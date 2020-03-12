Market Live: Mayhem on D-St as Nifty opens below 10K, Sensex falls 1,600 pts

Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

Credit Suisse on India Market Strategy

45% of top 200 stocks by market cap over 30% from life highs

We still do not believe it is time to bottom fish

Nifty forward P/E is down 17% from Jan 2020 high & is back to 2017 levels

Stocks that are worth monitoring: NTPC, Ambuja Cements, Cipla

Stocks that are worth monitoring: Godrej Cons & Shriram Transport

Credit Suisse on Pharma

Have upgraded Cipla to Outperform

More positive on Cipla & Dr Reddy's with multiple re-rating triggers

Positive on Lupin too but upside requires clearance of impacted plants

Sun Pharma has near-term overhang from Halol & price fixing case

Credit Suisse on IndiGo

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,850 per share

Weakness seen in domestic segment as well as on yield & occupancy

Outperform on stock on its good execution, a strong balance sheet

Benign crude can drive cost benefits

Credit Suisse on L&T

Maintain neutral, target at Rs 1,325 per share

Perspective on company’s middle-east exposure; a growth lever may weaken

Intl inflows may become weak as countries reassess priorities

Domestic already remains weak on lack of cycle

Retain neutral given likelihood of growth assumptions

Credit Suisse on Petronet LNG

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 350 per share

Co is a strong beneficiary of lower crude

Find the stock attractive at an FCF yield of 9%

Don't expect competition in regasification tariff among terminals

CLSA on Tata Communications

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 515 from Rs 402.11 per share

Enterprise data services leading growth & awaiting real estate listing

Reliance Jio has started ramping up its enterprise data

Forecast a 21% EBITDA CAGR for co which will drive PAT to double by FY22

CLSA on Vodafone Idea

Upgrade our rating to buy from sell, target raised to Rs 12 from Rs 3.50 per share

We believe risks are overdone

AGR dues will likely be 49% of ad-hoc provisions

Growth set to accelerate, led by tariff hikes & cash EBITDA will triple by FY22

Market share in its top 10 circles is 1 ppt ahead of Bharti Airtel

Co may even look to give up spectrum in its weak circles

Funding need will be $2.3 bn including hefty spectrum payments from FY23