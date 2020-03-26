Market Live: Nifty above 8,400 in pre-opening, Sensex up 600 pts

Live now
Mar 26, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cipla gets USFDA approval:
Oil prices mixed as demand shrinks:
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 8400.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 754.68 points or 2.64% at 29290.46, and the Nifty up 84.30 points or 1.01% at 8402.15.
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,604, target of Rs 1,700 and Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 739, target of Rs 785.
Cipla gets USFDA approval: The comapny has received final approval for its ANDA for Esomeprazole for Oral Suspension 10mg, 20mg and 40mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Collection of toll suspended at all toll plazas across India: The collection of toll at all toll plazas across India has been temporarily suspended, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari informed through Twitter. In a series of tweets, the minister said that the move would “reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services” and also “save critical time”.
This tweet comes after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the road transport and highways ministry whether it should continue with collecting toll after a sharp drop in traffic triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus, people familiar with the matter earlier told Moneycontrol.
On March 25, the Indian benchmark index witnessed sharp short-covering majorly due to an extremely oversold oscillator and hope of an economic stimulus package to soften the blow from the lockdown.
Institutional trading activity
Oil Prices: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday following three days of gains, with the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting hopes a US $2 trillion emergency stimulus will shore up economic activity. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 4 cents, or 0.2%, to $24.45 as of 0018 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.4%, to $27.51.
