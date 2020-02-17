Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; Yes Bank, Gail top losers

Live now
Feb 17, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower amid rising fears of coronavirus
The yellow metal traded lower amid profit booking on February 17 as investors closely monitor the impact of China's coronavirus on global economy.
Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking:
Markets traded volatile last week and settled almost unchanged amid mixed cues. The sentiment was downbeat in the beginning, citing Coronavirus's impact on the global trade and subdued earnings announcements. The coming week is a holiday-shorted one and we expect Nifty to consolidate further within 11,900-12,300 zone. We advise focusing on more on defensives viz. IT, Pharma and FMCG and select private banking majors for long trades while any rebound in the PSU banking and auto can be considered to create fresh shorts.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased most of morning gains and trading flat.
The Sensex is up 17.06 points or 0.04% at 41274.80, and the Nifty down 2.60 points or 0.02% at 12110.90. About 686 shares have advanced, 960 shares declined, and 86 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Vodafone Idea share price rose 18 percent in the opening trade on February 17 but erased most of its gains as company is likely to make payment for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecom (DoT).
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Balkrishna Industries with target at Rs 1180 and stop loss at Rs 1143 and Bharti Airtel with target at Rs 582 and stop loss at Rs 554.
ONGC slips 2% post Q3 show: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) touched 52-week low of Rs 101.10, falling 2 percent on February 17 after company reported its third quarter numbers.
Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the Indian indices on February 17 with Nifty around 12,150 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 130.22 points or 0.32% at 41387.96, and the Nifty up 39.10 points or 0.32% at 12152.60. About 467 shares have advanced, 295 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Zee Ent, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, TCS are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Gail, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to remain under pressure; telecom, bank stocks to be in focus
FPIs sold shares worth Rs 704.92 crore, while DIIs bought shares of worth Rs 219.54 crore in the Indian equity market on February 14, provisional data available on the NSE showed.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 7 paise at 71.43 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 71.36.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 107.91 points or 0.26% at 41365.65, and the Nifty up 39.10 points or 0.32% at 12152.60.