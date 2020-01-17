Market Live: Nifty around 12,350 in volatile trade; RIL gains 2% ahead of Q3 nos

Live now
Jan 17, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its morning gains and trading lower.
The Sensex is up 0.68 points at 41933.24, and the Nifty down 6.60 points at 12348.90. About 1192 shares have advanced, 984 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee extended the morning losses and trading at day's low level at 71.01 per dollar against previous close 70.93.
Banking stocks 6 month returns:
The following chart displays a list of securities from the Banking sector with the highest returns over a period of 6 months.
Buzzing: The share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose over 2 percent on BSE in the morning trade on January 17, the day the company is to announce its December quarter earnings.
NCLT approves merger of Strides Chemicals & Solara Active Pharma: National Company Law Tribunal , Mumbai bench has sanctioned scheme of merger between Strides Chemicals Private Limited & Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited and their respective shareholders.
Gold remained volatile for the last few days, with the price moving to a 2013 high of $1,611.42 an ounce and then falling more than 4.5 percent to $1,536 an ounce, all within five trading sessions.