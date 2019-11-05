Market Live: Sensex turns red, Nifty holds 11,950; YES Bank jumps 5%, Maruti most active

Yes Bank gains nearly 9% after Jhunjhunwala buys stake for Rs 86.89 crore

Shares of private lender Yes Bank rose nearly 9 percent in the early trade on November 5 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the company via open market transactions. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares in private lender on November 4 through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala bought 12,950,000 shares of the private lender, that translates to around 0.5 percent stake in the bank. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 67.1, taking the transaction to Rs 86.89 crore.