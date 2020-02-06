App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Feb 06, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rally extends to Day 4; RBI policy fires PSU bank index up about 3%

The Sensex ended 163.37 points higher at 41,306.03, while Nifty rose 44.50 points at 12,133.70.

highlights

  • February 06, 2020 03:34 PM IST

    Market Close: Benchmark indices continued its upward momentum for the fourth consecutive day on February 6 with Nifty ended above 12,100 post RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

    At close, the Sensex was up 163.37 points at 41,306.03, while Nifty was up 44.50 points at 12,133.70. About 1366 shares have advanced, 1077 shares declined, and 172 shares are unchanged. 

    IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Cipla, Infosys, Titan Company and ITC.

    Among sectors, FMCG and IT other indices ended on higher note as PSU bank index gained 2.5 percent followed by metal, energy, pharma and infra. BSE Midcap index rose 0.8 percent and Smallcap index added 0.5 percent. 

  • February 06, 2020 03:29 PM IST

    Sun Pharma Q3 result: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries registered a 26.44 percent year-on-year degrowth in consolidated profit at Rs 913.52, declined from Rs 1,241.85 crpore in same period last year.

  • February 06, 2020 03:28 PM IST

    Buzzing: UCO Bank rose 10 percent on February 6 after company's Q3 net loss stood at Rs 960.2 crore versus loss of Rs 998.7 crore, YoY. Company's gross NPA was down by 240 bps at 19.5 percent and net NPA down by 100 bps at 6.3 percent, QoQ. 

  • February 06, 2020 03:19 PM IST

    Lupin Q3 result: Company has posted consolidated net loss at Rs 835 crore versus loss of Rs 151.7 crore. Revenue was down 4.5 percent at Rs 3,769 crore versus Rs 3,947.3 crore, YoY.

  • February 06, 2020 03:16 PM IST

    Adani Power Q3 result: Consolidated net loss at Rs 702.4 crore versus loss of Rs 1,180.8 crore, revenue was up 4.3 percent at Rs 6,575 crore versus Rs 6,305 crore, YoY.

  • February 06, 2020 03:08 PM IST

    Eicher Motors Q3 result: The company has posted 2.5 percent decline in its third-quarter standalone net profit at Rs 488.9 croreversus Rs 501.4 crore in the year-ago period.

  • February 06, 2020 03:01 PM IST

    GE T&D bags order from Power Grid: GE T&D India has been awarded a contract by the Power Grid Corporation of India for constructing 765-kiloVolt (kV) Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) bays at Phagi in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. 

  • February 06, 2020 02:39 PM IST

    Adani Green and TOTAL enter into binding arrangement: Adani Green Energy and Total Gas & Power Business Services SAS have entered into a binding arrangement for investment of approximately USD 510 million for acquisition of 50% stake and other instruments in a Joint Venture Company (JVCo) which will house 2,148 MWac operating solar projects presently 100% owned by Adani Green.

  • February 06, 2020 02:23 PM IST

    Advanced Enzyme Technologies Q3 result: Consolidated net profit rose 37.5% at Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore and revenue was up 10% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 102 crore, YoY.

