Market Live: Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty below 11,300; VIX jumps 6%

Oct 03, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has recovered from the lows but trading marginally lower at 71.02 per dollar versus Tuesday's close 71.08.
IRCTC IPO oversubscribed by 8.50 times on last day of bidding:
The offer for sale issue of public sector company Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has received healthy response from investors on the final day of the bidding process on October 3.
The Rs 645-crore public issue has been oversubscribed by 8.50 times, the data available on exchanges show. The initial public offering has received bids for 17,17,27,480 equity shares against the IPO size of 2.016 crore shares, data available on exchanges reveal.
D-Street Buzz: 150 stocks hit 52-week low; Tata Motors, BPCL, HPCL up 5%
Benchmark indices are trading lower but recovered from the day's low with Nifty above 10,300, while trading around 38,200. Among sectors bank, metal, pharma and FMCG are under pressure, while buying seen in the auto, energy, infra and IT stocks.
Govt should provide more stimulus; lower personal tax: Adi Godrej
The government should provide more stimulus to the industry and bring down personal tax rates to boost slowing growth rate of the economy, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej said on October 3. The government should take these measures, although this may increase the fiscal deficit, he said.
"The government should provide more stimulus," the chairman said on the sidelines of India Economic Summit. "The current growth rate of economy is slow and we need to stimulate it. We need to have the growth rate up and even if it means that the fiscal deficit goes up, I do not think , it matters. It must do," he said.
Zee Entertainment jumps 9% after lenders extend repayment deadline
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) surged 9 percent on BSE on October 3 after the company said that the lenders had agreed to give it another six months to repay debt.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer, on October 1 said, "Zee is working with the lenders with all options to explore and find a solution on the stake sale and the resolution stake sale that we had proposed of another 10 percent." Goenka said the amount due to the Indian lenders was around Rs 5,000 crore.
Wipro up 2% after completing strategic engagement with ICICI Bank
Shares of Wipro added 2.5 percent intraday on October 3 after the company completed a strategic engagement with ICICI Bank. The company will absorb some employees of Vara lnfotech along with its existing contracts, facilities and assets through a business transfer agreement, as per a BSE release.
The meeting of the board of directors will be held over October 14-15 to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company under lndAS for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.
"The MPC will be going into the meeting with 1QFY20 GDP growth at 5 percent against estimate of 5.8-6.6 percent in 1HFY20 and 6.9 percent for FY2020 and having unequivocally expressed growth as its primary concern. With inflation remaining within its comfort range, despite recent onion price increases, revisions to its growth forecast warrant a sharper-than-usual rate cut in the October policy," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice President & Sr. Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.
"We pencil in a 40 bps of rate cut which should be a signal to the market that the MPC is not quite done as it front loads the remaining couple of rate cuts in the cycle. Further, with the start of the external benchmarked loans in October, a larger rate cut will help in quicker transmission of rate cuts even as the non-benchmarked loans continue to factor in the past rate cuts, he added.
'Bond market will cheer RBI decision if tone remains accommodative'
Lakshmi Iyer The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting has begun and so have the murmurs of a possible rate cut.
Coal India slips 3% after flooding at one of its largest mines
Share price of Coal India slipped over 3 percent intraday on Thursday after flooding at one of its largest open-pit mines. It will halt production there for at least a month, a senior company official said.
The flooding at the Dipka mine, which produces more than 30 million tonne a year of thermal coal and accounts for some 5 percent of Coal India's overall output, could leave some power plants in eastern and central India scrambling for fuel.
RBI policy: Will the central bank cut its policy rate on October 4?
There is near consensus in the markets that the Reserve Bank (RBI) will cut its policy rate on October 4 as the macro backdrop of benign inflation and weak growth point to such a cut. However, the large dose of fiscal stimulus and the consequent slippage might prompt the RBI to pause.