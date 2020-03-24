Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase all gains; Nifty Bank falls 4%, IT stocks shine

Market Update: Benchmark indices erases all its early gains and slipped in to red with Nifty below 7,700.

The Sensex is down 182.39 points or 0.70% at 25798.85, and the Nifty down 50.30 points or 0.66% at 7559.95. About 453 shares have advanced, 1127 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.