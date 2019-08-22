Market Live: Sensex opens below 37K, Nifty below 10,900; LIC Housing, Indiabulls Housing fall 5%

Live now
Aug 22, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KDDL’s subsidiary - Ethos, has launched two new stores at Chanakya Mall, New Delhi and Orbit Victoria, Kolkata.
After its worst July in 17 years, the Indian stock market failed to gather momentum stepping into August as well. Dwindling foreign portfolio investments and weak earning season weighed on investors, who were cautious in their approach.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on August 22 with Nifty below 10,900.
The Sensex is down 91.50 points at 36968.87, while Nifty is down 33.40 points at 10885.30. About 190 shares have advanced, 366 shares declined, and 23 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Britannia, Dr Reddy's, ITC, Sun Pharma and M&M are some of the gainers in the early trade on the Indices, while losers include LIC Housing, Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.
Among sectors, except pharma and FMCG other indices are trading lower led by the metal, auto, energy, infra and IT.
The next immediate support for Nifty50 is placed at around 10,750 and then towards 10,600 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,110 and then towards 11,200 levels.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.56 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.55.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 117.33 points or 0.32% at 37177.70, and the Nifty down 14.00 points or 0.13% at 10904.70. About 1 shares have advanced, 2 shares declined, and 2596 shares are unchanged.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with 0.24 percent loss or 26 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,906-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Biocon gets EU GMP certification: Biocon received the Certificate of GMP compliance from the European Medicines Agency from the representative European inspection authority, Health Products Regulatory Authority (Ireland).
Coffee Day Enterprises | Redington India | Jagran Prakashan | Urja Global | Tasty Dairy and Aspira Pathlab are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares edged ahead on Thursday after Wall Street got a boost from strong retail results, while bonds retreated as U.S. policy makers sounded conflicted on whether to cut interest rates as sharply as markets were wagering.