Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase all gains; Nifty Bank falls 4%, IT stocks shine

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 24, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Nifty below 7,600:
HUL signs agreement with Glenmark:
Indices erase gains:
Rupee Opens:
Gold rises over 1%:
US Markets
Market Update: Benchmark indices erases all its early gains and slipped in to red with Nifty below 7,700.
The Sensex is down 182.39 points or 0.70% at 25798.85, and the Nifty down 50.30 points or 0.66% at 7559.95. About 453 shares have advanced, 1127 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Share price of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever jumped almost 7 percent on March 24 and is the top Sensex gainer after the company signed an agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire its intimate hygiene brand 'VWash'.
ICRA has reaffirmed the ICRA A- rating to the long term fund based facilities of Ramco Systems Limited. The Outlook on the long-term rating is Positive.
Rupee depreciation may continue in the short term, may touch 77/USD
The rupee depreciation may continue in the short term and may touch levels of 76.75 to 77 ranges which can be used for selling USD targeting levels of Rs.74 in couple of month's time.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased most of its early gains but trading higher with Nifty above 7700.
The Sensex is up 369.34 points or 1.42% at 26350.58, and the Nifty up 108.40 points or 1.42% at 7718.65. About 559 shares have advanced, 696 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The Fed is now leading from the front with its historic package which includes open-ended purchase of securities, direct loans to companies, purchase of corporate bonds, lending against student loans & credit card loans etc. This comprehensive package for the wall street and the main street is unprecedented and gives the message that the World’s largest central bank will “do whatever it takes” to mitigate the economic crisis.
Other central banks can be expected to follow suit with bold measures to ease the severely strained credit and financial markets. A major package from the GOI and RBI can be expected shortly. Markets likely to remain hugely volatile with rising possibility of V shaped recovery occasionally. However, the calamity facing humanity is enormous.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 364 and Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,078, target at Rs 1,145.
Market opens: Benchmark indices opened in positive territory on March 24 with Sensex added more than 1000 points.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,212.60 points or 4.67% at 27193.84, and the Nifty up 353.85 points or 4.65% at 7964.10.
Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Cipla, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Adani Port, Adani Ports and RIL are among major gainers.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher by 22 paise at 76.07 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 76.29 per dollar.