Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Jan 20, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Prestige Estates invests in Lokhandwala DB Realty:
Oil prices surge:
US Markets:
Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:
CLSA on Reliance Industries
Buy call, target at Rs 2,010 per share
First positive free cash flow in over six years
Capex falls below cash PAT driving a cut in net debt
Jio’s EBITDA missed by 3% but retail had another stellar quarter
Co is a growth leader with a clear GARP story
Closure of USD 40 billion in deals would be a trigger
Credit Suisse on Reliance Industries
Neutral call, target at Rs 1,400 per share
Lower than expected result on ARPU, subscribers & margins
Jio to become net recipient of access charges from Q4FY20
Strong margin improvement in retail due to better mix
Refining margin declined QoQ due to lower middle distillate crack
Outlook on refining margin depends on pick-up in demand for marine gas oil
Petchem biz EBITDA declines 19% QoQ due to very weak cycle
Nomura on Reliance Industries
Buy call, target at Rs 2,020 per share
Q3 largely in-line; petchem much weaker, but offset by better refining & retail
Refining earnings ahead of estimates due to lower opex & higher volumes
Petchem much weaker; near-term outlook weak
Jio weaker than our expectation, but outlook remains strong
Retail biz saw another strong quarter; margins to expand further
Kotak Institutional Equities on Reliance Industries
Reiterate buy call, target at Rs 1,850 per share
Q3 performance operationally muted across segments except retail
FCF turned positive after seven years led by an accelerated decline in capex.
May benefit meaningfully from plausible consolidation in telecom
Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,753 per share
Earnings 6% above our estimate, mainly due to lower tax rate
Better refinery utilisation rates offset high telecom subscriber churn
Retail & chemical businesses had in-line margin trends
Clarity on earnings growth with deleveraging, recovery in chemical margins
Kotak Institutional Equities on TCS
Maintain reduce call, target raised to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,900 per share
Cut revenue growth forecast marginally
Raise EBIT margin forecast by 20-30 bps
Co will continue to gain market share
At the right valuation, co is a must have in the portfolio
Valuation expensive with the stock trading at peak multiple
Citi on TCS
Sell call, target at Rs 1,975 per share
Q3FY20 CC rev growth 6.8% YoY versus 12% in Q3FY19
BFSI & UK were particularly sluggish with declines QoQ
Good cost optimisation resulted in margin improvement of 100 bps QoQ
Will be impacted by challenges in BFS/retail while expectations remain elevated
HSBC on TCS
Hold rating, target at Rs 1,950 per share
Continue to report soft revenue growth, led by tepid banking business
Margins remain healthy
Believe co needs to offer higher deal flexibility to revive growth
Premium valuation underpin our hold rating
Credit Suisse on TCS
Neutral call, target at Rs 1,950 per share
Third successive revenue miss; BFSI & retail-led growth moderation continues
Valuations steep at current levels
Tweak our EPS estimate by 1%
Co a high-quality franchise but not immune to uncertain environment
Morgan Stanley on TCS
Equal-weight call, target raised to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,980 per share
Believe share price will fall over the next 15 days
Q3 rev growth lower than expected on softness in BFSI & Retail
Co expects BFSI to remain soft for the next few quarters
Valuation expensive at 22x Dec-21e EPS
See P/E multiples coming under pressure as growth slows
Jefferies on TCS
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,300 per share
Q3 revenue misses, soft Q4 guided but margin surprises positively
Tweak our FY20-22 estimates mainly to reflect better margin
Expect co to outperform top tier peers on both growth & margins
Morgan Stanley on HCL Tech
Underweight call, target raised to Rs 580 from Rs 545 per share
Rev growth in-line with additional rev coming in from IBM IP biz
Key highlight was margin improvement driven by better productivity
Management is hopeful about growth given a strong pipeline
Raise our FY20, FY21 & FY22 EPS estimates by 8%, 5% & 4%
Credit Suisse on HCL Tech
Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 700 from Rs 665 per share
An all-round beat with yet another guidance raise
Should be the fastest organically growing large cap IT co in FY20
Concerns over high IMS exposure were overdone
Raise EPS estimate by 2-3%
Outperform on growth revival & undemanding valuations
Kotak Institutional Equities on HCL Tech
Add rating, target raised to Rs 650 from Rs 615 per share
Retain our revenue growth estimate & raise EPS estimate by 3-6%
Co trades at inexpensive valuation of 14x FY21e earnings
Valuation attractive even after recognising product execution risks
Citi on HCL Tech
Buy call, target raised to Rs 685 from Rs 660 per share
While EBIT was in-line, rev was slightly lower than our estimates
Performance reasonable given the sluggish performance for tier-I names
Valuations are reasonable at current levels, revise EPS estimates by 3-4%
Kotak Institutional Equities on HDFC Bank
Reported 33% YoY earnings growth led by 20% YoY operating profit growth
NII growth weakened to 13% YoY
Share of unsecured loans is relatively high at 17% of loans
Credit cost is still running high & slippages spiked to 2.5% of loans
Early warning NPL indicators are still stable
Maintain add rating, target at Rs 1,350 per share
Credit Suisse on HDFC Bank
Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,400 per share
Should continue to allow for market share gains
Slippages saw some increase on the back of slippage in agri segment
Ex-corporate accounts, slippages stable at 1.7% of loans
Operating performance strong with return on assets at 2.2%
Morgan Stanley on JSPL
Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share
EBITDA above our estimate & consensus
Standalone steel business spreads have come down QoQ
Exit realisations would be higher & should be reflected in Q4
Focus on deleveraging continues to drive net debt down QoQ
Citi on Vedanta & HZL
Downgrade to neutral from buy on Vedanta, target cut to Rs 170 from Rs 180 per share
Self-help thesis seems less assuring than earlier expected
Maintain neutral on Hindustan Zinc (HZL)
Dividend yield could support Vedanta & Hind Zinc
Target for Hind Zinc at Rs 210 per shar
Prestige Estates invests in Lokhandwala DB Realty: Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects, has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP (LLP) by way of capital account contribution and admitted as partner of the LLP with 50% economic and voting rights.
Oil Prices: Oil prices jumped on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, setting the stage for crude flows from the OPEC member to be cut to a trickle. Brent crude futures were up by 75 cents, or 1.2%, to $65.60 by 0109 GMT. The West Texas Intermediate contract was up by 60 cents, or 1%, at $59.14 a barrel.
US Markets: Wall Street climbed to record highs on January 17, with major indexes turning in their strongest weekly gains since August, after strong U.S. housing data and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 29,348.1 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39% to 3,329.62. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.34% to 9,388.94.