you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 20, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 78 points gain.

highlights

  • March 20, 2020 08:22 AM IST

    Fitch Ratings: Halved 2020 global growth forecast to 1.3 percent from 2.5 percent. Level of world GDP is falling; We  are in global recession territory. See 'V-shaped' recovery in July-December if health crisis eases.

  • March 20, 2020 08:12 AM IST

    Institutional trading activity

  • March 20, 2020 08:02 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly in the red on March 19

  • March 20, 2020 07:58 AM IST

  • March 20, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    US Markets: US stocks managed to post gains on Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.27 points, or 0.95%, to 20,087.19, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.47%, to 2,409.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.73 points, or 2.3%, to 7,150.58.

  • March 20, 2020 07:46 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 58 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 8,117 on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • March 20, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

