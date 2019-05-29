Market Live: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18

Citi on Sun Pharma

Buy rating, target at Rs 540 per share

Reported Q4 numbers impacted by one-time adjustment

Underlying numbers & trends indicate improvement QoQ

Nomura on Sun Pharma

Buy rating, target at Rs 536 per share

Adjusted Q4 sales 2.5% below our estimate

Jefferies on Sun Pharma

Buy rating, target cut to Rs 520 from Rs 540 per share

Weak quarter led by investment in Ilumya

FY20 guidance is mixed

Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma

Maintain neutral, target at Rs 470 per share

Weak investment case with upside dependent on Ilumya

Investment phase not over; high promotion spend expected in FY20 too

CLSA on Sun Pharma

Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 520 from Rs 560 per share

FY20 a critical year for US specialty product ramp-up

Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma

Underweight call, target at Rs 470 per share

Generic business is stabilising

UBS on Sun Pharma

Buy rating, target cut to Rs 500 from Rs 515 per share

Foresee a valuation discount for co to other large cap Indian pharma peers

CLSA on IRB Infra

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 250 per share

FY19 earnings in-line despite economic slowdown led by construction

Deutsche Bank on IRB Infra

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 185 from Rs 215 per share

Q4 result misses estimate on lower EPC margin

Citi on IRB Infra

Sell rating, target at Rs 139 per share

Profit fell due to increase in effective tax rate & higher interest costs

CLSA on Info Edge

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,070 per share

All cylinders continued to fire for company in Q4

Jefferies on Info Edge

Hold rating, target at Rs 1,715 per share

Q4 revenue largely in-line across key businesses

Morgan Stanley on PNB

Underweight call, target at Rs 75 per share

Balance sheet is weak given CET-I ratio at just 6.2%

PPoP is weak; any improvement will be gradual

Morgan Stanley on Prestige Estates

Overweight rating, target raised to Rs 347 from Rs 320 per share

Co a strong real estate brand in South India with steady growth visibility

CLSA on Prestige Estates

Maintain buy rating, target raised to Rs 345 from Rs 268 per share

Q4 strong both operationally & financially; pre-sales at 18-qtr high

Citi on NMDC

Buy rating, target cut to Rs 120 from Rs 127 per share

Cut FY20-21 EBITDA estimates by 8-16% on lower volumes