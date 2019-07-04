Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty around 11,950; metal stocks under pressure

After Economic Survey, Rajiv Kumar of NITI Aayog said government needs to ramp up exports and pay attention to new firms.

"Happy to note that Economic Survey 2019 is well grounded in current reality. The survey is quite candid about economic challenges," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He said government needs to be careful about overborrowing, infusion of fresh liquidity and credit access in the economy and needs to really shore up investment in public sector banks.