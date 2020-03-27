App
Mar 27, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices off day's high post RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%

All the sectoral indices are trading higher. Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 3-4 percent.

highlights

  • March 27, 2020 10:18 AM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices erases some of its morning gains but trading higher with Nifty above 8800 level.

    The Sensex is up 530.03 points or 1.77% at 30476.80, and the Nifty up 213.45 points or 2.47% at 8854.90. About 1298 shares have advanced, 340 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.

  • March 27, 2020 10:13 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shashikanta Das: MPC met from March 24-27 and Voted by 4:2 majority to reduce policy repo rate by 75 bps at 4.4 percent. Also, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) cut by 90 bps to 4 percent.

  • March 27, 2020 09:58 AM IST

    Nifty Private Bank index up 8%:

  • March 27, 2020 09:53 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose nearly 8 percent; all stocks in green:

  • March 27, 2020 09:45 AM IST

    Moody's see India's GDP growth at 2.5% in 2020 & 5.8% in 2021, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • March 27, 2020 09:39 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index gained over 8 percent; all stocks in green ahead of RBI Governor press meet:

  • March 27, 2020 09:32 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus steps around the world, including a $2.2 trillion U.S. package, calmed a panic over a global recession following the coronavirus outbreak.

  • March 27, 2020 09:26 AM IST

    Sensex gained 1000 points in the early trade:

  • March 27, 2020 09:21 AM IST

    Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO, IFA Global:

    The RBI is likely to announce measures to compliment the government's measures. The measures could include a repo rate cut, further OMOs, LTROs, CRR cut, cap on reverse repo, liquidity injection to MF and insurance companies, relief on retail EMIs, relaxation of provisioning norms.

