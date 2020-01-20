Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:

CLSA on Reliance Industries

Buy call, target at Rs 2,010 per share

First positive free cash flow in over six years

Capex falls below cash PAT driving a cut in net debt

Jio’s EBITDA missed by 3% but retail had another stellar quarter

Co is a growth leader with a clear GARP story

Closure of USD 40 billion in deals would be a trigger

Credit Suisse on Reliance Industries

Neutral call, target at Rs 1,400 per share

Lower than expected result on ARPU, subscribers & margins

Jio to become net recipient of access charges from Q4FY20

Strong margin improvement in retail due to better mix

Refining margin declined QoQ due to lower middle distillate crack

Outlook on refining margin depends on pick-up in demand for marine gas oil

Petchem biz EBITDA declines 19% QoQ due to very weak cycle

Nomura on Reliance Industries

Buy call, target at Rs 2,020 per share

Q3 largely in-line; petchem much weaker, but offset by better refining & retail

Refining earnings ahead of estimates due to lower opex & higher volumes

Petchem much weaker; near-term outlook weak

Jio weaker than our expectation, but outlook remains strong

Retail biz saw another strong quarter; margins to expand further

Kotak Institutional Equities on Reliance Industries

Reiterate buy call, target at Rs 1,850 per share

Q3 performance operationally muted across segments except retail

FCF turned positive after seven years led by an accelerated decline in capex.

May benefit meaningfully from plausible consolidation in telecom

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries

Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,753 per share

Earnings 6% above our estimate, mainly due to lower tax rate

Better refinery utilisation rates offset high telecom subscriber churn

Retail & chemical businesses had in-line margin trends

Clarity on earnings growth with deleveraging, recovery in chemical margins

Kotak Institutional Equities on TCS

Maintain reduce call, target raised to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,900 per share

Cut revenue growth forecast marginally

Raise EBIT margin forecast by 20-30 bps

Co will continue to gain market share

At the right valuation, co is a must have in the portfolio

Valuation expensive with the stock trading at peak multiple

Citi on TCS

Sell call, target at Rs 1,975 per share

Q3FY20 CC rev growth 6.8% YoY versus 12% in Q3FY19

BFSI & UK were particularly sluggish with declines QoQ

Good cost optimisation resulted in margin improvement of 100 bps QoQ

Will be impacted by challenges in BFS/retail while expectations remain elevated

HSBC on TCS

Hold rating, target at Rs 1,950 per share

Continue to report soft revenue growth, led by tepid banking business

Margins remain healthy

Believe co needs to offer higher deal flexibility to revive growth

Premium valuation underpin our hold rating

Credit Suisse on TCS

Neutral call, target at Rs 1,950 per share

Third successive revenue miss; BFSI & retail-led growth moderation continues

Valuations steep at current levels

Tweak our EPS estimate by 1%

Co a high-quality franchise but not immune to uncertain environment

Morgan Stanley on TCS

Equal-weight call, target raised to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,980 per share

Believe share price will fall over the next 15 days

Q3 rev growth lower than expected on softness in BFSI & Retail

Co expects BFSI to remain soft for the next few quarters

Valuation expensive at 22x Dec-21e EPS

See P/E multiples coming under pressure as growth slows

Jefferies on TCS

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,300 per share

Q3 revenue misses, soft Q4 guided but margin surprises positively

Tweak our FY20-22 estimates mainly to reflect better margin

Expect co to outperform top tier peers on both growth & margins

Morgan Stanley on HCL Tech

Underweight call, target raised to Rs 580 from Rs 545 per share

Rev growth in-line with additional rev coming in from IBM IP biz

Key highlight was margin improvement driven by better productivity

Management is hopeful about growth given a strong pipeline

Raise our FY20, FY21 & FY22 EPS estimates by 8%, 5% & 4%

Credit Suisse on HCL Tech

Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 700 from Rs 665 per share

An all-round beat with yet another guidance raise

Should be the fastest organically growing large cap IT co in FY20

Concerns over high IMS exposure were overdone

Raise EPS estimate by 2-3%

Outperform on growth revival & undemanding valuations

Kotak Institutional Equities on HCL Tech

Add rating, target raised to Rs 650 from Rs 615 per share

Retain our revenue growth estimate & raise EPS estimate by 3-6%

Co trades at inexpensive valuation of 14x FY21e earnings

Valuation attractive even after recognising product execution risks

Citi on HCL Tech

Buy call, target raised to Rs 685 from Rs 660 per share

While EBIT was in-line, rev was slightly lower than our estimates

Performance reasonable given the sluggish performance for tier-I names

Valuations are reasonable at current levels, revise EPS estimates by 3-4%

Kotak Institutional Equities on HDFC Bank

Reported 33% YoY earnings growth led by 20% YoY operating profit growth

NII growth weakened to 13% YoY

Share of unsecured loans is relatively high at 17% of loans

Credit cost is still running high & slippages spiked to 2.5% of loans

Early warning NPL indicators are still stable

Maintain add rating, target at Rs 1,350 per share

Credit Suisse on HDFC Bank

Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,400 per share

Should continue to allow for market share gains

Slippages saw some increase on the back of slippage in agri segment

Ex-corporate accounts, slippages stable at 1.7% of loans

Operating performance strong with return on assets at 2.2%

Morgan Stanley on JSPL

Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share

EBITDA above our estimate & consensus

Standalone steel business spreads have come down QoQ

Exit realisations would be higher & should be reflected in Q4

Focus on deleveraging continues to drive net debt down QoQ

Citi on Vedanta & HZL

Downgrade to neutral from buy on Vedanta, target cut to Rs 170 from Rs 180 per share

Self-help thesis seems less assuring than earlier expected

Maintain neutral on Hindustan Zinc (HZL)

Dividend yield could support Vedanta & Hind Zinc

Target for Hind Zinc at Rs 210 per shar