Market Live: Indian indices likely to open flat on mixed global cues

Apr 18, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
US markets end lower: US stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as a drop in healthcare shares overshadowed a string of positive corporate earnings and upbeat economic data from the United States and China.
Mindtree | InterGlobe Aviation | SpiceJet | Jet Airways | Cipla | Bandhan Bank | Cadila Healthcare and Hindalco Industries are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,852-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 15 things to know
Sensex and Nifty registered new all-time highs of 39,364.3 and 11,810.95, respectively. The rally in private banks, auto and FMCG stocks along with positive Asian cues lifted market sentiment.
Asia trading mixed: Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.