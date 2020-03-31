Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 31, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Gold Updates:
Crude rises:
US Markets:
Gold Updates: Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm, while fears of further economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic provided some supported to bullion, which is on track to post its sixth straight quarterly gain.
Oil Prices: Oil recovered some ground on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss stabilising energy markets, but prices remain near 18-year lows as the coronavirus shutdown destroys demand. Brent crude was up by 19 cents, or 0.8%, at $22.95 a barrel by 0051 GMT, after closing at $22.76 in the previous session, the lowest close since November 2002.
Institutional trading activity
Stocks in the news: JSW Energy, Suzlon, Fortis Health, SPA Capital, Federal Bank
Minda Industries | GNFC | Fortis Healthcare | Federal Bank | JSW Energy and Coromandel International are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Indian ADRs ended on a mixed note on March 30
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on March 30 as fears of recession kept investors away from riskier equities.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 161 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8451 on the Singaporean Exchange
US Markets: US stocks rose on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week’s massive fiscal stimulus package by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors to await more signs on the next stages of a deepening economic crisis.
Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 482.20 points, or 2.23%, at 22,118.98, the S&P 500 was up 66.06 points, or 2.60%, at 2,607.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 220.56 points, or 2.94%, at 7,722.94.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.