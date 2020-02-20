App
Feb 20, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 12,100, Sensex flat; IndusInd Bank, Zee Ent top gainers

Among sectors, except FMCG other sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent.

highlights

  • February 20, 2020 11:55 AM IST

    Ambuja Cements gains 2% ahead of numbers: The share price of Ambuja Cements gained 2 percent on February 20, the day the company is to announce its quarterly and full-year earnings.

    The company, which has a large exposure to north and central markets, is likely to report a 39 percent degrowth year-on-year in Q4CY19 standalone profit at Rs 329 crore, according to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

  • February 20, 2020 11:42 AM IST

    CARE Ratings maintained long term rating of Pitti Engineering: The rating for the long-term facilities remains at CARE BBB+ with revision in the outlook from 'Positive' to 'Stable' on account of the proposed large debt funded capex for the expansion plans announced by the company.

  • February 20, 2020 11:29 AM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices has recovered from the day's low and trading flat.

    At 11:28 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 3.22 points or 0.01% at 41326.22, and the Nifty up 3.80 points or 0.03% at 12129.70. About 1163 shares have advanced, 804 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged. 

  • February 20, 2020 11:19 AM IST

    Buzzing: Bandhan Bank share price rose nearly 5 percent on February 20 despite foreign research house Macquarie has maintained underperform rating with a target at Rs 470 per share.

  • February 20, 2020 11:11 AM IST

    DHFL Q3 result: Net profit at Rs 934.4 crore versus Rs 313.6 crore and revenue was down 26.9% at Rs 2,431.8 crore versus Rs 3,327 crore, YoY.

  • February 20, 2020 10:57 AM IST

    Rupee recovers: The Indian rupee has recovered from from the day's low but still trading lower by 8 paise at 71.64 per dollar versus Tuesday close of 71.56.

  • February 20, 2020 10:44 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Shares of Max Financial Services climbed 15 percent after a media report indicating that Axis Bank could be buying 20 percent stake in the company. “Axis Bank is set to acquire more than 20 percent stake in Max Life Insurance through fresh issue of equity,” reports The Economic Times quoting multiple sources.

  • February 20, 2020 10:30 AM IST
  • February 20, 2020 10:20 AM IST

    Sensex is down 13.26 points or 0.03% at 41309.74, and the Nifty down 3.30 points or 0.03% at 12122.60.

