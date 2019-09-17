Market Live: Nifty around 10,950, Sensex down 150 pts; Yes Bank top gainer

Live now
Sep 17, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Proposed Rs 100 lakh cr expenditure puts infra sector in spotlight; L&T, Mahindra among 10 stocks in focus
Infrastructure sector has a big multiplier impact on the economy and experts feel that select stocks in the sector are likely to hog limelight.
TRF slips nearly 3%: Shares of TRF slipped nearly 3 percent on September 17 after Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte terminated a share purchase agreement.
Stock picks of the day: Go long on Nifty with a stop-loss below 10,800
On the higher side, Nifty could move towards its immediate resistance level of 11,200.
GVK Power sheds nearly 3%: Share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure declined nearly 3 percent on September 17 after subsidiary company issued notice of termination to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for termination of the concession agreement on account of material breach and defaults on the part of NHAI.
Kaveri Seed to consider buyback: Share price of Kaveri Seed Company added more than 2 percent on September 17 as meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on September 24, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, quantum & mode of buyback and other matters incidental thereto, as per BSE release.
Gold price today: Yellow metal hovers near Rs 38,100; use dips to buy for a target of Rs 38,330
Gold prices retreated from highs in futures trade on September 17, down around Rs 100 in morning trade, as investors broadly remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve 2-day meeting which started today.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened on negative note with Nifty slipped below 11,000 level.
The Sensex is down 112.62 points or 0.30% at 37010.69, and the Nifty down 32.30 points or 0.29% at 10971.20. About 405 shares have advanced, 232 shares declined, and 27 shares are unchanged.
Titan, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Kaveri Seed, SAIL are some of major gainers on the indices, while losers are STC, MMTC, Indiabulls Housing, BPCL, IOC and HCL Tech.
Among sectors, auto, FMCG, metal and pharma are trading higher, while selling seen in the energy, bank, infra and IT.
Glenmark Pharma gets Orphan Drug Designation for GBR 1342: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its bispecific antibody candidate GBR 1342 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received prior therapies.
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Tata Power with stop loss at Rs 63 and target of Rs 67 and Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1180.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by paise 23 at 71.82 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.59.