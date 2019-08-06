Market Live: Indian indices likely to see gap down opening on weak global cues

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 06, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
China's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide:
Asian markets tumble:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets tumbles:
Wall Street sinks:
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to see weak start; Tech Mahindra, Dabur top buy ideas
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.66 percent loss or 72 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,797-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
China's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide:
China’s tumbling yuan found a floor on Tuesday morning after a firmer than expected central bank fixing and a planned bond sale in the offshore market suggested authorities wanted to contain the currency’s recent slide to new lows.
Asian markets tumble: MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75% to its lowest since January.
Japan's Nikkei shed 2.7%, Australian stocks fell 2.6% and South Korea's KOSPI slid 1.5%.
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Berger Paints, SRF, Indian Hotels, Torrent Power, Bombay Dyeing
SRF | Indian Hotels | Torrent Power | Mangalam Cement | Bombay Dyeing | Talbros Engineering and IOL Chemicals are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader indices in India, a fall of 84.50 points or 0.78 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,785-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market extended the sell-off seen last week, falling sharply across sectors (except IT) on August 5 after the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and due to aggravated trade war tensions dragged Chinese yuan to 11-year low against the US dollar.
Asian markets tumbles: MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75% to its lowest since January.
Japan's Nikkei shed 2.7%, Australian stocks fell 2.6% and South Korea's KOSPI slid 1.5%.
Wall Street sinks: Wall Street slumped on Monday and futures pointed to more losses to come after a fall in China's yuan currency and US President Donald Trump's vow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked an escalation of the US-China trade war.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.