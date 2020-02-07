App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Feb 07, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 5 points loss or 0.04 percent.

  • February 07, 2020 08:40 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Morgan Stanley on RBI Policy
    MPC kept policy rates unchanged, as expected
    See scope for some easing (15-25 bps) exists as inflation eases in H2FY21
    Expect inflation to remain above the 7 percent mark over the next 2-3 months
    Risks skewed to downside from slower response from policy actions

    Deutsche Bank on RBI Policy
    RBI delivers a ‘stealth easing’, while holding repo rate steady
    RBI not done with easing, will wait for appropriate time to ease repo rate further
    See room for 1 last 25 bps cut in Aug, by which time CPI inflation will reduce

    JPMorgan on RBI Policy
    Expect more easing, but inflation dynamics to determine timing
    See MPC’s commentary as a guidance for more rate cuts on the anvil

    Macquarie on IGL
    Q3 EBITDA in-line with estimates, helped by steady margin & volume growth
    Estimate unit EBITDA margin at Rs 6.4/6.5 for FY21/22
    See upside risk to margin estimates on domestic & imported gas price movement
    Maintain neutral with target at Rs 420 per share

    Jefferies on IGL
    Q3 earnings in-line, raise FY21-22 estimate to Rs 7-7.30/scm from Rs 6.40/scm
    Build in over 13-15 percent volume growth for FY21-22e from 11-13 percent earlier
    Vehicle addition momentum has remained stable
    Hold rating; raise target to Rs 470 from Rs 390 per share

    Morgan Stanley on IGL
    Benefits from cheap gas led 10 percent earnings beat; India gas demand surprised on upside
    Margins elevated as vehicle & household demand continues to be robust
    Maintain overweight on the stock with target at Rs 525 per share

    CLSA on IGL
    Outperform rating with target raised to Rs 570 from Rs 540 per share
    Q3 FY20 standalone profit driven by higher industrial/comm volumes
    Raising margins, we increase FY20-22 EPS by 4-6 percent
    Co now amongst most expensive non-consumer stocks in India
    Find better risk-reward in peers MGL & Gujarat Gas

    Morgan Stanley on Mphasis
    Strong set of results; overweight on the stock with target at Rs 1,090 per share
    Direct core revenue grew 4.5 percent QoQ on a constant currency basis

    Nomura on Cipla
    Upgrade to buy from neutral; cut target to Rs 535 from Rs 548 per share
    Net sales ahead of estimate with stronger sales in India, South Africa & US
    Revise earnings estimate lower to 11 percent/8 percent/9 percent for FY21/21/22 on delay in provential launch
    Estimate that 65-70 percent of FY22 earnings is derived from domestic formulation

    Nomura on Gujarat Pipavav
    Q3 results a marginal miss vs our estimates
    Increase FY21/22 EBITDA by 2 percent/1 percent on improved cargo mix
    Maintain buy; raise target to Rs 111 from Rs 107 per share

    Macquarie on Gujarat Pipavav
    Q3 volume growth in-line with market growth
    Realisation & revenue growth supported by 4-5 percent tariff hike taken in April 2019
    Fall in mainstay container volumes was the key negative
    Attractive valuations should limit downside to the stock Price
    Retain neutral rating with target at Rs 91 per share

    Morgan Stanley on Dalmia Bharat
    Q3 beat our estimate but in-line with consensus
    EBITDA/tonne at Rs 896 was marginally ahead of our forecast of Rs 876
    Equal-weight on the stock with target At Rs 945 per share

    Morgan Stanley on DLF
    Co has completed stage 2 of DCCDL settlement; spotlight should shift to core ops
    Selling finished inventory/building new pipeline may be new theme for few quarters
    Overweight on the stock with target at Rs 269 per share

    Morgan Stanley on Financials
    G-Sec & corp bonds rally after RBI’s announcement of long-term repo ops of 1, 3-yr tenor
    Believe rally in bonds may continue given divergence in credit perception in NBFCs

    Nomura on Financials
    RBI’s supply side boosters are pragmatic & positive for financials
    Measures will aid in accelerating monetary transmission
    Extending DCCO of project loans is a positive for HFCs W/higher builder exposure

    Axis Capital on Hero Moto
    Strong gross margin drives EBITDA beat
    Cost reduction efforts & lower raw material cost led to margin beat
    Margins may not sustain at current levels given weak industry outlook 
    Maintain reduce rating, raise target price to Rs 2,530 vs Rs 2,450 per share

    Morgan Stanley on Hero Moto
    Q3FY20 PBT was 4 percent ahead of estimate, helped by better gross margin
    As we moves to BS-VI, expect a price hike of almost Rs 6,000/2-wheeler
    Co may have to absorb BS-VI costs, given its customers are highly price-sensitive
    Remain underweight on the stock with target at Rs 2,143 per share

    CLSA on Sun Pharma
    Strong ramp-up could drive a PE rating, Reiterate buy with tgt at Rs 570 per share
    Strong growth in India & EMs should help improve profitability
    Cut FY20-22 EPS by 3-10 percent to factor in higher tax rate cut

    Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma
    Generic biz stabilising; positive operating leverage should help momentum in FY21
    Overweight on the stock with target at Rs 530 per share
    Global specialty business should gain commercial traction in coming quarters

    Jefferies on Sun Pharma
    Q3 results in-line with expectations with margin 138 bps above estimate
    Remain positive on the outlook for the specialty business
    Increase FY21/22 R&D to 8 percent Vs 7 percent earlier
    FY20/21/22 EPS changes by -4/-7/-1 percent
    Maintain buy call with target at Rs 520 per share

    CLSA on Lupin
    Weak quarter despite one-offs; EBITDA margin comes in at multi-year lows
    Execution is key; a slip could pose further earnings risk
    Cut FY21-22 EPS estimates 12-14 percent
    Retain sell rating, cut target to Rs 600 from Rs 690 per share

    Jefferies on Lupin
    Co reported Q3FY20 results well below expectations
    US revenue flat QoQ & India growth was also below peers (9 percent)
    Near-term outlook is weak with key product launches delayed to FY21
    Underperform rating; cut target to Rs 600 from Rs 620 per share

  • February 07, 2020 08:10 AM IST

    Institutional trading activity

  • February 07, 2020 07:57 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed on February 6

  • February 07, 2020 07:55 AM IST

  • February 07, 2020 07:47 AM IST

    Oil prices: Oil prices rose on Friday after Russia said it backs a recommendation for the OPEC and its producer allies to deepen output cuts amid contracting demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets.

    Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.6%, to $55.25 a barrel by 0104, after falling 0.6% on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $51.21 a barrel, having gained 0.4& the previous session.

  • February 07, 2020 07:46 AM IST

    US Markets: US stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs as concerns eased over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.92 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.09 points, or 0.33%, to 3,345.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.47 points, or 0.67%, to 9,572.15.

  • February 07, 2020 07:36 AM IST

    Stocks witnessing aggressive new short positions

