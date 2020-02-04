Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

Morgan Stanley on Cement

During Jan, cement prices increased across regions

Channel checks suggest these hikes are largely sustaining (except for the south)

Checks suggest another round of potential price hikes in February

Dec cement production up 5.5% YoY vs 4.4% YoY in November

Input costs trending higher; however tailwind could persist for one more quarter

Believe profitability will see multiple tailwinds in March quarter

CLSA on Dr Lal PathLabs

Buy call, target raised to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,800 per share

Slowdown in home market but gaining traction in new markets

Q3 results below our estimates due to a higher opex-led margin miss

13.7% volume growth below estimate but offset by better realisations

Expect growth challenges to continue in Delhi/NCR

FY20-22 EPS estimates cut by 5-6%

Co well placed to achieve 16-17% volume growth in new markets

Kotak Institutional on Castrol

Upgrade to buy from sell, target raised to Rs 180 from Rs 130 per share

Raise CY20-21 EPS estimates by 10-14% factoring in lower base oil prices

Valuations inexpensive at 14x CY21e EPS & dividend yield attractive at 5-6%

Long-term risks to volumes from adoption of electric mobility adequately priced in

Q4 results ahead of expectations driven by record-high margin & steady volumes

Morgan Stanley on HDFC

Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,900 per share

Under section 80M in finance bill, co’s dividend income won't attract tax

Benefit of Sec 80M should apply to dividend income co gets from subsidiaries

PAT could benefit 3%/year if subsidiaries pass on savings in DDT to shareholders

UBS on Shriram Transport

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,650 per share

Sharp decline in credit costs driving large EPS beat

Expect consensus EPS upgrades driven by lower credit costs

Risk-reward is very favourable due to healthy ROEs of 18% & cheap valuations

Decline in wholesale rates to aid margins; asset quality to remain stable

Morgan Stanley on Shriram Transport

Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,365 per share

Big beat driven by asset quality surprise

Credit costs lower than estimate on sharply lower NPA formation

Decadal low valuation at 8x FY20e is attractive

Nomura on Shriram Transport

Retain buy call, target raised to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,350 per share

Valuations too cheap; q3 results should lead to some re-rating

Steady Operating Performance; Asset Quality Drives PAT Beat

Citi on Eicher Motors

Downgrade to neutral from buy, target cut to Rs 21,800 from Rs 25,600 per share

Recent volume trajectory & tepid demand leads us to trim volume & margin expectations

Believe that RE will continue to dominate the premium cruiser segment

Our thesis of long-term premiumisation stays

Do not expect a sharp pick-up in volumes over the near term

Downgrade on the absence of sufficient upsides & uncertainty on BS-VI platforms

Citi on Dr Lal PathLabs

Buy call, target at Rs 1,700 per share

Co stands to benefit from industry growth as well as market share shift

Good visibility on growth & high RoCEs should support premium multiples

Revenues missed by 3% but this was offset by better margin

Citi on Power Grid

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 235 per share

Valuations are attractive at current levels

Capitalisation picked up pace in Q3FY20

Marginally tweak earnings to align with 9MFY20 trends

Citi on Coal India

Buy rating, target at Rs 270 per share

It appears the worst is behind as far as volumes are concerned

Risk-reward is favourable, together with an attractive dividend yield

DDT removal should increase disposable Cash

6th tranche of CPSE ETF could lower government stake by 200 bps

Citi on Ashok Leyland

Sell call, target at Rs 55 per share

M&HCV volumes continue to disappoint

Cut FY20 volume estimates by 5-8% recently

With no revival in sight, there are downside risks to our estimates