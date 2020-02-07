Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 07, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Oil climbs:
US Markets:
Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:
Morgan Stanley on RBI Policy
MPC kept policy rates unchanged, as expected
See scope for some easing (15-25 bps) exists as inflation eases in H2FY21
Expect inflation to remain above the 7 percent mark over the next 2-3 months
Risks skewed to downside from slower response from policy actions
Deutsche Bank on RBI Policy
RBI delivers a ‘stealth easing’, while holding repo rate steady
RBI not done with easing, will wait for appropriate time to ease repo rate further
See room for 1 last 25 bps cut in Aug, by which time CPI inflation will reduce
JPMorgan on RBI Policy
Expect more easing, but inflation dynamics to determine timing
See MPC’s commentary as a guidance for more rate cuts on the anvil
Macquarie on IGL
Q3 EBITDA in-line with estimates, helped by steady margin & volume growth
Estimate unit EBITDA margin at Rs 6.4/6.5 for FY21/22
See upside risk to margin estimates on domestic & imported gas price movement
Maintain neutral with target at Rs 420 per share
Jefferies on IGL
Q3 earnings in-line, raise FY21-22 estimate to Rs 7-7.30/scm from Rs 6.40/scm
Build in over 13-15 percent volume growth for FY21-22e from 11-13 percent earlier
Vehicle addition momentum has remained stable
Hold rating; raise target to Rs 470 from Rs 390 per share
Morgan Stanley on IGL
Benefits from cheap gas led 10 percent earnings beat; India gas demand surprised on upside
Margins elevated as vehicle & household demand continues to be robust
Maintain overweight on the stock with target at Rs 525 per share
CLSA on IGL
Outperform rating with target raised to Rs 570 from Rs 540 per share
Q3 FY20 standalone profit driven by higher industrial/comm volumes
Raising margins, we increase FY20-22 EPS by 4-6 percent
Co now amongst most expensive non-consumer stocks in India
Find better risk-reward in peers MGL & Gujarat Gas
Morgan Stanley on Mphasis
Strong set of results; overweight on the stock with target at Rs 1,090 per share
Direct core revenue grew 4.5 percent QoQ on a constant currency basis
Nomura on Cipla
Upgrade to buy from neutral; cut target to Rs 535 from Rs 548 per share
Net sales ahead of estimate with stronger sales in India, South Africa & US
Revise earnings estimate lower to 11 percent/8 percent/9 percent for FY21/21/22 on delay in provential launch
Estimate that 65-70 percent of FY22 earnings is derived from domestic formulation
Nomura on Gujarat Pipavav
Q3 results a marginal miss vs our estimates
Increase FY21/22 EBITDA by 2 percent/1 percent on improved cargo mix
Maintain buy; raise target to Rs 111 from Rs 107 per share
Macquarie on Gujarat Pipavav
Q3 volume growth in-line with market growth
Realisation & revenue growth supported by 4-5 percent tariff hike taken in April 2019
Fall in mainstay container volumes was the key negative
Attractive valuations should limit downside to the stock Price
Retain neutral rating with target at Rs 91 per share
Morgan Stanley on Dalmia Bharat
Q3 beat our estimate but in-line with consensus
EBITDA/tonne at Rs 896 was marginally ahead of our forecast of Rs 876
Equal-weight on the stock with target At Rs 945 per share
Morgan Stanley on DLF
Co has completed stage 2 of DCCDL settlement; spotlight should shift to core ops
Selling finished inventory/building new pipeline may be new theme for few quarters
Overweight on the stock with target at Rs 269 per share
Morgan Stanley on Financials
G-Sec & corp bonds rally after RBI’s announcement of long-term repo ops of 1, 3-yr tenor
Believe rally in bonds may continue given divergence in credit perception in NBFCs
Nomura on Financials
RBI’s supply side boosters are pragmatic & positive for financials
Measures will aid in accelerating monetary transmission
Extending DCCO of project loans is a positive for HFCs W/higher builder exposure
Axis Capital on Hero Moto
Strong gross margin drives EBITDA beat
Cost reduction efforts & lower raw material cost led to margin beat
Margins may not sustain at current levels given weak industry outlook
Maintain reduce rating, raise target price to Rs 2,530 vs Rs 2,450 per share
Morgan Stanley on Hero Moto
Q3FY20 PBT was 4 percent ahead of estimate, helped by better gross margin
As we moves to BS-VI, expect a price hike of almost Rs 6,000/2-wheeler
Co may have to absorb BS-VI costs, given its customers are highly price-sensitive
Remain underweight on the stock with target at Rs 2,143 per share
CLSA on Sun Pharma
Strong ramp-up could drive a PE rating, Reiterate buy with tgt at Rs 570 per share
Strong growth in India & EMs should help improve profitability
Cut FY20-22 EPS by 3-10 percent to factor in higher tax rate cut
Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma
Generic biz stabilising; positive operating leverage should help momentum in FY21
Overweight on the stock with target at Rs 530 per share
Global specialty business should gain commercial traction in coming quarters
Jefferies on Sun Pharma
Q3 results in-line with expectations with margin 138 bps above estimate
Remain positive on the outlook for the specialty business
Increase FY21/22 R&D to 8 percent Vs 7 percent earlier
FY20/21/22 EPS changes by -4/-7/-1 percent
Maintain buy call with target at Rs 520 per share
CLSA on Lupin
Weak quarter despite one-offs; EBITDA margin comes in at multi-year lows
Execution is key; a slip could pose further earnings risk
Cut FY21-22 EPS estimates 12-14 percent
Retain sell rating, cut target to Rs 600 from Rs 690 per share
Jefferies on Lupin
Co reported Q3FY20 results well below expectations
US revenue flat QoQ & India growth was also below peers (9 percent)
Near-term outlook is weak with key product launches delayed to FY21
Underperform rating; cut target to Rs 600 from Rs 620 per share
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to head towards 12,200; Lupin, Hero Moto earnings in focus
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening in India, with a loss of 5 points, or 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,124-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should sell Bank Nifty futures and Infosys futures
So far, the week has been encouraging for the bulls as the domestic market brushed off the previous week's losses, ignoring the disappointment from the Union Budget and the fear of coronavirus.
Institutional trading activity
Stocks in the news: Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata, Reliance Infra
Wipro | Hero MotoCorp | Aurobindo Pharma | Bata | Reliance Infrastructure and Indiabulls Housing Finance are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Indian ADRs ended mixed on February 6
Oil prices: Oil prices rose on Friday after Russia said it backs a recommendation for the OPEC and its producer allies to deepen output cuts amid contracting demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets.
Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.6%, to $55.25 a barrel by 0104, after falling 0.6% on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $51.21 a barrel, having gained 0.4& the previous session.
US Markets: US stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs as concerns eased over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.92 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.09 points, or 0.33%, to 3,345.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.47 points, or 0.67%, to 9,572.15.
Stocks witnessing aggressive new short positions