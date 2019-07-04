App
Jul 04, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty around 11,950; metal stocks under pressure

Except metal and pharma all other indices are trading higher led by the PSU bank, IT, and infra. Midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

