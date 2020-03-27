Market Live: Indices off day's high post RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%

Live now
Mar 27, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: Benchmark indices erases some of its morning gains but trading higher with Nifty above 8800 level.
The Sensex is up 530.03 points or 1.77% at 30476.80, and the Nifty up 213.45 points or 2.47% at 8854.90. About 1298 shares have advanced, 340 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.
RBI Governor Shashikanta Das: MPC met from March 24-27 and Voted by 4:2 majority to reduce policy repo rate by 75 bps at 4.4 percent. Also, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) cut by 90 bps to 4 percent.
Gold shies away from $1,700/oz as virus-related restrictions affect trading activity
Spread between near and far month contracts have widened reflecting lack of buying interest in physical market as well as disparity in international market.
Moody's see India's GDP growth at 2.5% in 2020 & 5.8% in 2021, reported CNBC-TV18.
Dollar Updates: The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus steps around the world, including a $2.2 trillion U.S. package, calmed a panic over a global recession following the coronavirus outbreak.
Sensex gained 1000 points in the early trade:
Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO, IFA Global:
The RBI is likely to announce measures to compliment the government's measures. The measures could include a repo rate cut, further OMOs, LTROs, CRR cut, cap on reverse repo, liquidity injection to MF and insurance companies, relief on retail EMIs, relaxation of provisioning norms.