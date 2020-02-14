Market Live: Nifty below 12,150, Sensex falls 150 pts; telcos fall as SC dismisses review petition

Live now
Feb 14, 2020
highlights
Buzzing: Share price of Hindustan Copper tanked 7 percent on February 14 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 95.55 crore against a profit of Rs 34.59 crore YoY.
SC dismiss Vodafone Idea review petitions: Vodafone Idea share price erased all its morning gains and slipped more than 8 percent intraday on February 14 after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed the review petitions filed by the telecom companies.
The benchmark indices hit a record high in mid-January due to the run-up ahead of Union Budget, but the correction towards the end of month wiped out those as well as the previous month's gains.
Rupee trades flat: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.35 per dollar versus previous close 71.33.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its morning gains and trading at day's low level.
The Sensex is down 272.57 points or 0.66% at 41187.22, and the Nifty down 73 points or 0.60% at 12101.70. About 902 shares have advanced, 1000 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.
Some IT midcaps have been feeling the heat as their revenue growth slowed and margins plummeted.
Buzzing Stock: Yes Bank share price continued its upward journey on the second day with a gain of 8 percent intraday on February 14 as company received non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors. In a BSE filing on February 12, the bank said J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, Tilden Park Capital Management LP, OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors), Silver Point Capital are among the firms that have shown interest in the lender.
India Gold April futures were rangebound with a negative bias on Friday amid strong Dollar, but mounting coronavirus death toll supported safe-haven buying.
Nestle India hits 52-week high: Nestle India share price touched 52-week high of Rs 16,753.45, rising 2 percent on February 14 after company’s Q4 net profit jumped 38.4 percent to Rs 473 crore against Rs 341.8 crore.