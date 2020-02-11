Live now
Feb 11, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Live: Nifty opens above 12,100, Sensex up 300 pts; ITC gains 2% on price hike
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 44 points gain or 0.37 percent.
Rupee Opens:
Gold Update:
Market Opens: It is a strong start for the Indian indices on February 11 with Nifty above 12,100 level.
The Sensex is up 309.12 points or 0.75% at 41,288.74, and the Nifty up 94.30 points or 0.78% at 12,125.80. About 527 shares have advanced, 149 shares declined, and 24 shares are unchanged.
ITC, Gail, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, Coal India and IOC are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are UPL and Bharti Airtel.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com suggests buying MRF with a stop loss of Rs 72390 for target of Rs 75000 and Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1854 and target of Rs 1900.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.23 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 71.29.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on February 11.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 114.68 points or 0.28% at 41,094.30, and the Nifty up 82.50 points or 0.69% at 12,114.00.
Hot Stocks | Tata Chemicals, Wockhardt, Galaxy Surfactants can return 7-10% in short term
On January 20, Nifty registered an all-time high at 12,430 and ended the same session with a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts.
Gold Update: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after climbing to a one-week peak in the previous session, as concerns about the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China offset an uptick in equities.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to retest 12k today; inflation data, Delhi polls result in focus
Nifty50 is likely to retest 12,000 levels on Tuesday following a mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. Investors will watch out for the outcome of Delhi Assembly polls result, CPI inflation data for January, and IIP data for December.
Institutional trading activity
Stocks in the news: ITC, Cipla, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Kalpataru Power, Punjab & Sind Bank
Here are the stocks that are in news today: RBI issues notification on CRR leeway for new retail, MSME loans Avenue Supermarts sets Rs 2,049/share issue price for QIP Cipla subsiadiary Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) signs Agreement for anti-psychotic drug ITC hiked prices across various lengths of cigarettes by 10-12 percent - Source CNBC-TV18.
