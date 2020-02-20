Market Live: Nifty above 12,100, Sensex flat; IndusInd Bank, Zee Ent top gainers

Ambuja Cements gains 2% ahead of numbers: The share price of Ambuja Cements gained 2 percent on February 20, the day the company is to announce its quarterly and full-year earnings.

The company, which has a large exposure to north and central markets, is likely to report a 39 percent degrowth year-on-year in Q4CY19 standalone profit at Rs 329 crore, according to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.