Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 20, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
US Markets:
Fitch Ratings: Halved 2020 global growth forecast to 1.3 percent from 2.5 percent. Level of world GDP is falling; We are in global recession territory. See 'V-shaped' recovery in July-December if health crisis eases.
Institutional trading activity
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The S&P BSE Sensex, Nifty50, and Nifty Bank hit a fresh 3-year low amid the volatility seen in markets. The Nifty Midcap index closed at a 4-year low while India VIX jumped to a 12-year high.
Indian ADRs ended mostly in the red on March 19
US Markets: US stocks managed to post gains on Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.27 points, or 0.95%, to 20,087.19, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.47%, to 2,409.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.73 points, or 2.3%, to 7,150.58.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 58 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 8,117 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.