Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex up 100 pts in volatile trade; Indiabulls Housing falls 8%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

HSBC on Non-Ferrous

Commodity & metal stocks severely hurt by ongoing trade tensions

Further escalation likely to aggravate the situation

Hindalco top pick; resolution of tensions key catalyst for realisation of upside

Base metals stocks better proxy for recovery in commodity Prices

More positive on aluminium compared to zinc

Forecast a recovery in the aluminium price to $2,037/t In FY21

Buy rating on Hindalco, target cut to Rs 270 from Rs 300 per share

Hold rating on Hind Zinc, target cut to Rs 240 from Rs 250 per share

Hold rating on Vedanta, target cut to Rs 190 from Rs 205 per share

Buy rating on Nalco, target unchanged At Rs 65 per share

Morgan Stanley on NBFCs

System liquidity is improving

Cos with strong parentage/vintage will be key beneficiaries

Valuations look attractive at HDFC, M&M Financial & Shriram Transport

Nomura on MF Data

MF flows remain weak with pure equity flows at Rs 4,000 crore

Debt flows have turned negative after some inflows seen in April

Inflows in credit funds have been weak for 18 months

SBI MF & HDFC MF have gained market share across all segments

Reliance MF lost meaningful market share in debt, while equity segment has held up

Jefferies on Voltas

Buy rating, target at Rs 700 per share

As per reports, Apr-May ACs growth is at 20% YoY

CLSA on J&K Bank

Buy call on the stock with target at Rs 68 per share

Change of CMD raises risk of uncertainty

CLSA on TCS

Buy call on the stock with target at Rs 2,460 per share

Several successes in all-round execution keep raising the bar

CLSA on Zee Entertainment

Retain buy call with target at Rs 535 per share

Viewership share for network under new TRAI regime up 140 bps YoY