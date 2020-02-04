App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Feb 04, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 45 points gain or 0.39 percent.

  • February 04, 2020 08:48 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Morgan Stanley on Cement
    During Jan, cement prices increased across regions 
    Channel checks suggest these hikes are largely sustaining (except for the south) 
    Checks suggest another round of potential price hikes in February
    Dec cement production up 5.5% YoY vs 4.4% YoY in November 
    Input costs trending higher; however tailwind could persist for one more quarter
    Believe profitability will see multiple tailwinds in March quarter 

    CLSA on Dr Lal PathLabs
    Buy call, target raised to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,800 per share
    Slowdown in home market but gaining traction in new markets
    Q3 results below our estimates due to a higher opex-led margin miss
    13.7% volume growth below estimate but offset by better realisations
    Expect growth challenges to continue in Delhi/NCR 
    FY20-22 EPS estimates cut by 5-6% 
    Co well placed to achieve 16-17% volume growth in new markets

    Kotak Institutional on Castrol
    Upgrade to buy from sell, target raised to Rs 180 from Rs 130 per share
    Raise CY20-21 EPS estimates by 10-14% factoring in lower base oil prices 
    Valuations inexpensive at 14x CY21e EPS & dividend yield attractive at 5-6%
    Long-term risks to volumes from adoption of electric mobility adequately priced in
    Q4 results ahead of expectations driven by record-high margin & steady volumes

    Morgan Stanley on HDFC
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,900 per share
    Under section 80M in finance bill, co’s dividend income won't attract tax
    Benefit of Sec 80M should apply to dividend income co gets from subsidiaries
    PAT could benefit 3%/year if subsidiaries pass on savings in DDT to shareholders

    UBS on Shriram Transport
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,650 per share
    Sharp decline in credit costs driving large EPS beat
    Expect consensus EPS upgrades driven by lower credit costs 
    Risk-reward is very favourable due to healthy ROEs of 18% & cheap valuations
    Decline in wholesale rates to aid margins; asset quality to remain stable

    Morgan Stanley on Shriram Transport
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,365 per share
    Big beat driven by asset quality surprise
    Credit costs lower than estimate on sharply lower NPA formation
    Decadal low valuation at 8x FY20e is attractive

    Nomura on Shriram Transport
    Retain buy call, target raised to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,350 per share
    Valuations too cheap; q3 results should lead to some re-rating
    Steady Operating Performance; Asset Quality Drives PAT Beat

    Citi on Eicher Motors
    Downgrade to neutral from buy, target cut to Rs 21,800 from Rs 25,600 per share
    Recent volume trajectory & tepid demand leads us to trim volume & margin expectations
    Believe that RE will continue to dominate the premium cruiser segment 
    Our thesis of long-term premiumisation stays
    Do not expect a sharp pick-up in volumes over the near term
    Downgrade on the absence of sufficient upsides & uncertainty on BS-VI platforms

    Citi on Dr Lal PathLabs
    Buy call, target at Rs 1,700 per share
    Co stands to benefit from industry growth as well as market share shift 
    Good visibility on growth & high RoCEs should support premium multiples
    Revenues missed by 3% but this was offset by better margin

    Citi on Power Grid
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 235 per share
    Valuations are attractive at current levels
    Capitalisation picked up pace in Q3FY20
    Marginally tweak earnings to align with 9MFY20 trends

    Citi on Coal India
    Buy rating, target at Rs 270 per share
    It appears the worst is behind as far as volumes are concerned
    Risk-reward is favourable, together with an attractive dividend yield
    DDT removal should increase disposable Cash
    6th tranche of CPSE ETF could lower government stake by 200 bps

    Citi on Ashok Leyland
    Sell call, target at Rs 55 per share
    M&HCV volumes continue to disappoint
    Cut FY20 volume estimates by 5-8% recently 
    With no revival in sight, there are downside risks to our estimates

  • February 04, 2020 08:40 AM IST

    Dollar Update: The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery, while concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China kept the yuan and the Australian dollar subdued.

  • February 04, 2020 08:15 AM IST

  • February 04, 2020 08:14 AM IST

  • February 04, 2020 08:13 AM IST

  • February 04, 2020 08:01 AM IST

  • February 04, 2020 08:00 AM IST

