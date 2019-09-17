Market Live: Nifty around 10,950, Sensex down 150 pts; Yes Bank top gainer

Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened on negative note with Nifty slipped below 11,000 level.

The Sensex is down 112.62 points or 0.30% at 37010.69, and the Nifty down 32.30 points or 0.29% at 10971.20. About 405 shares have advanced, 232 shares declined, and 27 shares are unchanged.

Titan, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Kaveri Seed, SAIL are some of major gainers on the indices, while losers are STC, MMTC, Indiabulls Housing, BPCL, IOC and HCL Tech.

Among sectors, auto, FMCG, metal and pharma are trading higher, while selling seen in the energy, bank, infra and IT.