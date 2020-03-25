Market Live: Nifty above 7,900, Sensex up 450 pts; RIL gains 8%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 25, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Currency market shut today:
Oil ekes out gains:
Dow soars over 11%:
'Commodity slump continues as demand concerns overshadow supply risks'
Commodities traded largely higher on March 24 amid a relief rally triggered by correction in the US dollar index after the Fed announced fresh aggressive measures to support its economy and financial markets.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened higher on March 25 with Nifty around 7900.
The Sensex is up 353.09 points or 1.32% at 27027.12, and the Nifty up 97.55 points or 1.25% at 7898.60. About 243 shares have advanced, 348 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
RIL, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Gail and Wipro are among major gainers, while losers are IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, L&T and Maruti Suzuki in the initial trade.
COVID-19: FMCG sector sees gains in pockets
The Indian currency market will remain shut today on account of Gudhipadwa.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 7750 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 198.12 points or 0.74% at 26475.91, and the Nifty down 38.15 points or 0.49% at 7762.90.
Oil Updates: Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Wednesday, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities:
Although, India and other countries are announcing relief measures to stabilize the falling stock markets, fear of coronavirus is increasing day by day unless a solution is found to it. The 8170/8200 levels would be major hurdles. The strategy should be to buy on dips with a final stop loss at 7700.
Nation under lockdown for 21 days, but stock market will stay open
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a lockdown in the entire country starting midnight from Tuesday for the next 21 days, but stock market operations will continue, as usual, Ashish Chauhan, CEO, BSE said in a tweet.
Mainland China reports drop in new imported coronavirus cases: Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as imported infections fell and no locally transmitted infections were reported, including in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak in China.
SEBI to CNBC-TV18: Stock market operations to be in-line with orders of Centre, States and SEBI notifications. Monitoring the situation and will take more action if required.