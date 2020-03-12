App
Mar 12, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Mayhem on D-St as Nifty opens below 10K, Sensex falls 1,600 pts

All the sectoral indices are trading lower by 3 to 7 percent. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices shed over 4 percent each.

highlights

  • March 12, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on March 11 with Nifty opens below 10,000 level for the first time since March 26, 2018.

    At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 1,672.09 points or 4.68% at 34025.31, and the Nifty down 490.40 points or 4.69% at 9968. About 87 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 21 shares are unchanged. 

  • March 12, 2020 09:10 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Credit Suisse on India Market Strategy
    45% of top 200 stocks by market cap over 30% from life highs
    We still do not believe it is time to bottom fish
    Nifty forward P/E is down 17% from Jan 2020 high & is back to 2017 levels
    Stocks that are worth monitoring: NTPC, Ambuja Cements, Cipla
    Stocks that are worth monitoring: Godrej Cons & Shriram Transport

    Credit Suisse on Pharma
    Have upgraded Cipla to Outperform 
    More positive on Cipla & Dr Reddy's with multiple re-rating triggers
    Positive on Lupin too but upside requires clearance of impacted plants
    Sun Pharma has near-term overhang from Halol & price fixing case

    Credit Suisse on IndiGo
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,850 per share
    Weakness seen in domestic segment as well as on yield & occupancy
    Outperform on stock on its good execution, a strong balance sheet
    Benign crude can drive cost benefits

    Credit Suisse on L&T
    Maintain neutral, target at Rs 1,325 per share
    Perspective on company’s middle-east exposure; a growth lever may weaken
    Intl inflows may become weak as countries reassess priorities
    Domestic already remains weak on lack of cycle 
    Retain neutral given likelihood of growth assumptions 

    Credit Suisse on Petronet LNG
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 350 per share
    Co is a strong beneficiary of lower crude
    Find the stock attractive at an FCF yield of 9%
    Don't expect competition in regasification tariff among terminals

    CLSA on Tata Communications 
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 515 from Rs 402.11 per share
    Enterprise data services leading growth & awaiting real estate listing 
    Reliance Jio has started ramping up its enterprise data 
    Forecast a 21% EBITDA CAGR for co which will drive PAT to double by FY22

    CLSA on Vodafone Idea 
    Upgrade our rating to buy from sell, target raised to Rs 12 from Rs 3.50 per share
    We believe risks are overdone
    AGR dues will likely be 49% of ad-hoc provisions
    Growth set to accelerate, led by tariff hikes & cash EBITDA will triple by FY22
    Market share in its top 10 circles is 1 ppt ahead of Bharti Airtel
    Co may even look to give up spectrum in its weak circles
    Funding need will be $2.3 bn including hefty spectrum payments from FY23

  • March 12, 2020 09:05 AM IST

    Rupee opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 61 paise at 74.25 per dollar versus previous close 73.64.

  • March 12, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading negative in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 10,200.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 486.74 points or 1.36% at 35,210.66, and the Nifty down 277 points or 2.65% at 10,181.40. About 473 shares have advanced, 553 shares declined, and 1575 shares are unchanged. 

  • March 12, 2020 08:53 AM IST

    WHO declares COVID-19 as pandemic: Stating that it is concerned about its spread and severity, the World Health Organisation on March 11 said coronavirus 'can be characterised as a pandemic'.

    "WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and the severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO said in a media briefing.

  • March 12, 2020 08:40 AM IST

    Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US: Under pressure to act, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.

  • March 12, 2020 08:36 AM IST

    Gold Update: Gold rose on Thursday as concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus increased after world health officials declared it a pandemic and many countries took measures to combat the spread by restricting public gatherings.

