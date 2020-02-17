Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; Yes Bank, Gail top losers

Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the Indian indices on February 17 with Nifty around 12,150 level.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 130.22 points or 0.32% at 41387.96, and the Nifty up 39.10 points or 0.32% at 12152.60. About 467 shares have advanced, 295 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Zee Ent, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, TCS are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Gail, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank.