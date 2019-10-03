Market Live: Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty below 11,300; VIX jumps 6%

Govt should provide more stimulus; lower personal tax: Adi Godrej

The government should provide more stimulus to the industry and bring down personal tax rates to boost slowing growth rate of the economy, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej said on October 3. The government should take these measures, although this may increase the fiscal deficit, he said.

"The government should provide more stimulus," the chairman said on the sidelines of India Economic Summit. "The current growth rate of economy is slow and we need to stimulate it. We need to have the growth rate up and even if it means that the fiscal deficit goes up, I do not think , it matters. It must do," he said.