Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 10,950, Sensex gains 277 points; Indiabulls Housing surges 7%

Aug 06, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Reliance, BP Form Joint Venture
Reliance Industries and UK's BP have agreed to form a new joint venture to set up a retail service station network and supply commercial aviation turbine fuel to airlines in India.
According to a release, the venture will build on Reliance’s existing Indian fuel retailing network, which currently has 1,400 petrol pumps across India, and its aviation fuel business to cater to India’s demand for energy and mobility.
The venture aims to set up 5,500 petrol pumps over the next five years.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, rally may extend if index crosses 5-DMA
Nifty after initial dip immediately rebounded and extended gains as the day progressed to reclaim psychological 11,000 intraday on August 6, led by short-covering after a sharp fall in the previous session.
Technical Outlook
"Technically this is a short term bounce, for now, we have seen which is seen on the back of some minor short-covering and technical patterns. We may not consider this to evident for a medium-term rebound but this is a kind of relief. The market is still below its short term moving averages and it is important to see how we react to those levels," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research said.
Evening Walk Down D-St: Rate cut hopes fuels rally in Sensex; trade tensions limit gains
It was a stable Tuesday ahead of the outcome of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee on August 7, but the Street gave up gains in the last hour of the trade.
Cox & Kings defaulted on Rs 5 crore payments on unsecured commercial paper due on August 6.
Expecting 50 bps rate cut in RBI policy meet, says Dimensions Corp Finance Services
Talking about the RBI policy, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, said they expect the Central Bank to cut rates by 50 basis points because 25 basis points are already factored in.
Central Bank Of India Q1: Net profit at Rs 118.3 crore against loss of Rs 1,522.2 crore, Net interest income (NII) up 6.7 percent at Rs 1,790.2 crore against Rs 1,678.2 crore, YoY.
Gross NPA at 19.93 percent and net NPA at 7.98 percent, QoQ.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Q1: Net profit slipped 17.4% at Rs 206.6 crore against Rs 250 crore, while revenue was up 15.3 percent at Rs 1,773 crore against Rs 1,538 crore, YoY.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 14.5 percent at Rs 855.3 crore, margin at 48.2 percent.
Ajit Mishra, VP- Research, Religare Broking:
The Indian equity indices opened on a weak note, however recovery in global indices led to a sharp pullback in the markets. Healthy buying was witnessed throughout the session as the Nifty index ended 0.8% higher at 10,948 levels.
The broader markets outperformed the benchmark with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap ending with gains of 1.4% and 1.7% respectively. Amongst the sectoral indices, except IT and Oil & Gas which ended on a flat note, all the other indices witnessed healthy buying interest with Capital Goods, Banking and Realty being the top gainers.
Going forward, we expect volatility to remain high in the near term and maintain our cautious stance on Indian markets. Given the comforting inflation data and declining growth, expectations are rife for a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25bps by RBI in its policy meet on August 07, 2019.
However, the commentary on growth and inflation would be more important factor in deciding the course of the markets. On the global front, escalating trade tensions between US and China will keep market participants on edge and cause volatility in oil prices as well as currency.