Market Live: Sensex above 30K, Nifty around 9,000, Cipla gains 15%

Buzzing stock: Shares of Titan Company climbed over 3 percent after the company said its growth in Q4FY20 were mostly in line but the outbreak of COVID-19 has hit it too. “The quarter commenced well with the growth largely in line with our targets till the beginning of March. However, sales started dipping sharply in March, particularly in the watches segment, due to COVID-19,” the company said in a regulatory filing on April 8.