Market Live: Coronavirus impact drags Sensex 1,700 pts; SBI card settles at Rs 661 at pre-open

Market Opens: It is a weak start for the week for Indian indices as Sensex plunged over 1,500 points.

The Sensex is down 1,520.53 points or 4.46% at 32582.95, and the Nifty down 440.60 points or 4.43% at 9514.60. About 190 shares have advanced, 730 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, JSPL, Max Financial and DLF.