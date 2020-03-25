Market Live: Nifty above 7,900, Sensex up 450 pts; RIL gains 8%

Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened higher on March 25 with Nifty around 7900.

The Sensex is up 353.09 points or 1.32% at 27027.12, and the Nifty up 97.55 points or 1.25% at 7898.60. About 243 shares have advanced, 348 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.

RIL, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Gail and Wipro are among major gainers, while losers are IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, L&T and Maruti Suzuki in the initial trade.