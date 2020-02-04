Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Live now
Feb 04, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Dollar Update:
Oil hits 13-month lows:
US Markets:
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to head towards 11,750; All eyes on Airtel, PNB earnings
Indian market is likely to build on gains for the second day in a row on February 4 following stable Asian markets and fall in crude oil prices which hit a 13-month low.
Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:
Morgan Stanley on Cement
During Jan, cement prices increased across regions
Channel checks suggest these hikes are largely sustaining (except for the south)
Checks suggest another round of potential price hikes in February
Dec cement production up 5.5% YoY vs 4.4% YoY in November
Input costs trending higher; however tailwind could persist for one more quarter
Believe profitability will see multiple tailwinds in March quarter
CLSA on Dr Lal PathLabs
Buy call, target raised to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,800 per share
Slowdown in home market but gaining traction in new markets
Q3 results below our estimates due to a higher opex-led margin miss
13.7% volume growth below estimate but offset by better realisations
Expect growth challenges to continue in Delhi/NCR
FY20-22 EPS estimates cut by 5-6%
Co well placed to achieve 16-17% volume growth in new markets
Kotak Institutional on Castrol
Upgrade to buy from sell, target raised to Rs 180 from Rs 130 per share
Raise CY20-21 EPS estimates by 10-14% factoring in lower base oil prices
Valuations inexpensive at 14x CY21e EPS & dividend yield attractive at 5-6%
Long-term risks to volumes from adoption of electric mobility adequately priced in
Q4 results ahead of expectations driven by record-high margin & steady volumes
Morgan Stanley on HDFC
Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,900 per share
Under section 80M in finance bill, co’s dividend income won't attract tax
Benefit of Sec 80M should apply to dividend income co gets from subsidiaries
PAT could benefit 3%/year if subsidiaries pass on savings in DDT to shareholders
UBS on Shriram Transport
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,650 per share
Sharp decline in credit costs driving large EPS beat
Expect consensus EPS upgrades driven by lower credit costs
Risk-reward is very favourable due to healthy ROEs of 18% & cheap valuations
Decline in wholesale rates to aid margins; asset quality to remain stable
Morgan Stanley on Shriram Transport
Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,365 per share
Big beat driven by asset quality surprise
Credit costs lower than estimate on sharply lower NPA formation
Decadal low valuation at 8x FY20e is attractive
Nomura on Shriram Transport
Retain buy call, target raised to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,350 per share
Valuations too cheap; q3 results should lead to some re-rating
Steady Operating Performance; Asset Quality Drives PAT Beat
Citi on Eicher Motors
Downgrade to neutral from buy, target cut to Rs 21,800 from Rs 25,600 per share
Recent volume trajectory & tepid demand leads us to trim volume & margin expectations
Believe that RE will continue to dominate the premium cruiser segment
Our thesis of long-term premiumisation stays
Do not expect a sharp pick-up in volumes over the near term
Downgrade on the absence of sufficient upsides & uncertainty on BS-VI platforms
Citi on Dr Lal PathLabs
Buy call, target at Rs 1,700 per share
Co stands to benefit from industry growth as well as market share shift
Good visibility on growth & high RoCEs should support premium multiples
Revenues missed by 3% but this was offset by better margin
Citi on Power Grid
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 235 per share
Valuations are attractive at current levels
Capitalisation picked up pace in Q3FY20
Marginally tweak earnings to align with 9MFY20 trends
Citi on Coal India
Buy rating, target at Rs 270 per share
It appears the worst is behind as far as volumes are concerned
Risk-reward is favourable, together with an attractive dividend yield
DDT removal should increase disposable Cash
6th tranche of CPSE ETF could lower government stake by 200 bps
Citi on Ashok Leyland
Sell call, target at Rs 55 per share
M&HCV volumes continue to disappoint
Cut FY20 volume estimates by 5-8% recently
With no revival in sight, there are downside risks to our estimates
Dollar Update: The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery, while concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China kept the yuan and the Australian dollar subdued.
Hot Stocks | Short-term trend for Nifty bearish; sell Piramal Ent, Indiabulls Housing
Last week's fall has led to Nifty reversing its uptrend as it closed below the trend reversal levels of 11,832 and the index formed a big red candle on the weekly charts.
Institutional trading activity
Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, GMR Infra,Deepak Nitrite, JK Cement
Bharti Airtel | TVS Motor Company | Deepak Nitrite | JK Cement and Tata Global Beverages are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Indian ADRs ended mixed on February 3
Stocks witnessing aggressive new short positions
Stocks witnessing aggressive new long positions