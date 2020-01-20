App
Jan 20, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 17 points gain or 0.14 percent.

highlights

  • January 20, 2020 08:51 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:

    CLSA on Reliance Industries
    Buy call, target at Rs 2,010 per share
    First positive free cash flow in over six years
    Capex falls below cash PAT driving a cut in net debt
    Jio’s EBITDA missed by 3% but retail had another stellar quarter
    Co is a growth leader with a clear GARP story 
    Closure of USD 40 billion in deals would be a trigger

    Credit Suisse on Reliance Industries
    Neutral call, target at Rs 1,400 per share
    Lower than expected result on ARPU, subscribers & margins
    Jio to become net recipient of access charges from Q4FY20
    Strong margin improvement in retail due to better mix
    Refining margin declined QoQ due to lower middle distillate crack
    Outlook on refining margin depends on pick-up in demand for marine gas oil
    Petchem biz EBITDA declines 19% QoQ due to very weak cycle

    Nomura on Reliance Industries
    Buy call, target at Rs 2,020 per share
    Q3 largely in-line; petchem much weaker, but offset by better refining & retail
    Refining earnings ahead of estimates due to lower opex & higher volumes
    Petchem much weaker; near-term outlook weak
    Jio weaker than our expectation, but outlook remains strong
    Retail biz saw another strong quarter; margins to expand further

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Reliance Industries
    Reiterate buy call, target at Rs 1,850 per share
    Q3 performance operationally muted across segments except retail
    FCF turned positive after seven years led by an accelerated decline in capex. 
    May benefit meaningfully from plausible consolidation in telecom 

    Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,753 per share
    Earnings 6% above our estimate, mainly due to lower tax rate
    Better refinery utilisation rates offset high telecom subscriber churn
    Retail & chemical businesses had in-line margin trends
    Clarity on earnings growth with deleveraging, recovery in chemical margins

    Kotak Institutional Equities on TCS
    Maintain reduce call, target raised to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,900 per share
    Cut revenue growth forecast marginally 
    Raise EBIT margin forecast by 20-30 bps
    Co will continue to gain market share
    At the right valuation, co is a must have in the portfolio
    Valuation expensive with the stock trading at peak multiple 

    Citi on TCS
    Sell call, target at Rs 1,975 per share
    Q3FY20 CC rev growth 6.8% YoY versus 12% in Q3FY19
    BFSI & UK were particularly sluggish with declines QoQ
    Good cost optimisation resulted in margin improvement of 100 bps QoQ
    Will be impacted by challenges in BFS/retail while expectations remain elevated 

    HSBC on TCS 
    Hold rating, target at Rs 1,950 per share
    Continue to report soft revenue growth, led by tepid banking business
    Margins remain healthy
    Believe co needs to offer higher deal flexibility to revive growth 
    Premium valuation underpin our hold rating

    Credit Suisse on TCS 
    Neutral call, target at Rs 1,950 per share
    Third successive revenue miss; BFSI & retail-led growth moderation continues
    Valuations steep at current levels
    Tweak our EPS estimate by 1% 
    Co a high-quality franchise but not immune to uncertain environment 

    Morgan Stanley on TCS
    Equal-weight call, target raised to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,980 per share
    Believe share price will fall over the next 15 days
    Q3 rev growth lower than expected on softness in BFSI & Retail 
    Co expects BFSI to remain soft for the next few quarters
    Valuation expensive at 22x Dec-21e EPS
    See P/E multiples coming under pressure as growth slows

    Jefferies on TCS
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,300 per share
    Q3 revenue misses, soft Q4 guided but margin surprises positively
    Tweak our FY20-22 estimates mainly to reflect better margin
    Expect co to outperform top tier peers on both growth & margins 

    Morgan Stanley on HCL Tech
    Underweight call, target raised to Rs 580 from Rs 545 per share
    Rev growth in-line with additional rev coming in from IBM IP biz
    Key highlight was margin improvement driven by better productivity
    Management is hopeful about growth given a strong pipeline
    Raise our FY20, FY21 & FY22 EPS estimates by 8%, 5% & 4%

    Credit Suisse on HCL Tech
    Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 700 from Rs 665 per share
    An all-round beat with yet another guidance raise
    Should be the fastest organically growing large cap IT co in FY20
    Concerns over high IMS exposure were overdone
    Raise EPS estimate by 2-3%
    Outperform on growth revival & undemanding valuations 

    Kotak Institutional Equities on HCL Tech
    Add rating, target raised to Rs 650 from Rs 615 per share
    Retain our revenue growth estimate & raise EPS estimate by 3-6%
    Co trades at inexpensive valuation of 14x FY21e earnings 
    Valuation attractive even after recognising product execution risks

    Citi on HCL Tech
    Buy call, target raised to Rs 685 from Rs 660 per share
    While EBIT was in-line, rev was slightly lower than our estimates
    Performance reasonable given the sluggish performance for tier-I names 
    Valuations are reasonable at current levels, revise EPS estimates by 3-4%

    Kotak Institutional Equities on HDFC Bank 
    Reported 33% YoY earnings growth led by 20% YoY operating profit growth 
    NII growth weakened to 13% YoY
    Share of unsecured loans is relatively high at 17% of loans 
    Credit cost is still running high & slippages spiked to 2.5% of loans 
    Early warning NPL indicators are still stable 
    Maintain add rating, target at Rs 1,350 per share

    Credit Suisse on HDFC Bank
    Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,400 per share
    Should continue to allow for market share gains
    Slippages saw some increase on the back of slippage in agri segment 
    Ex-corporate accounts, slippages stable at 1.7% of loans
    Operating performance strong with return on assets at 2.2%

    Morgan Stanley on JSPL
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share
    EBITDA above our estimate & consensus
    Standalone steel business spreads have come down QoQ
    Exit realisations would be higher & should be reflected in Q4
    Focus on deleveraging continues to drive net debt down QoQ

    Citi on Vedanta & HZL
    Downgrade to neutral from buy on Vedanta, target cut to Rs 170 from Rs 180 per share
    Self-help thesis seems less assuring than earlier expected
    Maintain neutral on Hindustan Zinc (HZL)
    Dividend yield could support Vedanta & Hind Zinc 
    Target for Hind Zinc at Rs 210 per shar

  • January 20, 2020 08:37 AM IST

    Prestige Estates invests in Lokhandwala DB Realty: Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP (LLP) by way of capital account contribution and admitted as partner of the LLP with 50% economic and voting rights.

  • January 20, 2020 08:23 AM IST

  • January 20, 2020 08:21 AM IST

    Institutional Trading Activity

  • January 20, 2020 08:21 AM IST

  • January 20, 2020 08:13 AM IST

  • January 20, 2020 08:10 AM IST

    Oil Prices: Oil prices jumped on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, setting the stage for crude flows from the OPEC member to be cut to a trickle. Brent crude futures were up by 75 cents, or 1.2%, to $65.60 by 0109 GMT. The West Texas Intermediate contract was up by 60 cents, or 1%, at $59.14 a barrel.

  • January 20, 2020 08:09 AM IST

    US Markets: Wall Street climbed to record highs on January 17, with major indexes turning in their strongest weekly gains since August, after strong U.S. housing data and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 29,348.1 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39% to 3,329.62. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.34% to 9,388.94.

