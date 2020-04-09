Market Live: Sensex above 30K, Nifty around 9,000, Cipla gains 15%

Live now
Apr 09, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold inches up on weak dollar, pandemic peaking hopes cap gains
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,646.81 per ounce by 0059 GMT, resuming its march toward a near one-month peak scaled on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,682.70.
Nifty Pharma is up over 4 percent led by Cipla, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs:
Buzzing: Share price of Ajanta Pharma jumped over 8 percent on April 9 after the company received US FDA approval for Cholestyramine Powder. It is used to lower high levels of cholesterol in the blood.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Titan Company climbed over 3 percent after the company said its growth in Q4FY20 were mostly in line but the outbreak of COVID-19 has hit it too. “The quarter commenced well with the growth largely in line with our targets till the beginning of March. However, sales started dipping sharply in March, particularly in the watches segment, due to COVID-19,” the company said in a regulatory filing on April 8.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of ICICI Bank jumped almost 4 percent after research and broking firm Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its buy call on the stock and has however cut target to Rs 490 from Rs 615 per share.
All the sectoral indices trade higher; Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto Index up 5%:
Buzzing: IDBI Bank share price rose 10 percent on April 9 after board in its meeting has approved in principle the proposal to sell company's stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Limited (IFLI) to the extent of 23-27 percent.