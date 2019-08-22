Market Live: Sensex opens below 37K, Nifty below 10,900; LIC Housing, Indiabulls Housing fall 5%

Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on August 22 with Nifty below 10,900.

The Sensex is down 91.50 points at 36968.87, while Nifty is down 33.40 points at 10885.30. About 190 shares have advanced, 366 shares declined, and 23 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Britannia, Dr Reddy's, ITC, Sun Pharma and M&M are some of the gainers in the early trade on the Indices, while losers include LIC Housing, Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.

Among sectors, except pharma and FMCG other indices are trading lower led by the metal, auto, energy, infra and IT.