Market Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty around 11,050; RIL surges 10% post AGM

Aug 13, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Shares of Indoco Remedies rose more than 7 percent on August 13 after company reported profit in the quarter ended June 2019.
The company in Q1FY20 reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.8 crore against loss of Rs 12.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company jumped 16 percent to Rs 252.7 crore against Rs 217.8 crore.
Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit on result delay; withdraws dividend proposal
Shares of Cox & Kings were locked at 5 percent lower circuit after the company withdrew the proposal of the declaration of dividend.
Solara Active Q1: Consolidated net profit was at Rs 26.5 crore versus Rs 2.56 crore, revenue was up 9 percent at Rs 330.2 crore against Rs 302.8 crore, YoY.
Gayatri Projects wins arbitration award: The company announced the award of an arbitration claim worth Rs 9,143 million, in favour of its JV with IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company (formerly known as Mytas Infra) for the Nagaland Project.
RBI may raise concerns over Centre's overseas sovereign bond issue
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to vote in favour of overseas sovereign bonds at its meeting with the government, reports Business Standard.
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Fenofibrate tablets: The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Fenofibrate Tablets USP, 48 mg and 145 mg
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee is trading near day's low at 71.14 per dollar on Tuesday, down 36 paise from the previous close.
D-Street Buzz: RIL, Indiabulls Housing zoom 12% each; Asian Paints hits 52-week high, Airtel drags
The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which zoomed 12 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment and BPCL while the top losers are Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries.
Pidilite Industries hits 52-week high: Pidilite Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 1,371.35, rising 1.5 percent on August 13 after company entered in to joint venture agreement with Spain and Italy based company.