Rally extends to Day 4; RBI policy fires PSU bank index up about 3%

Market Close: Benchmark indices continued its upward momentum for the fourth consecutive day on February 6 with Nifty ended above 12,100 post RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

At close, the Sensex was up 163.37 points at 41,306.03, while Nifty was up 44.50 points at 12,133.70. About 1366 shares have advanced, 1077 shares declined, and 172 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Cipla, Infosys, Titan Company and ITC.

Among sectors, FMCG and IT other indices ended on higher note as PSU bank index gained 2.5 percent followed by metal, energy, pharma and infra. BSE Midcap index rose 0.8 percent and Smallcap index added 0.5 percent.