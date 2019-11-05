Market Live: Sensex turns red, Nifty holds 11,950; YES Bank jumps 5%, Maruti most active

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 05, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Yes Bank gains:
Rupee Opens:
Biocon receives EIR from USFDA:
Crude Update:
US Markets:
Asian Markets:
Oil Update:
Stocks that are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today as compared to their 5-day average traded volume. Click here to view full list
Yes Bank gains nearly 9% after Jhunjhunwala buys stake for Rs 86.89 crore
Shares of private lender Yes Bank rose nearly 9 percent in the early trade on November 5 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the company via open market transactions. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares in private lender on November 4 through open market transactions.
According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala bought 12,950,000 shares of the private lender, that translates to around 0.5 percent stake in the bank. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 67.1, taking the transaction to Rs 86.89 crore.
Market Opens: The Sensex is up 48.83 points or 0.12% at 40350.79, and the Nifty up 9.50 points or 0.08% at 11950.80. About 643 shares have advanced, 384 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.
Auto and pharma stocks ate the top gainers while FMCG stocks dragged. Most active shares on NSE included YES Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and SRF.
Amar Ambani, Head of Research – Institutional Equity at YES Securities: I am quite relieved that India has not hurriedly signed the RCEP trade agreement. Unless its clear on what we're getting into and its long term advantage, there's no point of entering a deal. Free Trade agreements (FTA) are the main reason why India has suffered on trade balance.
While Indian exports still faced a lot of barriers at home which made them uncompetitive, other countries, penetrated the Indian market. There was looming concern that RCEP would have resulted in dumping of cheap China steel, for instance.
Rupee Opnes: The Indian rupee opened lower by 8 paise at 70.85 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 70.77.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on November 5 with Nifty near 12,000 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 114.67 points or 0.28% at 40416.63, and the Nifty up 52.10 points or 0.44% at 11993.40.