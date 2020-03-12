Market Live: Mayhem on D-St as Nifty opens below 10K, Sensex falls 1,600 pts

Live now
Mar 12, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on March 11 with Nifty opens below 10,000 level for the first time since March 26, 2018.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 1,672.09 points or 4.68% at 34025.31, and the Nifty down 490.40 points or 4.69% at 9968. About 87 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 21 shares are unchanged.
Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:
Credit Suisse on India Market Strategy
45% of top 200 stocks by market cap over 30% from life highs
We still do not believe it is time to bottom fish
Nifty forward P/E is down 17% from Jan 2020 high & is back to 2017 levels
Stocks that are worth monitoring: NTPC, Ambuja Cements, Cipla
Stocks that are worth monitoring: Godrej Cons & Shriram Transport
Credit Suisse on Pharma
Have upgraded Cipla to Outperform
More positive on Cipla & Dr Reddy's with multiple re-rating triggers
Positive on Lupin too but upside requires clearance of impacted plants
Sun Pharma has near-term overhang from Halol & price fixing case
Credit Suisse on IndiGo
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,850 per share
Weakness seen in domestic segment as well as on yield & occupancy
Outperform on stock on its good execution, a strong balance sheet
Benign crude can drive cost benefits
Credit Suisse on L&T
Maintain neutral, target at Rs 1,325 per share
Perspective on company’s middle-east exposure; a growth lever may weaken
Intl inflows may become weak as countries reassess priorities
Domestic already remains weak on lack of cycle
Retain neutral given likelihood of growth assumptions
Credit Suisse on Petronet LNG
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 350 per share
Co is a strong beneficiary of lower crude
Find the stock attractive at an FCF yield of 9%
Don't expect competition in regasification tariff among terminals
CLSA on Tata Communications
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 515 from Rs 402.11 per share
Enterprise data services leading growth & awaiting real estate listing
Reliance Jio has started ramping up its enterprise data
Forecast a 21% EBITDA CAGR for co which will drive PAT to double by FY22
CLSA on Vodafone Idea
Upgrade our rating to buy from sell, target raised to Rs 12 from Rs 3.50 per share
We believe risks are overdone
AGR dues will likely be 49% of ad-hoc provisions
Growth set to accelerate, led by tariff hikes & cash EBITDA will triple by FY22
Market share in its top 10 circles is 1 ppt ahead of Bharti Airtel
Co may even look to give up spectrum in its weak circles
Funding need will be $2.3 bn including hefty spectrum payments from FY23
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 61 paise at 74.25 per dollar versus previous close 73.64.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading negative in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 10,200.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 486.74 points or 1.36% at 35,210.66, and the Nifty down 277 points or 2.65% at 10,181.40. About 473 shares have advanced, 553 shares declined, and 1575 shares are unchanged.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com suggests selling Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 760 for target of Rs 725 and Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 458 for target of Rs 435.
WHO declares COVID-19 as pandemic: Stating that it is concerned about its spread and severity, the World Health Organisation on March 11 said coronavirus 'can be characterised as a pandemic'.
"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and the severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO said in a media briefing.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to take support near 10,000; BEML, City union top sell calls
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, down 466 points. The Nifty futures were trading lower at 9,950 on the Singaporean Exchange around 08:15 hours IST.
Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US: Under pressure to act, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.
Gold Update: Gold rose on Thursday as concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus increased after world health officials declared it a pandemic and many countries took measures to combat the spread by restricting public gatherings.
Hot Stocks: Nifty trading near 200-EMA, stiff resistance around 10,750
On the higher side, the index will continue to face hurdles around the 10750 level. In the case of sharp short-covering, Nifty may go to 11000 levels.