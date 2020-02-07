Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

Morgan Stanley on RBI Policy

MPC kept policy rates unchanged, as expected

See scope for some easing (15-25 bps) exists as inflation eases in H2FY21

Expect inflation to remain above the 7 percent mark over the next 2-3 months

Risks skewed to downside from slower response from policy actions

Deutsche Bank on RBI Policy

RBI delivers a ‘stealth easing’, while holding repo rate steady

RBI not done with easing, will wait for appropriate time to ease repo rate further

See room for 1 last 25 bps cut in Aug, by which time CPI inflation will reduce

JPMorgan on RBI Policy

Expect more easing, but inflation dynamics to determine timing

See MPC’s commentary as a guidance for more rate cuts on the anvil

Macquarie on IGL

Q3 EBITDA in-line with estimates, helped by steady margin & volume growth

Estimate unit EBITDA margin at Rs 6.4/6.5 for FY21/22

See upside risk to margin estimates on domestic & imported gas price movement

Maintain neutral with target at Rs 420 per share

Jefferies on IGL

Q3 earnings in-line, raise FY21-22 estimate to Rs 7-7.30/scm from Rs 6.40/scm

Build in over 13-15 percent volume growth for FY21-22e from 11-13 percent earlier

Vehicle addition momentum has remained stable

Hold rating; raise target to Rs 470 from Rs 390 per share

Morgan Stanley on IGL

Benefits from cheap gas led 10 percent earnings beat; India gas demand surprised on upside

Margins elevated as vehicle & household demand continues to be robust

Maintain overweight on the stock with target at Rs 525 per share

CLSA on IGL

Outperform rating with target raised to Rs 570 from Rs 540 per share

Q3 FY20 standalone profit driven by higher industrial/comm volumes

Raising margins, we increase FY20-22 EPS by 4-6 percent

Co now amongst most expensive non-consumer stocks in India

Find better risk-reward in peers MGL & Gujarat Gas

Morgan Stanley on Mphasis

Strong set of results; overweight on the stock with target at Rs 1,090 per share

Direct core revenue grew 4.5 percent QoQ on a constant currency basis

Nomura on Cipla

Upgrade to buy from neutral; cut target to Rs 535 from Rs 548 per share

Net sales ahead of estimate with stronger sales in India, South Africa & US

Revise earnings estimate lower to 11 percent/8 percent/9 percent for FY21/21/22 on delay in provential launch

Estimate that 65-70 percent of FY22 earnings is derived from domestic formulation

Nomura on Gujarat Pipavav

Q3 results a marginal miss vs our estimates

Increase FY21/22 EBITDA by 2 percent/1 percent on improved cargo mix

Maintain buy; raise target to Rs 111 from Rs 107 per share

Macquarie on Gujarat Pipavav

Q3 volume growth in-line with market growth

Realisation & revenue growth supported by 4-5 percent tariff hike taken in April 2019

Fall in mainstay container volumes was the key negative

Attractive valuations should limit downside to the stock Price

Retain neutral rating with target at Rs 91 per share

Morgan Stanley on Dalmia Bharat

Q3 beat our estimate but in-line with consensus

EBITDA/tonne at Rs 896 was marginally ahead of our forecast of Rs 876

Equal-weight on the stock with target At Rs 945 per share

Morgan Stanley on DLF

Co has completed stage 2 of DCCDL settlement; spotlight should shift to core ops

Selling finished inventory/building new pipeline may be new theme for few quarters

Overweight on the stock with target at Rs 269 per share

Morgan Stanley on Financials

G-Sec & corp bonds rally after RBI’s announcement of long-term repo ops of 1, 3-yr tenor

Believe rally in bonds may continue given divergence in credit perception in NBFCs

Nomura on Financials

RBI’s supply side boosters are pragmatic & positive for financials

Measures will aid in accelerating monetary transmission

Extending DCCO of project loans is a positive for HFCs W/higher builder exposure

Axis Capital on Hero Moto

Strong gross margin drives EBITDA beat

Cost reduction efforts & lower raw material cost led to margin beat

Margins may not sustain at current levels given weak industry outlook

Maintain reduce rating, raise target price to Rs 2,530 vs Rs 2,450 per share

Morgan Stanley on Hero Moto

Q3FY20 PBT was 4 percent ahead of estimate, helped by better gross margin

As we moves to BS-VI, expect a price hike of almost Rs 6,000/2-wheeler

Co may have to absorb BS-VI costs, given its customers are highly price-sensitive

Remain underweight on the stock with target at Rs 2,143 per share

CLSA on Sun Pharma

Strong ramp-up could drive a PE rating, Reiterate buy with tgt at Rs 570 per share

Strong growth in India & EMs should help improve profitability

Cut FY20-22 EPS by 3-10 percent to factor in higher tax rate cut

Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma

Generic biz stabilising; positive operating leverage should help momentum in FY21

Overweight on the stock with target at Rs 530 per share

Global specialty business should gain commercial traction in coming quarters

Jefferies on Sun Pharma

Q3 results in-line with expectations with margin 138 bps above estimate

Remain positive on the outlook for the specialty business

Increase FY21/22 R&D to 8 percent Vs 7 percent earlier

FY20/21/22 EPS changes by -4/-7/-1 percent

Maintain buy call with target at Rs 520 per share

CLSA on Lupin

Weak quarter despite one-offs; EBITDA margin comes in at multi-year lows

Execution is key; a slip could pose further earnings risk

Cut FY21-22 EPS estimates 12-14 percent

Retain sell rating, cut target to Rs 600 from Rs 690 per share

Jefferies on Lupin

Co reported Q3FY20 results well below expectations

US revenue flat QoQ & India growth was also below peers (9 percent)

Near-term outlook is weak with key product launches delayed to FY21

Underperform rating; cut target to Rs 600 from Rs 620 per share