Market Live: Nifty near 11,700, Sensex gains; Asian Paints, HUL top gainers

Feb 03, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty below 11,650:
Tata Motors slips 2% on weak sales data:
ITC hits 52-week low:
Rupee Opens:
Oil extends decline:
Budget 2020 might not be able to meet market expectations but it was not positive for sectors that were related to consumption, agriculture, cement, roads, highways, as well as IT.
Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking:
In the coming week, participants will be eyeing the RBI’s monetary policy meet however majority expects the status quo, citing the rise in inflation. On the economic front, IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI data and IHS Markit India Services PMI data scheduled on February 03 and February 05 respectively.
We will continue to see the overhang of the Union Budget next week as well. Besides, weak global cues would further add to the participants’ worries.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to be launched in the second half of FY21, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on February 2.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all the morning gains and trading lower with Nifty below 11,650 level.
The Sensex is down 126.13 points or 0.32% at 39609.40, and the Nifty down 29.20 points or 0.25% at 11632.70. About 496 shares have advanced, 949 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors slips 2% on weak sales data: Tata Motors share price slipped 2 percent on February 3 after company reported weak sales numbers for the month January 2020.
ITC hits 52-week low: Share price of ITC slipped 3 percent to touched a 52-week low of Rs 211.95 on February 3 after government proposed to raise excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes.
As expected, the pull back has been extended in USD/INR and limited upside till resistance level was witnessed. Bulls have shown mild strength and the currency pair closed with nominal gain of 10 paisa approximately last week.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on February 3.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 89.46 points or 0.23% at 39646.07, and the Nifty down 17.20 points or 0.15% at 11644.70. About 354 shares have advanced, 352 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
IOC, Coal India, Asian Paints, HUL, BPCL, LIC Housing Finance are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are ITC, HDFC, Power Grid and RIL.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Berger Paints with stop loss at Rs 540 and target of Rs 560 and Castrol India with stop loss at Rs 134 and target of Rs 146.