up our FY20-21 revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 4-6%

Co remains our top pick in India consumer electrical/durables

CLSA on MGL

Buy call, target at Rs 1,425 per share

Co stands out with its unique blend of growth, value & yield

It is the fourth cheapest stock on PE & 3rd most attractive on yield

T cut in gas price, inclusion of natural gas U/GST, push for CNG vehicles key triggers

Buy the stock for its attractive risk-reward

CLSA on Zee Entertainment

Maintain buy Rating, target at Rs 360 per share

Subscriptions jump but ad revenue declines

Other expenses included a one-time credit-loss charge of Rs 38 Cr

ZEE5 daily average users up 28% QoQ

Ad Growth Should Return In FY21

Valuation compelling at a 50% discount to 10-year PE

Macquarie on Zee Entertainment

Outperform rating, target at Rs 425 per share

Adjusted EBITDA in-line with our estimate

Co needs to work on improving market share of its flagship GEC, Zee TV

Further delay in receivables from Dish TV & Siti is a negative

Improvement in cash generation & stronger corporate governance to drive re-rating

Morgan Stanley on Zee Entertainment

Equal-weight call, target at Rs 340 per share

Domestic ad rev down 16% as tough macro environ weighed on ad spends

Subscriber rev growth moderated on promotional reduction in a-la-carte rates

EBITDA affected by one-time charge of Rs 37.6 crore on delay in payments from two distributors

Credit Suisse on Havells

Results significantly below estimates, revenue weakness was broad-based

Cut our FY20-22 earnings estimates by 8-12%

Expect the near-term weakness to continue

Cuts in government expenditure will put further pressure on the cables & lights biz

Maintain neutral rating, target cut to Rs 615 from Rs 700 per share

Morgan Stanley on ICICI Prudential

Equal-weight call, target at Rs 540 per share

Continue to do well on VNB growth despite muted savings premiums Growth

Decline in persistency ratio remains a key risk

Stay equal-weight as valuation is rich

Increase our FY20-22 embedded value estimates by 2-5%

Nomura on ICICI Prudential

Maintain neutral call, target raised to Rs 535 from Rs 510 per share

VNB margins stable but savings growth & persistency remain key drags

Expect APE growth to lag behind peers in FY21

Expect a 20% VNB growth over FY19-22, driven by protection mix improvement

APE growth needs to pick up for any further re-rating

Credit Suisse on ICICI Prudential

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 525 per share

Changing mix continues to drive margins; growth remains a challenge

Cut FY20 EPS estimate by 6% to account for lower growth

Raise our FY20 VNB margin expectation by 70 bps

Stronger margin expansion has kept our FY21/22 VNB/EV estimates unchanged

Morgan Stanley on HDFC AMC

Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 3,300 per share

Given weak equity flows, it offers limited upside

Our EW rating is more from a one-year perspective

Stock will continue to be attractive to long-term investors

Lower scope for sustained material earnings surprise or valuation re-rating

Morgan Stanley on Info Edge

Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 2,400 per share

Transaction with Uber keeps the value of Zomato unchanged at USD 3 billion

See Zomato trying to drive better efficiencies on orders

Zomato's share in the online food delivery market increases to 50-55%