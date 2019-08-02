Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,000 in volatile trade; metal stocks tank, Bharti Airtel gains 6%

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote:

Markets continued to bleed this week too wherein across the board selling was witnessed irrespective of the quality of the underlying businesses. To add to it, auto numbers again disappointed the Street with Maruti being the biggest shocker having reported a 33% YoY decline in its July auto sales.

Local woes were at its peak but now even global factors have started to exert negative pressure on the market. Dow Jones has begun its downward descent from its lifetime highs despite Fed reducing interest rates by 0.25% with a dovish outlook.

All is not well with global equities as an asset class but gold can be a defensive play given that a reversal in interest rate cycle has begun. Active investors seeking higher returns must allocate a good chunk of their portfolio approximately 30% to gold and lower their equity weightage in order to sail through these testing times.