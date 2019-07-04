Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty around 11,950; metal stocks under pressure

Live now
Force Motors June auto sales: The company's total sales down 17.2% at 2,210 units against 2,669 units, YoY.
Economic Survey 2019: India successfully slayed inflation monster in past 5 years
The Economic Survey said that headline CPI stood at 2.9 percent in April 2019, compared to 4.6 percent in April 2018.
Tata Motors June auto sales: Total JLR UK sales up 5% at 9,433 units against 8,984 units. Total Jaguar UK sales down 0.7% at 2,938 units against 2,960 units and total Land Rover UK sales up 7.8% at 6,495 units versus 6,024 units, YoY.
REC to consider fund raising: A meeting of board of directors of REC scheduled to be held on July 10, 2019, to consider a proposal for raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured non-convertible bonds/debentures through private placement, upto an amount of Rs 75,000 crore, in one or more tranches.
Indian indices began the week on a positive note and extended its gains for another trading session. The overall sentiments have turned positive on optimism ahead of Budget 2019.
After Economic Survey, Rajiv Kumar of NITI Aayog said government needs to ramp up exports and pay attention to new firms.
"Happy to note that Economic Survey 2019 is well grounded in current reality. The survey is quite candid about economic challenges," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
He said government needs to be careful about overborrowing, infusion of fresh liquidity and credit access in the economy and needs to really shore up investment in public sector banks.
Union Bank of India Gets new CFO
Monika Kalia, General Manager has been nominated as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank in place of B Sreenivasa Rao, General Manager w.e.f. July 3, 2019, the bank said in its BSE filing.
Metal stocks under pressure:
Market Update: Benchmark indices are holding on the gains in the afternoon trade on July 4 with Nifty around 11,950 level.
The Sensex is up 101.97 points or 0.26% at 39941.22, and the Nifty up 37.20 points or 0.31% at 11954. About 1174 shares have advanced, 937 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.
IndiaMART InterMESH started off the day on a stellar note, rising as much as 37.5 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,338 on the National Stock Exchange on July 4.
Nomura has maintained neutral call on Maruti Suzuki and cut target to Rs 6,717 from Rs 7,171 per share. Its lower FY20-21 margin estimates to 8.3% /8.7% from 9% /10% earlier. Also cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 5-9%.
Kolte-Patil Developers bags 3 projects: Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers rose 4 percent on Thursday after company signed 3 new projects in Pune.
The top gainers from the NSE include UPL and Bharti Airtel which are up 3 percent each followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are Titan Company, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel and Bajaj Auto.
Kotak Institutional Equities maintains add on ITC: Shares of ITC trading marginally lower despite add rating by Kotak Institutional Equities with a target of Rs 335 per share.
According to broking house, fundamentals are improving even as narrative stays weak, meanwhile operating profit growth accelerates across segments except agri. The weak narrative continues to weigh on the stock.
Buzzing: Cummins India shares fell 2.7 percent on July 4 after Japanese brokerage house Nomura downgraded the stock to reduce from neutral.
Given the slowdown in the consumption space, rural distress, and delayed monsoon coupled with ongoing NBFC crisis, India Inc is expected to post modest earnings performance for April-June quarter
Dish TV climbs 8%: Shares of direct-to-home services provider Dish TV rallied 7.7 percent on July 4 after a media report indicated that Airtel and private equity firm are likely buy promoters' 57.99 percent stake in the company.
The economic survey has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions.
Buzzing: Jubilant Foodworks shares gained over 1 percent on July 4 as CLSA maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,500 per share.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading marginally higher by 4 paise at 68.87 per dollar versus previous close 68.91.
Bears, though have dominated D-Street in just four out of the last 10 years on the Budget Day, they have been capable in making a relatively deeper cut
Dish TV shares gained 5 percent after a media report indicated that Bharti Airtel is likely to partner with Warburg Pincus to buy company's promoters' 58 percent stake at Rs 45-50 a share.
Axis Bank Gains as CLSA Bullish on Stock
Axis Bank shares gained nearly a percent intraday after global brokerage firm maintained buy call on the stock as profit is expected to turn around in FY20.
The research house raised price target to Rs 1,000 from Rs 890 earlier, implying 24 percent potential upside and it sees an earnings recovery in FY20 as credit costs normalise.
A combination of the US-China trade standoff and a potential spike in oil prices could sink the global economy into a recession in 2020 if geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, according to renowned economist Nouriel Roubini.
Market Update: Indian indices are trading higher after a flat start in the morning trade with Nifty around 11,950.
The Sensex is up 114.10 points or 0.29% at 39953.35, and the Nifty up 37.60 points or 0.32% at 11954.40. About 1003 shares have advanced, 559 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.
Strong Listing: IndiaMART InterMESH saw a strong listing on July 4. Hefty subscription and positive market mood supported the stock. The stock opened at Rs 1,180 on the National Stock Exchange, rising 21.2 percent over final issue price of Rs 973.
Share price of Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company defaulted on payment of interest on NCD due on June 30. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 29.80.
Cummins India falls 3% as Nomura downgrades: Cummins India shares fell 2.7 percent on July 4 after Japanese brokerage house Nomura downgraded the stock to reduce from neutral.