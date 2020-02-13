Market Live: Nifty below 12,200, Sensex down 100 pts; Yes Bank, Titan top gainers

Live now
Feb 13, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: Future Lifestyle Fashions share price rose nearly 3 percent in early trade on February 13 after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the scrip following its December quarter results. The broking house has kept a target of Rs 535 per share. The cost control measures aided the margin expansion and see gearing declining to 0.1x by March 2021 versus 0.4x in March 2019, said CLSA.
Gold price could retest 40,700 per 10 gm but could face selling pressure at higher levels, suggest experts. Investors could use rallies to go short with a target of 40,320, they say.
Buzzing: The share price gained over 12 percent on February 13 to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,596.95 as company registered a healthy 179.66 percent (or 2.8-fold) year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 205.8 crore, up from Rs 73.59 crore in the same period last year.
Ashok Leyland slips 5% post Q3 nos: The company has registered a massive 92.7 percent year-on-year fall in Q3FY20 standalone profit to Rs 27.7 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, from Rs 380.8 crore in the same period last year.
Sunteck Realty sells 1,600 apartments at Naigaon property: Sunteck Realty has sold more than 1600 apartments generating sales worth Rs 600 crore approximately, in less than 2 weeks from the launch of 2000 apartments project in its phase 2 named “Sunteck MaxXWorld” at Naigaon.
Market Opens: It is a flat to negative start for the Indian indices with Nifty below 12,200 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 48.77 points or 0.12% at 41517.13, and the Nifty down 15.10 points or 0.12% at 12186.10. About 432 shares have advanced, 276 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
SBI, Yes Bank, Titan, Eicher Motors Bharti Infratel, Zee Ent, Vedanta are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are UPL, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech and Axis Bank.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Escorts with target at Rs 900 and stop loss at Rs 870 and ICICI Bank with target at Rs 560 and stop loss at Rs 545.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.39 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 71.33.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat to positive in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 142.58 points or 0.34% at 41708.48, and the Nifty up 20.10 points or 0.16% at 12221.30.
Market Headstart: IIP, CPI data to drive market today; IRCTC eyed post bumper Q3
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 5 point loss or 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,224-level on the Singaporean Exchange.