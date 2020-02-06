Rally extends to Day 4; RBI policy fires PSU bank index up about 3%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 06, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Sun Pharma Q3 result:
UCO Bank gains 10%:
Lupin Q3 result:
Adani Power Q3 result:
Eicher Motors Q3 result:
GE T&D bags order from Power Grid:
Adani Green and TOTAL enter into binding arrangement:
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Q3 result:
Acuite Ratings reaffirmed rating of Nxtdigital:
Indices erase gains:
Alkyl Amines hits 52-week high post Q3 nos:
Nifty above 12,150:
Rupee Update:
L&T Infotech bags 5 years contract:
Housing finance companies rise 3-7%:
RBI Keeps rate unchanged:
SEBI bars 2 directors of Indiabulls Ventures:
Nifty below 12,100:
Oil rises, extending gains:
DLF dips 3% post Q3 nos:
Minda Industries issues commercial papers:
Dilip Buildcon declares lowest bidder:
Granules India get USFDA approval:
Cadila Heathcare gains 3%:
Rupee Opens:
Oil gains:
US Markets:
Market Close: Benchmark indices continued its upward momentum for the fourth consecutive day on February 6 with Nifty ended above 12,100 post RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.
At close, the Sensex was up 163.37 points at 41,306.03, while Nifty was up 44.50 points at 12,133.70. About 1366 shares have advanced, 1077 shares declined, and 172 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Cipla, Infosys, Titan Company and ITC.
Among sectors, FMCG and IT other indices ended on higher note as PSU bank index gained 2.5 percent followed by metal, energy, pharma and infra. BSE Midcap index rose 0.8 percent and Smallcap index added 0.5 percent.
Sun Pharma Q3 result: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries registered a 26.44 percent year-on-year degrowth in consolidated profit at Rs 913.52, declined from Rs 1,241.85 crpore in same period last year.
Buzzing: UCO Bank rose 10 percent on February 6 after company's Q3 net loss stood at Rs 960.2 crore versus loss of Rs 998.7 crore, YoY. Company's gross NPA was down by 240 bps at 19.5 percent and net NPA down by 100 bps at 6.3 percent, QoQ.
Lupin Q3 result: Company has posted consolidated net loss at Rs 835 crore versus loss of Rs 151.7 crore. Revenue was down 4.5 percent at Rs 3,769 crore versus Rs 3,947.3 crore, YoY.
Adani Power Q3 result: Consolidated net loss at Rs 702.4 crore versus loss of Rs 1,180.8 crore, revenue was up 4.3 percent at Rs 6,575 crore versus Rs 6,305 crore, YoY.
Eicher Motors Q3 result: The company has posted 2.5 percent decline in its third-quarter standalone net profit at Rs 488.9 croreversus Rs 501.4 crore in the year-ago period.
GE T&D bags order from Power Grid: GE T&D India has been awarded a contract by the Power Grid Corporation of India for constructing 765-kiloVolt (kV) Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) bays at Phagi in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan.
Banks, financial services stocks rally up to 14% on RBI relief for stressed sectors
Shares of banking and financial services companies rallied 1-14 percent in the afternoon on February 6 after the Reserve Bank of India announced several measures to boost credit growth in stressed sectors such as realty, MSMEs and NBFCs.
Adani Green and TOTAL enter into binding arrangement: Adani Green Energy and Total Gas & Power Business Services SAS have entered into a binding arrangement for investment of approximately USD 510 million for acquisition of 50% stake and other instruments in a Joint Venture Company (JVCo) which will house 2,148 MWac operating solar projects presently 100% owned by Adani Green.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Q3 result: Consolidated net profit rose 37.5% at Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore and revenue was up 10% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 102 crore, YoY.