Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 10,950, Sensex gains 277 points; Indiabulls Housing surges 7%

Reliance, BP Form Joint Venture

Reliance Industries and UK's BP have agreed to form a new joint venture to set up a retail service station network and supply commercial aviation turbine fuel to airlines in India.

According to a release, the venture will build on Reliance’s existing Indian fuel retailing network, which currently has 1,400 petrol pumps across India, and its aviation fuel business to cater to India’s demand for energy and mobility.

The venture aims to set up 5,500 petrol pumps over the next five years.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.