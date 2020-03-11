Market Live: Nifty flat, Sensex in the green; IT, metal, pharma under pressure

Live now
Mar 11, 2020
NBCC bags order: NBCC (India) has secured the total business of Rs 128.66 crore (approximately) in the month of February, 2020.
Mindtree partners with Realogy: Mindtree has signed an agreement with Realogy to support the company’s continuing digital transformation initiatives over the next five years.
Vodafone Idea moves to merge operational circles, job cuts in sight: Report
Reeling from hefty adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) bills, Vodafone Idea is looking to cut costs by merging weaker circles with stronger ones and giving up weaker (by revenue) spectrum markets, The Economic Times reported.
JSW Steel Feb crude steel production rises: The company has reported 5 percent YoY jump in its crude steel production at 13.20 lakh tones in February 2020 versus 12.57 lakh tones in February 2019.
Medium-term bullish trend still intact in rupee but a mild correction cannot be ruled out
The next level to look out for in the near term is 74.49, which would also be a lifetime high for the currency pair.
Indian Hume Pipe bags order: The company has received letter of acceptance for the work of Rs 357.53 crore (including GST) from Madurai City Municipal Corporation, Madurai, Tamil Nadu for providing dedicated water supply to Madurai City Municipal Corporation.
Rupee erases gains: The Indian rupee erased the early gained and trading marginally higher at 74 per dollar versus Monday's close 74.08.
RBL Bank maintains FY20 guidance, says it is adequately capitalised
The bank maintained its guidance for FY20 and said termed reports of any material adverse change in its asset quality after it announced its Q3 results on January 22 as untrue
Granules' shareholders approve buyback: Granules India share price gained nearly 7 percent on March 11 after company's shareholders approved buyback worth Rs 250 crore.