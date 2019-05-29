Market Live: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 16.50 points or 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,912.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends lower: US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with initial gains giving way to declines as the likelihood of a prolonged trade war between the United States and China once again kept risk appetite in check.
May 29, 07:33 AM (IST)
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
highlights
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Rajat Bose, Prakash Gaba for short term
It was a volatile Tuesday for Indian markets but benchmark indices managed to hit fresh record closing highs. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 39700 while the Nifty50 held on to 11900 levels.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18
Citi on Sun Pharma
Buy rating, target at Rs 540 per share
Reported Q4 numbers impacted by one-time adjustment
Underlying numbers & trends indicate improvement QoQ
Nomura on Sun Pharma
Buy rating, target at Rs 536 per share
Adjusted Q4 sales 2.5% below our estimate
Jefferies on Sun Pharma
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 520 from Rs 540 per share
Weak quarter led by investment in Ilumya
FY20 guidance is mixed
Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma
Maintain neutral, target at Rs 470 per share
Weak investment case with upside dependent on Ilumya
Investment phase not over; high promotion spend expected in FY20 too
CLSA on Sun Pharma
Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 520 from Rs 560 per share
FY20 a critical year for US specialty product ramp-up
Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma
Underweight call, target at Rs 470 per share
Generic business is stabilising
UBS on Sun Pharma
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 500 from Rs 515 per share
Foresee a valuation discount for co to other large cap Indian pharma peers
CLSA on IRB Infra
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 250 per share
FY19 earnings in-line despite economic slowdown led by construction
Deutsche Bank on IRB Infra
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 185 from Rs 215 per share
Q4 result misses estimate on lower EPC margin
Citi on IRB Infra
Sell rating, target at Rs 139 per share
Profit fell due to increase in effective tax rate & higher interest costs
CLSA on Info Edge
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,070 per share
All cylinders continued to fire for company in Q4
Jefferies on Info Edge
Hold rating, target at Rs 1,715 per share
Q4 revenue largely in-line across key businesses
Morgan Stanley on PNB
Underweight call, target at Rs 75 per share
Balance sheet is weak given CET-I ratio at just 6.2%
PPoP is weak; any improvement will be gradual
Morgan Stanley on Prestige Estates
Overweight rating, target raised to Rs 347 from Rs 320 per share
Co a strong real estate brand in South India with steady growth visibility
CLSA on Prestige Estates
Maintain buy rating, target raised to Rs 345 from Rs 268 per share
Q4 strong both operationally & financially; pre-sales at 18-qtr high
Citi on NMDC
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 120 from Rs 127 per share
Cut FY20-21 EBITDA estimates by 8-16% on lower volumes
Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Aurobindo, Jaypee Infratech, NMDC, Gati, GE Shipping
NMDC | Gati | Great Eastern Shipping | IRB Infrastructure | 20 Microns | 3M India | Sun Pharma and Aurobindo are stocks which are in the news today.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
