App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 31, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 161 points gain.

highlights

  • March 31, 2020 08:37 AM IST

    Gold Updates: Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm, while fears of further economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic provided some supported to bullion, which is on track to post its sixth straight quarterly gain.

  • March 31, 2020 08:27 AM IST

    Oil Prices: Oil recovered some ground on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss stabilising energy markets, but prices remain near 18-year lows as the coronavirus shutdown destroys demand. Brent crude was up by 19 cents, or 0.8%, at $22.95 a barrel by 0051 GMT, after closing at $22.76 in the previous session, the lowest close since November 2002.

  • March 31, 2020 08:26 AM IST

    Institutional trading activity

    Institutional trading activity
  • March 31, 2020 08:18 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended on a mixed note on March 30

    Indian ADRs ended on a mixed note on March 30
  • March 31, 2020 08:16 AM IST

  • March 31, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 161 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8451 on the Singaporean Exchange

  • March 31, 2020 08:02 AM IST

    US Markets: US stocks rose on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week’s massive fiscal stimulus package by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors to await more signs on the next stages of a deepening economic crisis.

    Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 482.20 points, or 2.23%, at 22,118.98, the S&P 500 was up 66.06 points, or 2.60%, at 2,607.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 220.56 points, or 2.94%, at 7,722.94.

  • March 31, 2020 07:59 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.