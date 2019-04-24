Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

Live now
Apr 24, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Asian markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends higher:
Asian markets trade higher: Equity markets in Asia rose on Wednesday morning after upbeat earnings helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street overnight, while oil retreated from its near six-month highs.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The BSE Sensex fell 80.30 points to 38,564.88 while the Nifty 50 closed down 18.50 points at 11,576 forming a bearish candle on daily charts.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 14.50 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,609 -level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq registered record closing highs after a broadbased rally on Tuesday, as a clutch of better-than-expected earnings reports eased concerns about a slowdown.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.