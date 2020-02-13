Market Live: Nifty below 12,200, Sensex down 100 pts; Yes Bank, Titan top gainers

Market Opens: It is a flat to negative start for the Indian indices with Nifty below 12,200 level.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 48.77 points or 0.12% at 41517.13, and the Nifty down 15.10 points or 0.12% at 12186.10. About 432 shares have advanced, 276 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.

SBI, Yes Bank, Titan, Eicher Motors Bharti Infratel, Zee Ent, Vedanta are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are UPL, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech and Axis Bank.