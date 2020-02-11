Market Live: Nifty opens above 12,100, Sensex up 300 pts; ITC gains 2% on price hike

Market Opens: It is a strong start for the Indian indices on February 11 with Nifty above 12,100 level.

The Sensex is up 309.12 points or 0.75% at 41,288.74, and the Nifty up 94.30 points or 0.78% at 12,125.80. About 527 shares have advanced, 149 shares declined, and 24 shares are unchanged.

ITC, Gail, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, Coal India and IOC are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are UPL and Bharti Airtel.