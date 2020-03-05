Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty below 11,300; HUL, Britannia top gainers

Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on March 5 with Nifty above 11,300 level helped by buying seen in the bank, metal and energy stocks.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 225.73 points or 0.59% at 38635.21, and the Nifty up 70.60 points or 0.63% at 11321.60. About 573 shares have advanced, 169 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.

JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and IOC are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are HDFC, Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Yes Bank and M&M.