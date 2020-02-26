Market Live: Nifty around 11,700, Sensex down 280 pts; Bandhan Bank jumps 5%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 26, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Jefferies downgrades Tata Power:
RBI lifts regulatory restriction on Bandhan Bank:
Aurobindo Pharma gets EIR from USFDA:
Cipla gets warning letter from USFDA:
Rupee Opens:
Oil falls for 3rd day as virus fears accelerate:
US Markets:
Jefferies downgrades Tata Power: Tata Power share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 50.35, falling 2.6 percent on February 26 after foreign research house Jefferies has downgraded the stock to hold from buy and also cut target price to Rs 55 from Rs 90 per share.
RBI lifts regulatory restriction on Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank share price added 5 percent on February 26 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the regulatory restriction on branch opening.
Gold price today: Yellow metal under pressure; use dips towards 42,000 to buy
Overall the trend remains positive. RSI & MACD are signaling trend to be heavy. Some profit booking can be on cards as overbought levels are indicated on the charts.
Aurobindo Pharma gets EIR from USFDA: Aurobindo Pharma share price rose more than 3 percent on February 26 after company received the establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action initiated (VAI) status from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 2100 and target of Rs 2300 and M&M Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 355 and target of Rs 385.
Cipla gets warning letter from USFDA: Cipla share price fell over 5 percent on February 26 after company received a warning letter from USFDA for its Goa manufacturing facility.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices with Nifty slipped below 11,700 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 365.09 points or 0.91% at 39916.11, and the Nifty down 104.50 points or 0.89% at 11693.40.
Nestle, Asian Paints, Zee, SBI and HUL are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Cipla, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, RIL, Yes Bank and HDFC.
Hot Stocks: Here are three buy calls for 8-11% returns in the short term
From the technical front, both Nifty and BankNifty are currently trading at crucial support levels as both the indices are now close to their 200-Days Exponential Moving Average on the daily interval.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 13 paise at 71.75 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close of 71.88.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 226.65 points or 0.56% at 40507.85, and the Nifty down 26.40 points or 0.22% at 11771.50.