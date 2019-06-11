Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex up 100 pts in volatile trade; Indiabulls Housing falls 8%

Live now
Jun 11, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee trades higher:
JSW Steel crude steel production up 4%:
Indiabulls Housing dips 8%:
Crude update:
Dollar Update:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
US markets end higher:
Oriental Bank of Commerce has revised MCLR for different tenors w.e.f. 11.06.2019 as under:
1. Overnight MCLR 8.30% to 8.30%
2. 1-month MCLR 8.45% to 8.35%
3. 3 months MCLR 8.50% to 8.50%
4. 6 months MCLR 8.70% to 8.60%
5. 1-year MCLR 8.75% to 8.70%
Super six: These stocks have outperformed Sensex every month in 2019
Sensex has surged around 10 percent so far in 2019, giving positive returns every month from January to May. In the period it has also hit 40,000 creating record highs.
Rupee trades higher: The Indian rupee is holding on its morning gains as it is trading higher by 20 paise at 69.45 per dollar versus previous close 69.65.
JSW Steel crude steel production up 4%: The company reported crude steel production at 14.53 lakh tonnes for May 2019, a growth of 4 percent against May 2018 production of 13.99 lakh tonnes.
Indiabulls Housing dips 8%: Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) shed 8.2 percent in the early trade on May 11 after legal action filed against the company for alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money.
Crude Update: Oil prices stabilized on Tuesday on expectations that producer group OPEC and its allies will keep withholding supply to prevent prices from tumbling amid a broad economic slowdown which has started eating away at fuel demand growth.
Buzzing: Share price of Eveready Industries India declined 3.6 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after rating downgrade by India Ratings and Research.
Dollar Update: The dollar was largely steady against other major currencies on Tuesday, but investor appetite for risk was kept in check after US President Donald Trump renewed his tariff threats toward China.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened on positive note on June 11 with Nifty around 11,950 level.
The Sensex is up 139.13 points at 39923.65, while Nifty is up 30.80 points at 11953.50. About 352 shares have advanced, 274 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
DHFL, Vedanta, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ITC, TCS, Coal India are some of major gainers on the indices, while losers include Indiabulls Housing, Sun Pharma, Eveready Industries, Reliance Power, Suzlon, Reliance Power, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank and Britannia Industries.
On the sectoral front, buying seen in the bank, energy, metal, IT and FMCG, while selling seen in the infra and pharma stocks.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 20 paise at 69.45 per dollar versus previous close 69.65.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 12,000 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 70.66 points or 0.18% at 39855.18, and the Nifty up 62.70 points or 0.53% at 11985.40.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
HSBC on Non-Ferrous
Commodity & metal stocks severely hurt by ongoing trade tensions
Further escalation likely to aggravate the situation
Hindalco top pick; resolution of tensions key catalyst for realisation of upside
Base metals stocks better proxy for recovery in commodity Prices
More positive on aluminium compared to zinc
Forecast a recovery in the aluminium price to $2,037/t In FY21
Buy rating on Hindalco, target cut to Rs 270 from Rs 300 per share
Hold rating on Hind Zinc, target cut to Rs 240 from Rs 250 per share
Hold rating on Vedanta, target cut to Rs 190 from Rs 205 per share
Buy rating on Nalco, target unchanged At Rs 65 per share
Morgan Stanley on NBFCs
System liquidity is improving
Cos with strong parentage/vintage will be key beneficiaries
Valuations look attractive at HDFC, M&M Financial & Shriram Transport
Nomura on MF Data
MF flows remain weak with pure equity flows at Rs 4,000 crore
Debt flows have turned negative after some inflows seen in April
Inflows in credit funds have been weak for 18 months
SBI MF & HDFC MF have gained market share across all segments
Reliance MF lost meaningful market share in debt, while equity segment has held up
Jefferies on Voltas
Buy rating, target at Rs 700 per share
As per reports, Apr-May ACs growth is at 20% YoY
CLSA on J&K Bank
Buy call on the stock with target at Rs 68 per share
Change of CMD raises risk of uncertainty
CLSA on TCS
Buy call on the stock with target at Rs 2,460 per share
Several successes in all-round execution keep raising the bar
CLSA on Zee Entertainment
Retain buy call with target at Rs 535 per share
Viewership share for network under new TRAI regime up 140 bps YoY
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; Apollo Hospitals, Bata India top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 23 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,966-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 23 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,966-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
After a volatile session, benchmark indices ended up on June 10 albeit off the day's high. The Nifty 50 finished above 11,900 level.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks made modest gains on Tuesday after the Trump administration shelved plans for tariffs against Mexico, lifting Wall Street, however, fresh US trade threats against China are expected to limit any major investor sentiment boost.
US markets end higher: US stocks extended their recent climb on Monday, with the Dow reaching its longest daily winning streak in 13 months after the United States dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods and a couple of multibillion-dollar deals boosted the market.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.