Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

Jul 25, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market fell for fifth consecutive session on July 24 with the Nifty closing below 11,300 level ahead of F&O expiry, as bears seem to be not in a mood to give control of Dalal Street to bulls.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 21.50 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,294-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.