Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty below 11,300; HUL, Britannia top gainers

Mar 05, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Allcargo Logistics gets SEBI nod:
Citi maintains buy on HDFC Bank:
Rupee Opens lower:
Gold Update:
Oil rises:
US Markets:
Allcargo Logistics gets SEBI nod: Allcargo Logistics share price added 3.6 percent on March 5 as company received SEBI approval to acquire equity stake in the logistic company Gati via open offer.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Citi maintains buy on HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank share price rose 1 percent on March 5 as research house Citi has maintained buy call with a target at Rs 1,600 per share.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on March 5 with Nifty above 11,300 level helped by buying seen in the bank, metal and energy stocks.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 225.73 points or 0.59% at 38635.21, and the Nifty up 70.60 points or 0.63% at 11321.60. About 573 shares have advanced, 169 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and IOC are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are HDFC, Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Yes Bank and M&M.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1825 and target of Rs 1890 and Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1540 and target of Rs 1645.
Rupee Opens lower: The Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 73.36 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close 73.21.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading with positive bias in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 230.95 points or 0.60% at 38,640.43, and the Nifty up 75.70 points or 0.67% at 11,326.70.
Mounting coronavirus cases, exodus by foreign institutional investors, and RBI playing the waiting game to provide stimulus has prompted investors to exit the market.
Gold Update: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as stronger equities and upbeat US data countered fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak would slow the global economy.