Market Live: Sensex down 1,000 pts, Nifty below 11K; Yes Bank plummets 35%

Mar 06, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Yes Bank News LIVE Updates: Govt caps withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000
State Bank of India (SBI) clarified that no negotiations related to an investment in Yes Bank had taken place. The Reserve Bank of India on March 5 said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender YES Bank with immediate effect. Former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed the administrator.
Looking to buy into coronavirus fear? These 9 sectors to do well if things go south
India has been getting queries from the EU and the US for textiles, homeware, ceramic tiles, engineering goods, furniture, etc, seeking to replace China as a supplier.
Bank Nifty tanked over 4 percent after the sell-off in the Yes Bank as the RBI has superseded the banks board and capped per day deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000. All the stocks in the Nifty Bank are trading in the red with major fall seen in the Yes Bank, which fell 25 percent followed by the RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank.
Hareesh V, Head of Commodity, at Geojit Financial Services: The global outbreak of coronavirus may continue to worsen the global economic sentiments and it lifted gold’s haven demand. A sharp correction in US dollar also offered lower level support to prices. However, possibilities of rate cuts from central banks and weak physical market activities may limit major gains. While prices stay above $1660 expect rallies to continue towards the psychological resistance of $1700 initially followed by $1742 levels. However, a direct drop below $1620 would negate the view and take prices lower.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower but recovered marginally from the day's low level.
At 10:09 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 1,008.20 points or 2.62% at 37462.41, and the Nifty down 308.50 points or 2.74% at 10960.50. About 217 shares have advanced, 1514 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.
NSE on Yes Bank: National Stock Exchange (NSE) in its circular said that no Future and Options contracts shall be available in the Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivative segment from May 29, 2020 onwards.
The existing Future and Options contracts, across all expiries shall expire on May 28, 2020.
395 securities are trading at 52-week low on NSE:
Yes Bank plummets 15%: Share price of private lender Yes Bank cracked 15 percent on March 6 after RBI superseded YES Bank board and capped per day deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on March 6 as the market opened at the lowest level of 2020.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 1,281.85 points or 3.33% at 37188.76, and the Nifty down 386.30 points or 3.43% at 10882.70. About 74 shares have advanced, 802 shares declined, and 27 shares are unchanged.
Cola India, TCS, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank are among major losers on the Nifty.