Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,000 in volatile trade; metal stocks tank, Bharti Airtel gains 6%

Aug 02, 2019
Technical View: Nifty after 231 pts swing forms High Wave kind of pattern, 10,850 crucial for downside
Mazhar Mohammad said if this pull back attempt sustains then Nifty shall initially head to test its 200-day simple moving average whose value is placed around 11,154 level.
Technical Outlook
"The Nifty index formed bearish candle on weekly chart and doji candle on daily chart suggesting indecision in the markets. Now index has formed strong support near 10,930-10,860 zone and resistance is coming near 11,070-11,140 zone," Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said.
Evening Walk Down D-St: Market recovers on hopes that Centre will tweak tax surcharge on FPIs
For the week, Nifty50 posted second-biggest weekly fall of 2019, down 2.8 percent while the S&P BSE Sensex close 2 percent lower for the week ended August 2nd.
Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote:
Markets continued to bleed this week too wherein across the board selling was witnessed irrespective of the quality of the underlying businesses. To add to it, auto numbers again disappointed the Street with Maruti being the biggest shocker having reported a 33% YoY decline in its July auto sales.
Local woes were at its peak but now even global factors have started to exert negative pressure on the market. Dow Jones has begun its downward descent from its lifetime highs despite Fed reducing interest rates by 0.25% with a dovish outlook.
All is not well with global equities as an asset class but gold can be a defensive play given that a reversal in interest rate cycle has begun. Active investors seeking higher returns must allocate a good chunk of their portfolio approximately 30% to gold and lower their equity weightage in order to sail through these testing times.
Market Close: Benchmark indices registered a strong recovery from the intraday lows and ended on a positive note on August 2 with Nifty finished a tad below 11,000 mark.
At close the Sensex was up 118.69 points at 37,137.01, while Nifty was up 17.40 points at 10,997.40. About 1104 shares have advanced, 1339 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Tata Steel, SBI, Coal India and Wipro were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers include Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki.
Auto, infra, IT witnessed some buying, while PSU banks, metal and energy ended on negative note. Midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index was down 0.5 percent.
Ujjivan Financial Services Q1: Net profit rose 79.4% at Rs 83 crore against Rs 46.3 crore, net interest margin at 10.5 percent. Its gross NPA was at 0.8 percent, while net NPA was unchanged at 0.3 percent, QoQ.
Lumax Industries Q1: Consolidated net profit down 17.4 percent at Rs 16.6 crore against Rs 20 crore, revenue was down 16.6 percent at Rs 402 crore against Rs 481.9 crore, YoY.
Sensex, Nifty take a U-turn as PMO, Fin Min discuss tax surcharge on foreign investors
Indian market recovered helped by short-covering which pushed the Nifty50 beyond 11000 while the S&P BSE Sensex saw gains of about 200 points on Friday.
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, to B3 from B2.