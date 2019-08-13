Market Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty around 11,050; RIL surges 10% post AGM

Buzzing: Shares of Indoco Remedies rose more than 7 percent on August 13 after company reported profit in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company in Q1FY20 reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.8 crore against loss of Rs 12.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company jumped 16 percent to Rs 252.7 crore against Rs 217.8 crore.