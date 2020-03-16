Market Live: Coronavirus impact drags Sensex 1,700 pts; SBI card settles at Rs 661 at pre-open

Live now
Mar 16, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SBI dips 8% ahead of SBI Card listing: State Bank of India (SBI) share price fell nearly 8 percent on March 16 as the listing of its subsidiary SBI Cards and Payment Services may get impacted by the dampened market sentiment surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
Alembic Pharma gets 4 observations: Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price shed over 4 percent on March 16 after company received 4 observations from USFDA after inspection conducted at company's general oral solid formulation facility located at Panelav from March 9 to 13, 2020.
The listing of SBI Cards and Payment Services, a subsidiary of country's largest lender State Bank of India, may be impacted by the dampened market sentiment surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
Buzzing: Yes Bank share price surged 39 percent on March 16 after government notified a rescue plan for the private sector lender led by the State Bank of India (SBI) and joined by others.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the week for Indian indices as Sensex plunged over 1,500 points.
The Sensex is down 1,520.53 points or 4.46% at 32582.95, and the Nifty down 440.60 points or 4.43% at 9514.60. About 190 shares have advanced, 730 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, JSPL, Max Financial and DLF.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends selling Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 800 and Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 136 and target of Rs 115.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 74.06 per dollar versus on Monday against Friday's close 73.91.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading negative in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 45.60 points or 0.13% at 34057.88, and the Nifty down 225.35 points or 2.26% at 9729.85.
Investors must watch out for the levels of 9800 on the downside which will be a big support and on the upside 10,500 is likely to act as a resistance in the short-term.